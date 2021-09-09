CLINTON – The Clinton Herald Athletic Performers of the Year (CHAPY) Awards are in their second year since beginning, and the finalists for the 2020-2021 school year are ready to be announced.
The finalists were chosen by former sports editor Beau Troutman based on statistics, his local sports views and input from area coaches and athletic directors.
The CHAPY Awards began with the 2019-2020 school year and were intended to recognize some of the area’s best athletes. Although the original plan was to have an event to celebrate the various accomplishments, coronavirus restrictions made the event virtual for the first two years.
The goal is to move that to an in-person event for the 2021-2022 school year.
For now, the winners will be contacted and presented their awards, then the trophy presentation will be shared via video format. There will also be a magazine released with all of the finalists and winners.
Here are this year’s finalists:
Male Athlete of the Year
Jordan Lawrence — Camanche High
The Indians’ senior was an integral part of Camanche’s state runs in football, basketball and track and field. In football, he ledaCamanche with 72 catches for 907 yards and 13 touchdowns. In basketball, he was second overall in scoring (14.5 points per game) and led the team in steals (2.3 per game). He capped off a successful year with a fifth-place (11.37) finish in the 200-yard dash at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Lawrence was also one of a few local athletes that made it to the Drake Relays. Matt Rokes, owner of the Athlete Development Project who trained with Lawrence, summed up what makes Lawrence so special: “I think that’s what he brings in every day when he comes to train. He listens extremely well — he listens to understand, doesn’t listen to respond. His ability to listen and to then transfer that to playing is maybe some of the best I’ve ever seen.” For Lawrence, competition is a year-round endeavor.
Mike Delzell — Camanche High
The Camanche junior finished his senior season with a bang. Delzell led the Camanche baseball team with 48 RBIs as the team made its first trip to the state tournament since 1996. In the substate championship game against Beckman Catholic that decided the Indians’ fate, Delzell hit a clutch, game-winning RBI to top the Blazers 12-11. Delzell credited a winning culture at Camanche for his success: “We’ve been like that our whole lives, competing growing up, playing baseball together our whole lives, and being multi-sport athletes helps as well.” Before the baseball season, Delzell started at quarterback on an Indians team that made the first program trip to the state semifinals. Not to mention, it was Delzell’s first year playing quarterback. In addition, Delzell was a key role player that helped the Indians make it to the state basketball tournament, averaging 7.3 points, 2.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.
Joe Simpson — Clinton High
After a modest start to the year with a solid golf season for the River Kings as the team’s medalist, Simpson turned on the jets. During the track season, he was the top thrower in the area and qualified for the 2021 Drake Relays, where he set a personal record and placed eighth overall in the boys shot put. The Clinton senior wasn’t done. Simpson medaled in two events at the state track meet after qualifying with some impressive, 50+ throws, In addition, he used an unorthodox form change in the discus throw and still had success. “He’s not a big DI offensive lineman, but he’s one of the strongest kids at Clinton High,” Clinton throws coach Mike Griswold said. “People don’t see that just because he’s kind of smaller in stature. Joe is the most confident kid I’ve ever met.” Simpson capped his senior season off with a great start to the baseball season before an injury prematurely ended it — he was sporting a ridiculous .513 average.
Female Athlete of the Year
Ellie Rickertsen — Northeast High
In whatever sport Ellie Rickertsen played in, she provided an impact, and as the 2020-21 athletics year went on, her successes grew. Her season began on the volleyball court, where she led the team in kills (83) and was second on the team in assists (148) and aces (20). “Ellie is always ready to work and to be the positive voice on the floor, and never afraid to ask questions,” Northeast volleyball coach Rachel Diedrich said. “She has grown this season in terms of leadership, knowledge and skill, and has an excitement for what’s to come.” Following the volleyball season, Rickertsen was a leader on the floor, averaging 11.5 points per game and 3.1 rebounds per game. But it was the track season that would be Rickertsen’s most memorable moment. Rickertsen was one of the team’s main leaders and helped the Rebels’ relay teams achieve some incredible heights. Individually, Rickertsen capped off her junior season with two individual championships in the hurdles at the Blue Oval in Des Moines.
