The third annual Clinton Herald Athletic Performers of the Year (CHAPY) Awards are drawing close, and the finalist lists are set.
The CHAPY Awards will finally have an in-person event to announce our winners and to honor all our finalists and their accomplishments throughout the 2021-2022 school year. The in-person event will be held on July 27 at Clinton High School.
Finalists were chosen via nominations by coaches from the area, stats, and input from former Sports Editor Carie Kuehn and KROS’s Gary Determan.
At the event, each winner for each of our 33 major awards will be announced.
For now, take a look at our 2021-2022 CHAPY finalists and their accomplishments as we get ready to celebrate the sports moments and athletes from our area:
FINALISTS 2021-2022
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
FINALISTS
KAITLYN KUHL, EASTON VALLEY, SENIOR
Tri-Rivers Easton first team all-conference
Hitting efficiency of .210 with 278 total kills
Team leader in digs with 218 on the season
MAKAYLA HOWARD, CLINTON, JUNIOR
Mississippi Athletic Conference first team all-conference
Team-high 271 season kills
Finished with 199 digs for the River Queens
LILLY ISENHOUR, PRINCE OF PEACE, SENIOR
Tri-Rivers East first team all-conference
Finished with 246 total kills as a middle hitter
Team leader in digs with 283 and blocks with 47
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEARFINALISTS
ELAINA SCHROEDER, CENTRAL DEWITT, SENIOR
Finished with a team-high 209 season kills
Had 70 blocks on the year and 152 total digs
Mississippi Athletic Conference honorable mention selection
AVA MORRIS, CENTRAL DEWITT, SENIOR
Had 164 total kills for the Sabers
Led the team with 21 digs from the back row, 57 total blocks
Mississippi Athletic Conference honorable mention selection
TEEGAN GERMANN, FULTON, SENIOR
Libero for the Steamers, running the back row and controlling most serve receives
Led the team with 324 digs, including a new record for single game (26)
Northwest Upstate Illini unanimous first-team pick
BOYS FOOTBALL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
FINALISTS
JAI JENSEN, CLINTON, SENIOR
Three year starter for River Kings
1799 passing yards for 17 touchdowns and 294 rushing
1109 punting yards on 30 punts, district Punter of the Year
Second team All-State selection
CONOR GRUVER, EASTON VALLEY, SENIOR
Led the state runner-up River Hawks’ offense
Competed 3255 passing yards for 56 touchdowns
Most prolific passer in Easton Valley history
MIKE DELZELL, CAMANCHE, SENIOR
1815 passing yards with 63% competition rate for 17 touchdowns
School record in passing touchdowns (37) and passing yards (3911)
First team All-District selection
BOYS FOOTBALL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
ERIC KINKAID, CAMANCHE, SENIOR
Led the playoff-bound Storm with 78 tackles, 10 for a loss
Rushing leader with 861 yards on 160 carries
First team All-District selection
HAYDEN FELKEY, EASTON VALLEY, JUNIOR
131 total tackles on the season, 48 for a loss and 19 sacks
Led a shut-down defense for the state runner-up River Hawks
1035 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns
First team All-State selection
KEEGAN VANKAMPEN, FULTON, SENIOR
Led the Steamer defense to the state quarterfinals with 66 tackles
Finished with 14 tackles for a loss and one interception
1054 yards on 160 carries with 19 touchdowns
IHSFCA first team All-State selection
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY RUNNER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
MARCUS BLOUNT, PRINCE OF PEACE, JUNIOR
Third consecutive state appearances
Finished the Class 1A race in 17:31.20
Finished 28th in the field
CARTER JARGO, NORTHEAST, JUNIOR
Made his first appearance at the state meet
Clocked in at 17:42.23
Finished 45th in the Class 2A race
