(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, August 26
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 p.m.
ACCN — Duquesne at Pittsburgh
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
4:30 p.m.
ACCN — Niagara at Syracuse
7 p.m.
BTN — Iowa St. at Iowa
9 p.m.
BTN — North Carolina at Illinois
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — CS Northridge at Stanford
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega European Masters, First Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland
12:30 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, First Round, The Ohio State University Golf Club, Upper Arlington, Ohio
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, First Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md.
2:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — USGA Women's Amateur: The Curtis Cup, Second Round, Conwy Golf Club, Conwy, Wales
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Highland Park (Texas) vs. Southlake Carrol (Texas), Arlington, Texas
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.
NHLN — World Championship: U.S. vs. Canada, Round Robin, Calgary, Alberta
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Hank Aaron Bracket Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Tom Seaver Bracket Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — LA Angels at Baltimore OR Cincinnati at Milwaukee (2 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Toronto (Joined in Progress)
9 p.m.
MLBN — LA Dodgers at San Diego OR NY Yankees at Oakland (9:30 p.m.)
PARALYMPICS
3 a.m.
NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Rugby; Track Cycling, Tokyo
9 p.m.
NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Track & Field; Wheelchair Tennis; Wheelchair Rugby; Track Cycling; Goalball, Tokyo
3 a.m. (Friday)
NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Rugby; Judo, Tokyo
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA Quarterfinals
11 a.m.
ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open Qualifying, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
10 p.m.
TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA Quarterfinals
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.
NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League, Lausanne, Switzerland
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Las Vegas at Atlanta ---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.