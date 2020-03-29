2020 All-Area Boys Basketball
FIRST TEAM
Caleb Delzell, Senior, Camanche
The season: The 2019 Clinton Herald Player of the Year repeats as a 2020 finalist. Delzell was a force for the 3rd place Indians, scoring 14.6 points a game while shooting 57 percent from the field. He also hit 27-70 thee pointers, and led the team in rebounds (8.6 a game) and blocks (47). He earned 1st Team All-State in Class 2A.
The last word: “Caleb is just a special player. Sometimes you get to coach a player who can do a combination of those things ,but to do them all at the level he can do them is just remarkable. He has constantly worked on his game and his best basketball is still ahead of him at the collegiate level.” -Camanche head coach Josh Davis
Nathan Moeller, Senior, Prince of Peace
The season: Moeller took over the leadership role on a depleted Prince of Peace roster, and led them all year. Earning his 1,000th career point in the Irish’s final game of the season, he averaged 18.3 a game this year, while pulling down 11.3 rebounds a contest. He also had 67 blocks and led the team with 87 assists from the post. Moeller is a 2020 Player of the Year finalist.
The last word: “Nate had a big target on his back this year .Only returning starter from our state team and he was double and triple teamed all year. He adapted and developed into an all-around player. Loved coaching him the last four year.” -Prince of Peace head coach Gerry Murphy
Kaleb Cornilsen, Junior, Easton Valley
The season: Although Cornilsen missed games due to injury, his impact was undeniable, earning him a 2020 Player of the Year finalist slot. Cornilsen averaged over 20 points a game while shooting nearly 60 percent from the field, and averaged 10 rebounds a game and nearly three steals. He was a unanimous 1st Team All-Conference selection and earned 1st Team All-State honors.
The last word: “One of our opposing coaches termed Kaleb a “difference maker”. That is very true and I believe that if we had Kaleb at full strength the entire tournament, we would have had a legitimate shot at winning it all.” -Easton Valley head coach Dan Beck
Tucker Kinney, Senior, Central DeWitt
The season: Kinney was the court leader for the Sabers, who fell just short of a state berth this season. Kinney averaged 16 points per contest, often breaking away for more, while pulling down nine rebounds a game. Kinney earned unanimous 1st Team All-Conference honors while also garnering a 3rd Team All-State slot.
The last word: “Tucker has been a special player for us this season. His hard work in multiple sports has paid off and he’s still getting better He is looked at by many in the school and community as a role model and has exceeded many of his own high expectations and goals.” -Central Dewitt head coach Grady Gallagher
Connor Barnett, Junior, Fulton
The season: As a junior, Barnett led the Steamers to their first regional championship in two decades. He scored 15 points a game and pulled down 4.4 rebounds. He also doled out 2.6 assists a contest from his position at the top of the key and averaged a steal per game. Barnett was an Illinois All-State Special Mention this season.
The last word: “Connor added so many more tools to his game this year. He became an all-around scorer for us and really got better on the defensive end. Not only did his game get better but Connor has grown so much as a leader, making his team and program better.” -Fulton head coach RJ Coffey
Jessen Weber, Senior, Easton Valley
The season: Weber was a co-player of the year for the Tri-Rivers Conference (with teammate Kaleb Cornilsen) and earned 3rd Team All-State honors. He averaged 18.5 points a game, shooting 48 percent from the three point line and nearly 90 percent from the foul line.
The last word: “Jessen is probably the second best pure shooter I have coached in 44 years. he is also one of the most coachable and hard-working kids i have ever coached.” -Easton Valley head coach Dan Beck
SECOND TEAM
LJ Henderson, Senior, Camanche
The season: Henderson flourished in his first and final year with the Indians, finishing with a team-high 57 steals and 87 assists, also averaging 11.8 points a game and pulling down 4.7 rebounds. Henderson earned 3rd Team All-State honors.
The last word: “LJ is an explosive athlete and he uses those abilities to have an impact on the game in so many areas. He was willing to do whatever the team needed at various times throughout the season.” -Camanche head coach Josh Davis
Dakota Stevenson, Senior, Northeast
The season: Stevenson averaged 10 points a game, averaging 35.8 percent from the three point line this year and 49 percent from the field. Stevenson finished with 54 assists and was the second leading rebounder with 4.5 a game.
The last word: “Dakota is a leader on the court and off. Always trying to motivate his teammates and push them to be better. He will be greatly missed next year.” -Northeast head coach Brandon Hansen
Cam Soenksen, Senior, Camanche
The season: Although Soenksen missed a portion of the season for injury but came back and averaged 13.8 points a game, becoming Camanche’s all-time leading scorer. Soenksen made 62 threes, shooting 42 percent from beyond the arc, also finishing with 41 assists and 31 steals.
The last word: “There was time this year when we were not sure if he would be able to run and jump again this year, let alone play basketball. he had to change his game a bit this year .. but he worked on way to move without the ball in his hands to become a better passer and more efficient shooter.” -Camanche head coach Josh Davis
Judd Swanton, Junior, Northeast
The season: Swanton was the size in the middle for the Rebels, pulling down 7.6 rebounds a game, including 63 offensively. He finished with 33 blocks and 26 steals this year, and scored 9 points a game.