Anabel Blount — Prince of Peace High
Blount took her role as a senior leader for the Irish across multiple sports very seriously. She was an absolute force on the volleyball court, leading the Irish with 256 kills and 233 digs. Not to mention, she was second on the team in aces with 37. Blount carried that momentum into the basketball season, as she was named Tri-Rivers Conference East Player of the Year and an East All-Conference First Team selection. “As a ninth grader, I told her she has the potential of taking down many school records,” Prince of Peace girls basketball coach Dave Nelson said. “Her work ethic and disdain of losing would push her to a very high level. She can run the point or play in the post when needed.”
Taylor Veach — Central DeWitt High
On the basketball court, the Sabers’ junior was a force to be reckoned with. Veach had a litany of accolades, including an IPSWA All-State First Team selection, an IGCA All-State First Team selection and an IBCA All-Region selection. She dominated the stat sheet, averaging 19.1 points per game and 6.1 rebounds per game. “Every day, Taylor is committed to doing what she can to help her team win,” former Central DeWitt girls basketball coach Chad Specht said. “Adversity has only made her stronger and more perseverant. She is extremely dedicated to being the best she can be — on and off the court.” In addition, Veach was an impact player the Central DeWitt volleyball team. She was second on the team with 138 digs, third with 70 kills and third in blocks with 10.
Team of the Year
CAMANCHE FOOTBALL
-9-2 season record (winningest season in team history)
-First trip to the Class 2A State Semifinals
-Best local team
-Won district championship
NORTHEAST GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
-Class 2A State Runners-Up
-State record in 4x100 relay (49.29)
-Ellie Rickertsen — two individual championships
-Several top finishes
CLINTON BOWLING
-Class 2A State Champions
-Cooper Kohl — individual championship
-Second championship in team history
-Sixth appearance overall at state
HONORABLE MENTIONS: Camanche baseball, Central DeWitt girls basketball, Easton Valley football
Coach of the Year
Dustin Coit (Camanche)
-IFCA Regional Coach of the Year
-Led football team to most successful season ever
-Class 2A State Participants after trip to UNI Dome
Pat Healy (Northeast)
-IATC Track and Field At-Large Coach of The Year for Class 2A
-State Runners-Up finish
-Multiple individual accolades under Healy’s direction
Chad Specht (Central DeWitt)
-Led Sabers to Class 4A State Quarterfinal
-16-3 record
- Regional championship win over Marion
Tony Johnson (Easton Valley)
-Led team to 8-man football playoff quarterfinal
-9-2 record
-Won each of first three playoff games in 2020 by 50 points or more
Nick Hauenstein (Clinton)
-Led team to most successful season in program history
-9-7 record
-Finished one game away from substate semifinals
Kaitlyn Muhlenbruch/Melissa Dohrn (Clinton)
-Helped change program culture
-Team played tough in Class 4A Regional Quarterfinal
-9-21 record, improvement over previous season
Josh Davis (Camanche)
-Led Indians to Class 2A State Quarterfinal
-Back-to-back state appearances
-18-7 record
Dave Nelson (Prince of Peace)
-Inspired team to regional quarterfinal win
-Battled through unexpected health issues
-16-5 record despite missing some games
Shaun Hartman (Clinton)
-Class 2A State Championship
-Helped program to second state championship, sixth state appearance
-Coached individual champ Cooper Kohl
Brent Carstensen (Camanche)
-Coached four wrestlers to state meet
