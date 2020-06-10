TEAM OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Camanche basketball
Stayed undefeated until late January
River Valley Conference Co-Champions
Beat several ranked opponents
Finished third overall in Class 2A state tournament
MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Nate Trenkamp, Easton Valley
- Five-sport athlete for the River Hawks
- Quarterback for a state semifinal football team
- One of the most prolific quarterbacks in 8-man state history
- Earned All-State honors in football
- Point guard for a Tri-Rivers Conference Champion basketball team
- Pitcher for the baseball team
- 2019 state track qualifier
COACH QUOTE: "Nate made a sacrifice for the team by moving to the point this season and giving up more scoring opportunities."His leadership and willingness to sacrifice scoring for being our 'quarterback' on the floor were invaluable to the team." -Easton Valley basketball coach Dan Beck
FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Emily Schipper, Fulton
- Four-sport athlete for the Steamers
- Leading scorer for the basketball team that won the most games in two decades
- Led a volleyball team in kills to a regional championship
- Earned unanimous 1st Team All-Conference in three sports
- 2019 state track qualifier
- 2019 All-State softball player
COACH QUOTE: “[Schipper] is one of a kind. Great kid to coch because she’s always willing to do anything and that’s what sets her apart. She’s a raw, talented athlete but the time she put in to become the athlete she is is crazy.” -Fulton softball coach Jessie Rosenow
COACH OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Ryan Oetting, Morrison, Football
Finished the seasons 11-1 in the state quarterfinals
Completed an undefeated regular season
Took down ranked opponents Orion, Sterling Newman
Fielded one of the best defenses in the state
PLAYER QUOTE: "It was more than football to Coach Oetting, it was making us better men and human beings through the game of football. He used the game to help form us and help us in life and becoming better men. He changed how we played the game. He wanted us to play for each other, our hometown and our school. He formed a brotherhood between us. We all wanted to be out there playing for each other and with each other." - Senior Nick Allen
VOLLEYBALL
WINNER: Brooke Mulholland, Clinton
Took on a larger role, led the Queens with 146 kills
Second in digs with 264, added 28 aces
Served as team setter, leading them to a sub-state appearance
Signed with Kirkwood Community College
COACH QUOTE: “Brooke was our go-to player this year as the team leaned on her both offensively and defensively. She became our primary attacking threat on second contact and on the outside to terminate balls. All around, she was a very versatile player that could fill any position when needed throughout the season.” -Clinton head coach Micah Cewe
FOOTBALL
WINNER: Nick Allen, Morrison
The defensive leader for one of the best defenses in Illinois
Made 82 tackles
Made a team-high five interceptions, three fumble recoveries
Unanimous 1st Team Three-Rivers pick
COACH QUOTE: “Nick is my defensive leader and makes all the calls on the field for us. He is one of those players that every coach wants to have on their team.” -Morrison head coach Ryan Oetting
CROSS COUNTRY FEMALE
WINNER: Cenady Soenksen, Northeast
Impressed with multiple wins as a freshman for the Rebels
Was the only state qualifier
Ran 20:06 at the state meet
COACH QUOTE: “Cenady is an amazing athlete, but outside of sports she is a great person. Cenady is a great leader on the team and really strives to race her best race every meet and gives her best effort in practice. My favorite thing about Cenady is her character. When at a meet if she isn't racing or warming up, she is out on the course cheering her teammates on.” - Northeast head coach Trenton Weaver
CROSS COUNTRY MALE
WINNER: Dylan Darsidan, Camanche
Qualified for the second year for the state meet
Led team to the state meet for the second year
Won the Class 2A title
Ran 16:02 at the state meet