AIDAN GRUVER, EASTON VALLEY, SENIOR
Made his third appearance at the state meet, while playing playoff football for the River Hawks
Finished his senior race in 17:53
Finished 52nd in the Class 1A race
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY RUNNER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
CAMRYN SATTLER, CLINTON, SOPHOMORE
Made her second straight appearance at the state meet
Finished the race in 19:44.06
Finished 33rd in the Class 4A field
CENADY SOENKSEN, NORTHEAST, JUNIOR
Made her third consecutive appearance at the state meet
Clocked in at 20:48.86
Finished 47th in the Class 2A race
NATALIE KROGMAN, NORTHEAST, JUNIOR
Finished just two places shy of a state berth at districts
Ran a 21:11 at the state meet, 17th in the Class 2A district
Competed with a talented group of Rebel girls who return a majority
BOYS WRESTLER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
ERIC KINKAID, CAMANCHE, SENIOR
Class 2A 154-pound state champion
Made a comeback from injury, starting senior year three weeks before state
Finished with a record of 16-1 through senior year with just one medical forfeit
ROYCE BUTT, CENTRAL DEWITT, SOPHOMORE
Finished as a Class 2A state qualifier
Won his first round at 126-pounds at state before falling
Made a comeback from an ankle injury, finishing with a 12-5 record as a sophomore
ZANE PANNELL, FULTON, JUNIOR
Finished fifth at 170-pounds in Class 1A
First state appearance and only appearance for the Steamers
Finished with a record of 42-10
BOYS BOWLER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
ELI HAACK, CENTRAL DEWITT, JUNIOR
Advanced to the state meet as an individual, finishing ninth
Averaged 233 a game to lead the Sabers
COOPER KOHL, CLINTON, JUNIOR
Part of the third place Clinton team, MAC bowler of the year
Averaged 218 to lead the River Kings
Advanced to the state meet as an individual, finishing in the top 8 roll-off
CHARLIE PELHAM, CLINTON, FRESHMAN
Part of the third place Clinton team, second team all-conference in the MAC
Averaged 202 a game for the River Kings
Advanced to the state meet as an individual, finishing in the top 8 roll-off
GIRLS BOWLER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
KENNADY BIGWOOD, CAMANCHE, SOPHOMORE
Won the Class 1A individual state title in the new roll off format
Was a big help on the state place-winning Storm team
Averaged 192 for the Storm
MICHELLE STEWART, CAMANCHE, SENIOR
Team leader for the state place-winning Storm team
Averaged 208 a game
Was a top individual qualifier for the Storm, knocking down the most pins this season
ABBY NYLIN, CLINTON, FRESHMAN
Made a big impact on the River Queen team, which returned to the state tournament
Helped the River Queens qualify for the roll-offs as the five seed before falling in the quarterfinals
Averaged 187 a game to lead the River Queens
BOYS BASKETBALL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
CAYDEN DEARDORFF, EASTON VALLEY, SENIOR
Tri-Rivers East Player of the Year recognition, first-team selection
Averaged 16 points per game
Led with 7.5 rebounds a game, 1.5 blocks a game
BROCK MASON, FULTON, SENIOR
Led a record-setting defense and offense for the Steamers
Finished with 4.5 assists a game, 6.2 points
Two stealers a game, three rebounds and often guarded the best player
ZANE WITT, CAMANCHE, JUNIOR
Finished with 15.5 points per game
Guarded the lane for the Storm, making 3 blocks a game and 8 rebounds
River Valley Conference Elite Team and first-team all-district
BOYS BASKETBALL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
BAYLEN DAMHOFF, FULTON, SOPHOMORE
Led the Steamers with 18.7 points per game
Averaged 7 rebounds and a block to lead in both categories
Unanimous first-team all-conference pick
SHAWN GILBERT, CENTRAL DEWITT, SENIOR
Led the Sabers to a state runner-up season