-Helped wrestlers develop all season
-Coached wrestlers to third place, fifth place at state
Erin Montgomery (Camanche)
-Coached two cross country runners to state
-Coached a state medalist
-Mentored younger runners to success
Seth Ketelsen (Central DeWitt)
-Coached team to third-place at IGHSAU State Meet
-Coached one boys individual state qualifier
-Overcame COVID regulation challenges
Brad Weber (Camanche)
-Coached Camanche boys to runners-up finish at state
-Coached Camanche girls to second-place finish at state
-Helped several team newcomers develop
Travis Eversmeyer (Northeast)
-Led team to regional championship appearance
-Helped team rebound from 2-8 start
-26-14 record
Kellen Schneeberger (Clinton)
-Coached individual girls freshman qualifier to state cross country
-State medalist in the throws during track and field
-Clinton qualified for state in eight events in boys, girls track
Dan Beck (Easton Valley)
-Led River Hawks to state quarterfinal appearance
-Surpassed 700 career wins
-22-1 record
Darryl Cochran (Camanche)
-Led Indians baseball team to first state berth since 1996
-State semifinal appearance
-24-7 record
Shane Sikkema (Central DeWitt)
-Coached team to state semifinal appearance
-Helped team through transition to new conference
-24-15 record
Football Offensive Player of the Year
CADE EVERSON, CAMANCHE | SENIOR
-208 carries for 1,551 yards
-18 rushing touchdowns
-26 catches for 306 yards and four touchdowns
-52.5 tackles on defense
MIKE DELZELL, CAMANCHE | JUNIOR
-Transitioned from center to quarterback in first year at starting QB
-140/217 passing, 2,096 passing yards, 20 touchdowns
-42 carries, 52 yards, two touchdowns
-Started on state semifinalist
KOLTON MURPHY, EASTON VALLEY | SENIOR
-206 carries, 1,421 rushing yards
-23 rushing touchdowns
-18 catches for 167 yards and three touchdowns
-24 punts for 885 yards (36.9 average)
JORDAN LAWRENCE, CAMANCHE | SENIOR
-72 catches for 907 yards
-13 receiving touchdowns
-17 carries for 91 yards and one touchdown
-one kick return for touchdown
Football Defensive Player of the Year
PORTER FUEGEN, EASTON VALLEY | SENIOR
-58.5 tackles (41 solo)
-Six tackles for loss
-Best-in-area seven interceptions
-One fumble recovery
LOGAN WALTZ, CAMANCHE | SENIOR
-37.5 tackles (24 solo)
-Three sacks
-8.5 tackles for loss
-One interception, one fumble recovery
ERIC KINKAID, CAMANCHE, JUNIOR
-90.5 tackles (60 solo)
-13 tackles for loss
-Two sacks
-One rushing touchdown on offense
TUCKER DICKHERBER, CAMANCHE | JUNIOR
-53.5 tackles (33 solo)
-One sack, four tackles for loss
-Four interceptions
-One fumble recovery
Volleyball Offensive Player of the Year
ANABEL BLOUNT, PRINCE OF PEACE | SENIOR
-256 kills (team high)
-233 digs (team high)
-37 aces (second on team)
-Team leader all season
MAKAYLA HOWARD, CLINTON | SOPHOMORE
-252 kills (team high)
-38 aces (team high)
-206 digs (fourth on team)
-Caught on as young player, never missed a beat
ISABEL HANSEN, PRINCE OF PEACE | SENIOR
-673 assists (team high)
-72 aces (team high, second in class 1A)
-160 digs (second on team)
-1,876 career assists
Volleyball Defensive Player of the Year
RYLIE MUSSMAN, CLINTON | SENIOR
-301 digs (team high)
-10 aces
-Captain and team leader
-57 assists
MACI SLOANE, CAMANCHE | SENIOR
-223 kills (team high)
-45 blocks (team high)
-25 aces (second on team)
-Three-year varsity starter
KAITLYN KUHL, EASTON VALLEY | JUNIOR
-183 kills (team high)
-242 digs (team high)
-All around player who excelled at everything
-Great serve-reception
Boys Golfer of the Year
DYLAN MCALEER, CENTRAL DEWITT | SENIOR
-Second team all-state
