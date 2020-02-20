Prep Hoops
Fulton Steamers at
Rockridge Rockets
Today, 7 p.m.
Iowa State Wrestling Tournament
Camanche, Clinton, DeWitt at
Day 2 - Quarterfinals
Today, Wells Fargo Arena
Lorraine Hansen, 81, Miles, IA, died, February 18th, 2020. Funeral Mass- 10:30 a.m., Monday, February 24th, at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Preston. Visitation- 4-7 p.m., Sunday, February 23rd, at church, and one hour prior to the service.
Leona Catherine Schipper, 81, of Davenport, died Wednesday at her home. Services are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at snellzornig.com.
