COMING UP
All-Area Girls' Basketball
Saturday, March 21
COMING UP
All-Area Boys' Basketball
Saturday, March 28
Mostly cloudy and becoming windy with thunderstorms likely after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 35F. NW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Mostly cloudy and becoming windy with thunderstorms likely after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 35F. NW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: March 19, 2020 @ 7:47 pm
Arlene Lahann, 96, of Clinton passed away Thursday. A Private Funeral will be held and arrangements for a celebration of life are being planned for the future. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.