-Mississippi Athletic Conference all-conference selection
-Team-best 38.47 average
-Leader on the links
JOE SIMPSON, CLINTON | SENIOR
-Team medalist in each meet
-Eight top 10 finishes (79.8 winning percentage)
-40.97 average
-16th at Mississippi Athletic Conference Championship
IAN WIEBENGA, FULTON | JUNIOR
-Second place at regionals
-Eighth place at sectionals
-Led team through postseason marred by COVID limitations
-Will return to lead team next year
Girls Golfer of the Year
CIERA KROGMAN, NORHTEAST | SENIOR
-Shot 111 at regional meet
-Sixth overall at River Valley Conference meet
-Unquestioned team leader, medalist
SYDNEY MCNEIL, EASTON VALLEY | SENIOR
-Senior team leader
-Consistent medalist
-Postseason/conference success
HEATHER DASH, CLINTON | SENIOR
-Clinton’s main meet medalist
-Leader for the River Queens
-Coaches could depend on her
Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year
DYLAN DARSIDAN, CAMANCHE | SENIOR
-State medalist
-Placed 11th in 17:21 at state
-Team leader who led younger runners
ANDREW BUTT, CAMANCHE | SOPHOMORE
-Made it to state as a sophomore
-Placed 80th at state meet (18:39.4)
-Coachable runner who worked well with team
MARCUS BLOUNT, PRINCE OF PEACE |SOPHOMORE
-Made it to state as a sophomore
-Placed 19th overall (17:17.4)
-Four spots away from medaling
Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year
CAMRYN SATTLER, CLINTON | FRESHMAN
-Third at conference meet
-12th at state qualifying meet
-55th at state meet
MADISON ANGLESE, PRINCE OF PEACE | SENIOR
-Top state finisher for Irish
-Helped Irish to ninth-place finish at state as a team
-Helped team improve overall
KAELYN GOODSMAN, PRINCE OF PEACE | JUNIOR
-34th at state meet
-Part of improvement from 15th place at state the previous year
-Great teammate
Boys Basketball Offensive Player of the Year
KALEB CORNILSEN, EASTON VALLEY | SENIOR
-Tri-Rivers Conference East Division Player of the Year
-22.9 points per game
-56 percent field goal percentage
ZACH ERWIN, CAMANCHE | JUNIOR
-All-State Second Team selection
-All-Substate top-vote getter
-15 points per game
DASEAN MINGO
-IBCA All-Substate Team
-Unanimous Tri-Rivers East All-Conference First Team selection
-16.7 points per game
Boys Basketball Defensive Player of the Year
KALEB CORNILSEN, EASTON VALLEY | SENIOR
-All-District and All-Substate selection
-IPSWA All-State First Team selection
-10 rebounds and five steals per game
JORDAN LAWRENCE, CAMANCHE | SENIOR
-RVC Elite Team
-All-Substate selection
-2.3 steals per game
DASEAN MINGO | PRINCE OF PEACE
-73 total steals
-4.6 steals per game
-4.4 rebounds per game
Girls Basketball Offensive Player of the Year
TAYLOR VEACH, CENTRAL DEWITT | JUNIOR
-19.1 points per game
-IPSWA All-State First Team selection
-IGCA All-State First Team selection
ANABEL BLOUNT, PRINCE OF PEACE | SENIOR
-1,116 career points
-Tri-Rivers Conference East Player of the Year
-East All-Conference First Team selection
ALLIE MEADOWS, CENTRAL DEWITT | JUNIOR
-15.8 points per game
-2.9 assists per game
-IBCA All-Region selection
Girls Basketball Defensive Player of the Year
ALLIE MEADOWS, CENTRAL DEWITT | JUNIOR
-5.3 rebounds per game
-2.1 steals
-IPSWA All-State First Team selection
ANABEL BLOUNT, PRINCE OF PEACE | SENIOR
-649 career rebounds
-1.5 steals per game
-Defensive leader
LILLY ISENHOUR, PRINCE OF PEACE | JUNIOR
-11 points per game
-Tri Rivers East All-Conference First Team selection
-11.5 rebounds per game, 2.2 steals per game
Boys Bowler of the Year
COOPER KOHL, CLINTON | SOPHOMORE
-Individual championship
-Helped River Kings to team championship
-Bowled 252-268 — 520 at state