The last word: “With this being Judd’s first yer of consistent competition on the varsity level, Judd showed glimpse of being an unstoppable force. he aggressively attacks the boards on both the offense and defense end of the court. i expect great things from Judd next year.” -Northeast head coach Brandon Hansen
Nate Trenkamp, Easton Valley
The season: Trenkamp ran the point for the No. 1 ranked River Hawks, earning unanimous 1st Team All-Conference honors. Trenkamp averaged 9.7 points a game and 5.3 assists, while also nabbing 2 steals a contest. He shot 37 percent form the three point line.
The last word: “Nate made a sacrifice for the team by moving to the point this season and giving up more scoring opportunities. His leadership and willingness to sacrifice scoring for being out ‘quarterback’ on the floor were invaluable to the team.” -Easton Valley head coach Dan Beck
Alex McAleer, Senior, Central DeWitt
The season: McAleer was the second leading scorers for the ranked Sabers, averaging 11.5 points a game. He ended with a team-high 19 blocks and was the third leading rebounder.
The last word: “Alex has always been leader by action but challenged himself to be a more vocal leader this season. As a captain, he has done a great job of this while also playing at a high level on both ends of the floor. Just as one does on the mound in baseball, he finds way s to disrupt, slow down, and frustrate opposing players and never once complained.” -Central DeWitt head coach Grady Gallagher
THIRD TEAM
Cade Jargo. Easton Valley
The season: Jargo averaged 12 points a game, shooting 43 percent from the field. he also averaged 5.7 assists per game. He was one of four River Hawks to earn a 1st Team All-Conference selection in the Tri-Rivers East.
The last word: “Cade is one of the most athletic players i have coaches and could be a game changer for us with his deep shooting range.” -Easton Valley head coach Dan Beck
Kyler Pessman, Junior, Fulton
The season: Pessman averaged 12.8 points a game this season from the perimeter, also finishing with 5.1 rebounds. He had 2.2 assists and earned a 2nd Team All-Conference selection in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference.
The last word: “Kyler does a little bit of everything for us. he is tough, he is physical, and he makes everyone around him better.” -Fulton head coach RJ Coffey
Max Holy, Senior, Clinton
The season: Holy led the River Kings in multiple categories this season, including scoring 8.8 points a game. He doled out 2.4 assists and garnered 1.4 steals, while pulling down 2.8 boards a game.
The last word: “He really grew as a leader throughout the year by trying to mentor younger players in the program, which was really important for the positive progress we made as a program. His believe in what we were and are trying to do, along with the other seniors, was key to us having a positive experience this past season.” -Clinton head coach Troy Ersland
Zach Erwin, Sophomore, Camanche
The season: Erwin averaged over nine points a game in his sophomore season, shooting 52 percent from the field. He also dished out 74 assists and finished with 41 steals and 40 blocks. Erwin also pulled down 4.6 rebounds a game, 41 of his total boards coming from the offensive end.
The last word: “Zach is a player who has such a high IQ on the floor. he has the skill set to score, but really just went out every night and would do whatever it takes to get a win. Some nights it would be scoring, but every night it was defensing one of the other teams’ best players along with rebounding and passing.” -Camanche head coach Josh Davis
Kyler Wallace, Junior, Prince of Peace
The season: In this first year as a varsity player for the Irish, Wallace averaged 11.9 points a game, shooting 44 percent from the field. He also pulled down nearly seven rebounds a game, 51 offensive boards, and finished the year with 32 steals and 38 assists. He earned 2nd Team All-conference
The last word: “Kyler really developed as the season went on. Improved in all areas of his game, especially on the offensive boards.” -Prince of Peace head coach Gerry Murphy
Ty Bickelhaupt, Sophomore, Unity Christian
The season: Buckelhaupt averaged 15 points a game for a rebuilding Unity program, shooting 35 percent form three point rage and hitting 28. He also pulled down 5.2 rebounds a game and dished out 2 assists while getting 2.8 steals a game defensively. He was an All-Conference honorable mention.
The last word: “Ty has stepped up as a team leader as a sophomore. We struggled as a team with numbers and a rebuilding year. He is a talented player and has potential to improve as a junior.” -Unity Christian head coach Jeff VanderEide
Honorable Mention
Trey McAleer, Northeast
Grant Rickertsen, Northeast
Hunter Holdgrafer, Easton Valley
Gage Ruden, Prince of Peace
Jordan Lawrence, Camanche
Henry Bloom, Central DeWitt
Zach Hinkle, Central DeWitt
Bradlee Damhoff, Fulton
Treveon Bailey, Clinton
2020 Player of the Year Finalists:
Kaleb Cornilsen, Easton Valley
Caleb Delzell, Camanche
Nathan Moeller, Prince of Peace
2020 Coach of the Year Finalists:
Dan Beck, Easton Valley and Josh Davis, Camanche
Past Player of the Year:
2019 - Caleb Delzell, Camanche
2018 - Dev Patel, Camanche
2017 - Seth Moeller, Prince of Peace
2016 - Derrick Howard, Clinton
2015 - Brady Ernst, Clinton
2014 - Jalen Jones, Clinton
Past Coaches of the Year:
2019 - Gerry Murphy, Prince of Peace
2018 - Travis Eversmeyer, Northeast
2017 - Josh Davis, Camanche
2016 - Josh Davis, Camanche
2015 - Travis Eversmeyer, Northeast
2014 - RJ Coffey, Fulton
