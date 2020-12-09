Several area wrestlers are returning after deep runs in the postseason last year, and some new faces could have success this year as well.
Check out a preview for each area team:
Clinton
LAST YEAR; 4-7
CONFERENCE; Mississippi Athletic Conference
COACH; Dustin Caldwell, third season
KEY RETURNERS; Luke Jennings (sophomore, 126 pounds); Brooke Peters (sophomore, 138/145)
KEY NEWCOMERS; Ty Jergersen (sophomore, 145/152); Ashten Corbin (senior, 160/170)
COACH’S OUTLOOK; “We are a young team that missed an important summer in development, but our kids are ready to learn and get better. We just have to compete every time out and it will be a fun season. Just happy we are getting the opportunity.” — Caldwell
Camanche
LAST YEAR; 18-6; second at regionals
CONFERENCE; River Valley Conference
COACH; Brent Carstensen, 20th season
KEY RETURNERS; Eric Kinkaid (junior); Cade Everson (senior); Logan Waltz (senior); Jaxon Bussa (senior); Brennan Kramer (senior)
KEY NEWCOMERS; Gavin Sharp (junior); Ethan Benavides (sophomore); Hunter Long (sophomore)
COACH’S OUTLOOK; “This team has the most top-end talent in my 21 years here. We should have five or six different kids show up in the rankings throughout the season, depending on how they wrestle against their upcoming ranked opponents. The challenges of this year have also given us an opportunity to wrestle in some tournaments we have not been to before. This should be the best opportunity to see quality matches, ever. Goals are to improve every day and learn from every week. February will come quick, especially for our talented seniors. Make the most of every moment.” — Carstensen
Fulton
LAST YEAR; 10-12
CONFERENCE; Three Rivers
COACH; Chris Grant, 13th season
KEY RETURNERS; Conner Sheridan (sophomore, 120); Ben Fosdick (sophomore, 132); Zane Pannell (sophomore, 138); Ryan Snyder (senior, 152); Elijah Stillings (sophomore, 170); Max Pannell (senior, 220); Nate Portz (senior, heavyweight)
KEY NEWCOMERS; N/A
COACH’S OUTLOOK; “I’m keeping my fingers crossed that we have a season. This was going to be a great year for us, as we have a larger senior class mixed in with some very talented sophomores. The delayed season has opened up our schedule to unfortunately lose some great competition from the Iowa side of the river, but it has allowed us to pick up some great match-ups in Illinois that would normally be unavailable. All of our tournaments have been cancelled as well, so there is a push to get this team as many matches as possible. As we move closer to the start date, there will be discussion about how athletes can participate in several sports at the same time. 2020 has and will continue to be a challenge for high school sports, but we are hopeful to have a season and if we do, we will be ready to compete.” — Grant
Northeast
LAST YEAR; 2-12
CONFERENCE; River Valley Conference
COACH; Drake Wawro, first year
KEY RETURNERS; Zayd Evans (sophomore, 152)
KEY NEWCOMERS; Nate Lorenzen (junior, heavyweight)
COACH’S OUTLOOK; “We don’t have a huge group of guys, but the guys that we have are going to be tough. Our guys take pride in hard work and are trying to create a culture of success and pride in themselves and the Northeast wrestling team.” — Wawro
Central DeWitt
LAST YEAR; 8-12
CONFERENCE; WaMac
COACH; Matt Ohnemus, fifth season
KEY RETURNERS; Keaton Zeimet (senior, 120); Cael Grell (junior, 138); Robert Howard (senior, 132); Cole Miller (senior, 285)
KEY NEWCOMERS; Royce Butt (freshman, 113)
COACH’S OUTLOOK; “We took lumps last year as a young, inexperienced team. We return a lot of guys and had great offseason work at Trizzino’s Agoge from many of the guys. We have 35-40 kids out, so looking to have a really tough team and successful season.” — Ohnemus
Note: Morrison declined for comment.