JACOB HARTMAN, CAMANCHE | SENIOR
-Fourth overall at state, Indians top finisher
-Helped team to runners-up finish
-Bowled 260-225 — 485 at state
DOMINICK JUDGE, CLINTON | SENIOR
-One of team’s top finishers at state
-Placed fifth overall at state
-Bowled 247-223 — 470
TROY EDMUNDS, CAMANCHE | SENIOR
-Second-best Indians finisher at state
-Placed sixth overall
-Bowled 227-236 — 463
Girls Bowler of the Year
MICHELLE STEWART, CAMANCHE | JUNIOR
-Helped team to runners-up finish at state
-Placed second overall as an individual at state
-Bowled 222-244 — 466)
EMILEE HALL, CAMANCHE | SENIOR
-Key part of team’s state run
-Led Camanche in total pins (5,519)
-Bowled 214-214 — 428 at state
KIM HENDRICKS, CENTRAL DEWITT | SENIOR
-One of team’s senior leaders
-Led all Saber bowlers at state with 235-212 — 447
-Helped team to third place finish at state
Boys Wrestler of the Year
KEATON ZEIMET, CENTRAL DEWITT | SENIOR
-39-3 record
-Third-place finish at state
-District champion
ERIC KINKAID, CAMANCHE | JUNIOR
-Won third-place match at state
-41-4 record
-District champion
JAXON BUSSA, CAMANCHE | SENIOR
-Fifth place at state
-38-5 record
-District champion
Boys Track Athlete of the Year
JORDAN LAWRENCE, CAMANCHE | SENIOR
-Made it to Drake Relays
-State appearance
-Fifth in Class 2A 100 Dash (11.37)
LUCAS BURMEISTER, CENTRAL DEWITT | JUNIOR
-Battled through injuries
-State appearance
-Second in Class 3A 200 dash (22.27)
DYLAN DARSIDAN, CAMANCHE | SENIOR
-Suffered season-ending injury at conference meet
-Likely would have had top finish at state
-Excelled in 400, 800 and mile run
Girls Track Athlete of the Year
ELLIE RICKERTSEN, NORTHEAST | JUNIOR
-Two individual state championships
-Part of record-setting relay team
-Incredible team leader
NEVEAH HILDEBRANDT, NORTHEAST | SENIOR
-Part of record-setting relay team
-Anchor leg of 4x100 relay
-Senior leader
JORDAN GALLENTINE, MORRISON | SENIOR
-Two state medals
-Sole Morrison qualifier
-Fourth in 400 dash, 10th in 100
Boys Field Athlete of the Year
JOE SIMPSON, CLINTON | SENIOR
-State appearance in discus, shot
-Changed form in discus late in year to great success
-Bronze medalist in shot put
LOGAN MULHOLLAND, CLINTON | JUNIOR
-State appearance in long jump
-Placed 20th (19-08.50)
-Part of River Kings group that had season-long success
SAM MORAETES, NORTHEAST | SENIOR
-State appearance
-Solid all season long
-Placed 20th in 2A boys shot put
Boys Relay Team of the Year
NORTHEAST 4X800 RELAY
-Only Rebel boys team win at state
-8:15.69 finals time
-Jace Rathje, Thomas Machande, Carter Jargo, Caleb Gruhn
CENTRAL DEWITT 800 SPRINT MEDLEY
-Placed second at state
-1:34.12 finals time
-Ben Pace, David Harper, Alex Fuller, Lucas Burmeister
EASTON VALEY 4X200 RELAY
-Placed fifth at state
-1:32.41 finals time
-Kolton Murphy, Porter Fuegen, Aidan Gruver, Hudson Felkey
Girls Field Athlete of the Year
ELIZABETH CHAMBERS, NORTHEAST | JUNIOR
-State appearance
-Second place in high jump
-Helped Rebels to state runners-up finish
SOREN MARICLE, CENTRAL DEWITT | SOPHOMORE
-State appearance
-Competed in two events
-Fifth in high jump and 21st in 100 hurdles
TALBOT KINNEY, CENTRAL DEWITT | SENIOR
-State appearance
-13th in discus
-Ended strong career, battled through injury
Girls Relay Team of the Year
NORTHEAST 4X100 RELAY
-Set state record
-49.29 finals time
-Paige Holst, Ellie Rickertsen, Madison Tarr, Neveah Hildebrandt
NORTHEAST 800 SPRINT MEDLEY
-Placed third at state
-1:49 finals time
-Paige Holst, Madison Tarr, Neveah Hildebrandt, Ellie Rickertsen
FULTON 4X200 RELAY
-Placed eighth at state
-1:50.44 finals time