COACH QUOTE: “Dylan's work ethic is unlike any other. He is always striving to be the best he can be, whether it's splits at practice, breaking a course record, beating a certain runner, making his teammates better, he wants to be the best. He doesn't just come in and put in the time. He researches his opponents and the courses, he is constantly working on race strategy. Dylan is such a coachable runner. He has bought into our high expectations and tough practices.” -Camanche head coach Erin Montgomery
SWIMMING
WINNER: Sadie Norman, Morrison (Fulton)
Morrison girls co-captain
Four second place finishes at conference, helping team to a second place finish overall
Helped break school record in the 200 Medley Relay at IHSA Sectionals
Placed fourth, fifth in individual events at sectionals with new personal bests
COACH QUOTE: “Sadie’s natural talent for her swimming gives her a solid foundation with technique. However, her tenacity, hard work, dedication, attention to detail and desire to be coached is what sets her apart. She is an athlete who is critical of herself but willing to take advice and apply it. She was a wonderful team leader through her actions and attitude.” -Morrison head coach Chelsea Brewer
WRESTLING
WINNER: Keaton Zeimet, Central DeWitt
Finished with a 41-3 record at 113-pounds
Qualified for his third straight state meet with a district title
Finished third at the state meet for his third career podium
COACH QUOTE: “Keaton Zeimet lives a championship lifestyle in all he does. He does things the right way, even when no one is watching.” -Central DeWitt wrestling coach Matt Ohenmus
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WINNER: Taylor Veach, Central DeWitt
Averaged 20.5 points per game, draining 47 threes this year (41 percent)
Let the team with 6.4 rebounds a game
Added 33 season steals, 11 blocks
Led the Sabers to the sub-state game
Earned All-State honors
COACH QUOTE:
“Taylor really shines when it comes to her effort, dedication and high character. She’s one of our hardest workers, who not only pushes herself to get better, but pushes her teammates as well. Taylor is also a top-flight student, who exemplifies what this program is about and what we are trying to do moving forward.” - Central DeWitt coach Chad Specht
BOYS BASKETBALL
WINNER: Caleb Delzell, Camanche
Indians leading scorer with 14.6 points a game
Shot 57 percent from the filed, 39 percent from three
Led River Valley Conference in rebounds with 8.5 a game
Ended with 47 blocks and 73 assists
Earned 1st Team All-State honors
COACH QUOTE: “Caleb is just such a special player. He has the rare ability to shoot, pass, finish at the rim, rebound and block shots. Sometimes you get to coach a player who can do a combination of those things, but to do them all at the level he can do them is just remarkable.” - Camanche coach Josh Davis
BASEBALL
WINNER: Alex McAleer, Central DeWitt
Batted .303 on a state runner-up baseball team
Earned all-state honors
Drove in 27 runs
Pitched 60 innings with a .79 ERA
Struck out 78 batters
COACH QUOTE:
"We thought basketball would be his thing, but luckily hard work showed him that baseball was a path he could take in his future. He started working at it and with all the hard work he’s put in over the years, his stats are second to none and it shows with the opponents who play against him.” -Central DeWitt coach Shane Sikkema
SOFTBALL
WINNER: Emily Banker, Fulton
Batted .431 in her junior season
Led in the outfield, anchoring center
Made the Class 2A All-State list
Continuing her softball career at St. Ambrose University
COACH QUOTE: “She’s a great kid, she’s involved in a lot of things in school. She’s a primary softball player and puts in year-round work in softball and it really shows. She’s one kid that has been varsity on all four years, and from her sophomore to junior level up she’s really matured into one of our team leaders.” -Fulton coach Jessie Rosenow
BOWLING
WINNER: Troy Edmunds, Camanche
Part of the state champions Indians team
Won an individual title with a historic state performance (566)
COACH QUOTE:
“Troy has amazing focus and determination. He practices more than almost any bowler on the team and takes it personally when practice doesn't go the way he would like it too. Troy has a very strong mental game. He was motivated from the first practice to win every match and was always talking about State. He took any bad days seriously and worked on whatever he struggle with the next practice, or sometimes even staying after practice.” -Camanche coach Brad Weber