Averaged 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks a game
Finished with 23 points a game, including two games with over 40 points
Class 3A player of the year
JAI JENSEN, CLINTON, SENIOR
Led the River Kings with 15.8 points a game
Averaged 5.5 rebounds and one steal in the MAC
Mississippi Athletic Conference second-team selection
GIRLS BASKETBALL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
KAELYN GOODSMAN, PRINCE OF PEACE, SENIOR
Took on the point guard from almost every opponent
Averaged two steals a game and pulled down over five rebounds
ALYSSA FOWLER, NORTHEAST, JUNIOR
Had 34 blocks on the year, 1.5 per game
Had 7 points a game and 6.3 rebounds to lead the Rebels
Averaged two steals a game
TAYLOR VEACH, CENTRAL DEWITT, SENIOR
Class 4A first-team All-State selection
Had 16 blocks and 45 steals as a senior
Averaged 15 points a game and seven rebounds
GIRLS BASKETBALL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
EMMERSON CRIGGER, CAMANCHE, JUNIOR
Leading scorer for the Storm with 9.1 points per game
49 threes, shooting 30% from three-point range
Two steals and four rebounds a game
ALLIE MEADOWS, CENTRAL DEWITT, SENIOR
Class 4A second-team All-State selection
Leading scorer for state-bound Sabers, scoring 16 points per game
Finished with 129 threes and shot nearly 50 percent from three range
53 steals and just 33 turnovers
LILLY ISENHOUR, PRINCE OF PEACE, SENIOR
Finished with 15.5 points a game
Led Irish with 12.5 rebounds a game, 3 steals and 3 assists
Hit both 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds her senior year
GIRLS TRACK RUNNER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
ELLIE RICKERTSEN, NORTHEAST, SENIOR
Finished with two state titles for the second straight year in the 100 and 400-meter hurdles
Ran on the medaling Sprint Medley and 4x100 teams
Qualified for three events at Drake Relays
KANIJAH ANGEL, CLINTON, SOPHOMORE
Qualified for the Drake Relays with the Clinton 4x100
Qualified for four events at the state meet: 100, 200, 4x100, 4x200
Placed sixth in 4A in the 100-meter dash with a 12.48 and 11th in 200 (26.30)
LAUREN MAHONEY, FULTON, SENIOR
Qualified for the state meet in four events: 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, 100
Ran on the school record and fifth place 4x200 team
Placed 7th in the 100-meter dash
ELLA BLINKINSOP, CAMANCHE, JUNIOR
Qualified for Drake Relays with the Camanche 4x100
Ran three events at state, the 100, 200 and 4x100
Finished just outside placing in both the 100 and 200-meter dashes
BOYS TRACK RUNNER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
AIDAN GRUVER, EASTON VALLEY, SENIOR
Was the sole runner at state for the Easton Valley boys
Qualified in the 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes
Top ranked qualifier before a hamstring injury ended state run
CALEB GRUHN, NORTHEAST, SENIOR
Ran two relays for the Rebels at the state meet
Team leader who anchored both the Sprint and Distance Medleys
Placed fifth with the Rebels in the Distance Medley
TRISTAN RHEINGANS, CENTRAL DEWITT, SOPHOMORE
Qualified in three events for the Sabers, the 100 and 400-meter hurdles and the Shuttle Hurdle Relay
Placed 3rd in 3A in the 400-meter hurdles at the state meet
ADDISON BINNIE, CLINTON, JUNIOR
Drake Relays qualifier with the Clinton 4x100
Qualified for two individual events at state, the 100 and 400-meter dashes
Finished 21st in the 400 (52.71) and 23rd in the 100 (12.04)
GIRLS TRACK FIELD ATHLETE OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
SOREN MARICLE, CENTRAL DEWITT, JUNIOR
Drake Relays qualifier in the high jump for the Sabers
Earned a state title in Class 3A in the high jump
Cleared 5-06 for her first place finish at state
ELIZABETH CHAMBERS, NORTHEAST, SENIOR
