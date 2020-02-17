State-qualifying bowling
Clinton River Kings & Queens at
Cadillac Lanes, Waterloo
Today, 11 a.m.
State-qualifying bowling
Camanche Indians at
Cherry Lanes, Dubuque
Today, 11 a.m.
Steve Meeker, 64, Clinton, died Sunday, February 16th at Mercy One. Visitation will be 2:00 to 5:00 PM Saturday, February 22nd at Pape Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Gene Schmidt, 93, died Friday, February 14, 2020 at home. Visitation 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt with service at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Charlotte. Complete Obituary www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
Vivian (Nielsen) Peters age 91 of Clinton, died Monday Feb. 17, 2020 at MercyOne North, Clinton. Arrangements are pending at the Pape Funeral Home.
