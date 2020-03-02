Sectional basketball
Fulton Steamers vs
Dakota Indians
Today, 7 p.m., River Ridge HS
College Hoops
Purdue Boilermakers at
Iowa Hawkeyes
Today, 8 p.m., BTN
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to overcast skies and freezing drizzle after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: March 2, 2020 @ 4:04 pm
Nancy Mayberry, 88, of Maquoketa, died February 29, at Maquoketa Care Center. Services will be held at 11:30 A.M., March 5, at United Church of Christ in Maquoketa. Visitation 10 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. at church.