-Hailey VanZuiden, Grace Dykstra, Mikayla Gazo, Abbigail Thyne
Boys Tennis Player of the Year
BRODY MANEMANN, CLINTON | JUNIOR
-86 game one wins
-Relied on to bring best day in, day out
-Team player
LUKE GOBLE, CAMANCHE
-76 position one wins
-Handled toughest competition from No. 1 seed
-Competitive throughout season
BLAKE HASKELL, CLINTON | FRESHMAN
-71 position 3 wins
-Silver medalist at Mississippi Athletic Conference meet
-Transitioned quickly from pickle ball background
Boys Tennis Doubles Team of the Year
BRODY MANEMANN/ADAM DETERS | CLINTON
-Fourth in district double bracket
-Helped River Kings to fifth-place at districts
-No. 1 doubles
CHASE SBERTOLI/LOGAN WALTZ, CAMANCHE
-Fourth in district double bracket
-Helped Camanche place third as team
-No. 1 doubles
BLAKE HASKELL/KEEGAN BIRT-STEEG, CLINTON
-Bronze medalists at Mississippi Athletic Conference meet
-Steady improvement all season
-Gelled as teammates
Girls Tennis Player of the Year
ANNA CURRENT, CLINTON | JUNIOR
-One of the River Queens’ top players all year
-200 position three wins
-Only 46 position three losses
ABBY STRUBLE, CLINTON | SOPHOMORE
-The River Queens’ leader at No. 1 singles
-167 position one wins
-Third place in MAC No. 1 singles bracket
MACI SLOANE, CAMANCHE | SENIOR
-State appearance
-Fell in consolation round
-69 game one wins
Girls Tennis Doubles Team of the Year
MACKENZIE LANGE/EMILY MANEMANN, CLINTON
-State appearance
-Fell in consolation round
-Hit season goals
ABBY STRUBLE/ANNA CURRENT, CLINTON
-Singles success carried over into doubles
-Integral part of conference championship winning Queens team
-Consistent all season
ISABELLE PIERCE/SAYDIE ROLING, CENTRAL DEWITT
-Excelled in team’s inaugural season
-Placed third in MAC No. 3 doubles bracket
-Learned on the fly
Boys Soccer Player of the Year
MARCUS BLOUNT, PRINCE OF PEACE | SOPHOMORE
-60 points
-27 goals
-six assists
JEREMIAH WAUFORD, PRINCE OF PEACE | SENIOR
-31 points
-10 goals
-11 assists
DASEAN MINGO, PRINCE OF PEACE | SENIOR
-29 points
-10 goals
-Nine assists
Boys Goalkeeper of the Year
ERIC BERRY, PRINCE OF PEACE | SOPHOMORE
-1,200 minutes
-182 saves
-76.2 save percentage
DREW COOLEY, CLINTON | JUNIOR
-1135 minutes
-79 saves
-64.2 save percentage
Girls Soccer Player of the Year
SOFIA TELLO, CLINTON | JUNIOR
-25 points
-eight goals
-nine assists
VERONICA RAMIREZ, CLINTON | SOPHOMORE
-20 goals
-eight goals
-four assists
EMMAGRACE HARTMAN, CENTRAL DEWITT | SOPHOMORE
-15 points
-six goals
-three assists
Girls Goalkeeper of the Year
RYLIE MUSSMAN, CLINTON | SENIOR
-1175 minutes
-124 saves
-77 save percentage
KATHRYN GRAU, CENTRAL DEWITT | SENIOR
-Goals allowed: 40
-156 saves
-82.5 save percentage
Baseball Player of the Year
MIKE DELZELL, CAMANCHE | JUNIOR
-Area-lead 48 RBIs
-Several clutch hits
-Excelled on mound and in batter’s box
JAI JENSEN, CLINTON | JUNIOR
-31 RBIs
-.449 average
-4-2 record, 1.75 ERA
BOOMER JOHNSON, CENTRAL DEWITT | SENIOR
-Ace pitcher
-9-2 record
-1.36 ERA
MASON BYRNS, CAMANCHE | SENIOR
-Came up in moments when team needed him to
-29 RBIs
-Five home runs
Girls Softball Player of the Year
ALEXIS EHLERS, NORTHEAST | SENIOR
-41 RBIs
-22 stolen bases
-six home runs
HALEIGH BANOWETZ, NORTHEAST | FRESHMAN
-10-2 record
-3.50 ERA
-36 strikeouts
LEAH MANGELSEN, NORTHEAST | EIGHTH GRADE
-47 RBIs
-six home runs
-seven walks
NEVEAH HILDEBRANDT, NORTHEAST | SENIOR
-20 RBIs
-three home runs
-.483 average
because of a small number of swimmers, there are no finalists. Winners of Swimmer of the Year will be announced with the rest of the winners
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.