Drake Relays qualifier in the high jump for the Rebels
Finished 5th in Class 2A
Cleared 5-04 at state for her place
LILLY ISENHOUR, PRINCE OF PEACE, SENIOR
State qualifier in both the discus and the shot put for Irish
Finished fifth in the discus in Class 1A with a throw of 121-04
Finished 10th in the shot put, just outside of the finals, with throw of 35-07.50
GRACE SANDERSON, CAMANCHE, JUNIOR
Drake Relays qualifier in the long jump for the Storm
Qualifier in four events, long jump, high jump, 100 and 4x100
Finished 10th in the long jump (16-06.50) and 12th in the high jump (5-00)
BOYS TRACK FIELD ATHLETE OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
AJAI RUSSELL, CLINTON JUNIOR
Drake Relays qualifier for the River Kings in the discus
State qualifier in the discus
Finished 16th in 4A discus with a 148-02
DAKEN PESSMAN, FULTON, JUNIOR
State qualifier for the Steamers in the triple jump
Jumped 12.55-meters to qualify for the first time
Finished just outside the top 20 in the state
KEEGAN KRAUSE, CLINTON, SENIOR
State qualifier for the River Kings in both the shot put and discus
Finished 13th in the 4A discus throw with a 153-08
Finished 21st in the 4A shot put with a throw of 45-10
RELAY TEAM OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
NORTHEAST BOYS DISTANCE MEDLEY
Talib Bird, Jimmy Weispfening, Carter Jargo, Caleb Gruhn
Impressive finish at the district meet to qualify for state
Fifth place finish in Class 2A
NORTHEAST GIRLS 4X100
Paige Holst, Madison Tarr, Ellie Rickertsen, Alyssa Fowler
Fourth place finish at state, highest placing girls’ relay at 51.07
Drake Relays qualifying relay
FULTON GIRLS 4X200
Abbigail Thyne, Mikayla Gazo, Lauren Mahoney, Annaka Hackett
Fifth place finish at the state meet
Set new school record at 1:45.96
CLINTON GIRLS 4X100
Drake Relays qualifying relay
State qualifier, finishing 13th in Class 4A
Marked the program’s second fastest time
BOYS/GIRLS SWIMMER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
CALEB DORNBUSH, CLINTON, SOPHOMORE
Led the River King team in 11 of the 15 categories
Swam on Clinton’s three fastest relays and score the most team points this season
Finished just short of the podium at the district meet, the highest Clinton finish
KATHERINE HENSON, MORRISON, SENIOR
Four year varsity swimmer and team co-captain
Broke the school record in the 100-meter breaststroke with 1:10.44
All-conference swimmer in multiple events
BOYS GOLFER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
ZACH ERWIN, CAMANCHE, SNEIOR
Ended senior year in the district meet, qualifying with an 83 at the Monticello sectional
First Camanche golfer to move on in the postseason in five years
River Valley Conference honorable mention with an 88 at the conference meet
IAN WIEBENGA, FULTON, SENIOR
Ended his senior season at Sectionals
NUIC 1st Team All-Conference, Conference Champion
Averaged 78.5 on 18-holes and was the meet medalist 10 times as a senior
JAIDEN BUSSE, CLINTON, SENIOR
Lowest scorer for the River Kings
Averaged 101 on 18-holes with a low of 94
Team leader according to coach Jason McEwen
GIRLS GOLFER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
KAITLYN KUHL, EASTON VALLEY, SENIOR
Moved on in the postseason as an individual for the River Hawks
Shot a 105 and finished 19th at the Wapello Regional
Shot a 101 for her low 18-hole and a 49 for her low 9-hole as a senior
PAYTON PASAKARIS, CLINTON, SENIOR
Lowest scorer for the River Queens
ANNA HURNING, CENTRAL DEWITT, JUNIOR
Local state qualifier
Finished seconds at the Class 3A regional at Clear Creek Amana
Shot an 86 for her 18-hole low, and a 43 for her 9-hole low on the season
BOYS TENNIS PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
LUCAS GOBLE, CAMANCHE, SENIOR
No. 1 player for the Storm
State qualifier with the No. 1 doubles team (with Chase Sbertoli)
