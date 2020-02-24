Class 1A District Semifinal
Prince of Peace Irish at
Easton Valley River Hawks
Today, 7 p.m., Preston
Class 2A District Final
Camanche Indians vs.
Williamsburg Raiders
Today, 7 p.m., Davenport West
Bernard Robert "Bob/Doc" Weber, 75, of Clinton, died Sunday at his home. Memorial services will be held 1:00PM Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting snellzornig.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.