9-2 singles record and 15-2 doubles record
BRODY MANEMANN, CLINTON, SENIOR
No. 1 player for the River Kings
Was on the 16-3 No. 1 double team (with teammate Blake Haskell)
Team captain and leader of a young River King squad
CHASE SBERTOLI, CAMANCHE, SENIOR
No. 2 player for the Storm
State qualifier with the No. 1 double team (with Lucas Goble)
802 singles record and 15-2 doubles record
GIRLS TENNIS PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
ABBY STRUBLE, CLINTON, SENIOR
No. 1 singles player for the River Queens
Qualified for the state doubles tournament with partner Abby Struble and finished
ANNA CURRENT, CLINTON, JUNIOR
No. 2 singles player for the River Queens
Qualified for the state doubles tournament with partner Abby Struble and finished 4th
ELISE DAVISON, CAMANCHE, JUNIOR
No. 1 singles player for the Storm
Qualified for the state singles tournament, finishing ninth
Finished with a singles record of 14-4
BOYS BASEBALL FIELD PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
DREW DYKSTRA, FULTON, SENIOR
93 Strikeouts in 43 innings pitched
Allowed only four earned runs all season while walking just 7 batters
Won six of his eight starts while collecting a .651 ERA
ZACH ERWIN, CAMANCHE, SENIOR
3.32 ERA in nine games played this season
33 strikeouts in 31.2 innings pitched
NOAH THEIN, CENTRAL DEWITT, SENIOR
2.12 ERA in 36.1 innings pitched this season
Has appeared in eight games this season allowing 11 earned runs
Held opponents to a .199 batting average
GIRLS SOFTBALL FIELD PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
MADISON KLUEVER, NORTHEAST, SOPHOMORE
123 strikeouts in 110.2 innings pitched
Has a 1.08 ERA through 19 games played this year
A 14-4 record while holding opponents to a .165 batting average
TEEGAN GERMANN, FULTON, SENIOR
4.60 ERA in 15 appearances on the season
Allowed 30 earned runs in 45.2 innings pitched while striking out 35 batters
GIRLS SOCCER PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
AVERY DOHRN, CLINTON, JUNIOR
Had the most assists for the River Queens this season with five
Scored twice her junior year
Helped the Queens in the midfield
VERONICA RAMIREZ, CLINTON, JUNIOR
Led the River Queens with seven goals and three assists
Finished with a 50% shot on goal percentage
Team leader for the River Queens
EMMAGRACE HARTMAN, CENTRAL DEWITT, JUNIOR
Score seven times for the Sabers, with one assists
Had a 100% shot on goal percentage
Led the team with 30 total shots
BOYS SOCCER PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
MARCUS BLOUNT, PRINCE OF PEACE, JUNIOR
Led the Irish to their first 1A substate appearance
Finished with 32 goals on the year and 19 assists
Led with a 45.7% shot on goal percentage, finishing with an 83 point season
JUAN ANGUIANO, CLINTON, SENIOR
Leading goal scorer for the River Kings with 14 this season
Finished with four assists
Had a 42.4% shot on goal percentage and 25.9% shot percentage
BRODY PROCTOR, CENTRAL DEWITT, JUNIOR
Made 230 saves this season for the Sabers
Finished with a 74.7 save percentage
Played 1177 minutes his junior year, allowing 78 goals
BOYS BASEBALL BATTER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
MIKE DELZELL
Leads the team with .387 batting average and a .645 slugging percentage
He has driven in 13 runs and has nine extra base hits on the season
DREW DYKSTRA
Dykstra led the Steamers with a .500 batting average and .590 on base percentage
He had 34 hits in his 68 at bats with 14 of them being for extra bases
He also had 17 RBIs with a 1.429 OPS
JAI JENSEN
In his 24 games this season Jensen has a .427 batting average, paired with a .659 slugging percentage
Jensen has 30 RBIs to lead the team
He has struck out only seven times in 82 at bats
GIRLS SOFTBALL BATTER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
MADYSON LUSKEY, FULTON, SOPHOMORE
In her sophomore season Luskey led the Steamers with a .484 batting average
She had two homeruns on the season and had an OPS of 1.174
DREW ANDERSON, CENTRAL DEWITT, SENIOR
Anderson has proved to be a leader for this Saber squad, leading the team with a batting average of .375
She leads the team with 23 RBIs, nine doubles and a home run
BRYNNLIN KROYMANN, NORTHEAST, SENIOR
In 102 at bats, Kroymann has 51 hits for an even .500 batting average
She has 19 RBIS including two homeruns and 15 doubles
Kroymann has shown the power with a .706 slugging percentage
TEAM OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
Fulton boys’ basketball
Central DeWitt boys’ basketball
Easton Valley football
Clinton girls’ tennis
Northeast girls’ track and field
Fulton baseball
Camanche girls’ bowling
COACH OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
Tony Johnson, Easton Valley football
RJ Coffey, Fulton boys basketball
Marty Marshall, Central DeWitt boys basketball
Shaun Hartman, Clinton bowling
David Moore, Central DeWitt girls’ tennis
Brent Dykstra, Fulton baseball
Tony Steen, Clinton girls track and field
Michael Davis, Prince of Peace boys’ soccer
MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
MICHAEL DELZELL, CAMANCHE, SENIOR
Four-sport athlete for Camanche
Quarterback, throwing 17 touchdowns and setting two new career records
Guard for conference co-champion basketball team, averaging 8.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3 assists
Drake Relays qualifier on 4x100 Relay
Baseball player, currently with a 1.91 ERA
AIDAN GRUVER, EASTON VALLEY, SENIOR
Five-sport athlete for Easton Valley
State cross country qualifier
Wide Receiver for state runner-up football team with 30 receptions this season
Guard on the conference champion basketball team, averaging 6 points, 1.5 steals and 2 assists
State track qualifier in three individual events with top qualifying times
Baseball player
JAI JENSEN, CLINTON, SENIOR
Four-sport athlete for Clinton
Quarterback, accumulating 1799 passing yards and 400 rushing, along with District Punter of the Year
Leading scorer on the basketball team, averaging 15.8 points a game and 5.5 rebounds
Drake Relays qualifier with 4x100 Relay
One of the top batters for the River Kings on the diamond
CADE HUGHES, NORTHEAST, SENIOR
Four-sport athlete for Northeast
Top receiver in football with 42 catches and 655 yards, plus leading the team with 60 tackles
Averaged 12 points a contest and 33% from three-point range for the substate bound Rebels’ basketball team
State track qualifier and Drake Relays qualifier
Baseball player, currently leading the Rebels in hits and RBIs
FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
ELLIE RICKERTSEN, NORTHEAST, SENIOR
Two sport athlete for Northeast
Drake and state track qualifier
State track champion in two individual events, along with a fourth place relay
Became the sixth ever girl to win the two hurdle events at state two consecutive years
Also played volleyball for the Rebels
LILLY ISENHOUR, PRINCE OF PEACE, SENIOR
Three-sport athlete for Prince of Peace
Finished with 246 kills, 286 digs and 47 blocks for the Irish on the volleyball court
Averaged 15.5 points and 12.5 rebounds a game in basketball, breaking 1,000 career points and rebounds her senior year
State qualifier in both the shotput and discus, finishing fifth in the latter event
ALLIE MEADOWS, CENTRAL DEWITT, SENIOR
Three-sport athlete for Central DeWitt
Basketball standout, leading the Sabers to state again with 16 points a game, 53 assists and just 33 turnovers
All-State selection
Leading the team with 353 assists while adding 128 digs on a substate bound volleyball team
State track qualifier in the open 400-meter run
