The third annual Clinton Herald Athletic Performers of the Year (CHAPY) Awards are drawing close, and the finalist lists are set.

The CHAPY Awards will finally have an in-person event to announce our winners and to honor all our finalists and their accomplishments throughout the 2021-2022 school year. The in-person event will be held on July 27 at Clinton High School.

Finalists were chosen via nominations by coaches from the area, stats, and input from former Sports Editor Carie Kuehn and KROS’s Gary Determan.

At the event, each winner for each of our 33 major awards will be announced.

For now, take a look at our 2021-2022 CHAPY finalists and their accomplishments as we get ready to celebrate the sports moments and athletes from our area:

FINALISTS 2021-2022

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

FINALISTS

KAITLYN KUHL, EASTON VALLEY, SENIOR

Tri-Rivers Easton first team all-conference

Hitting efficiency of .210 with 278 total kills

Team leader in digs with 218 on the season

MAKAYLA HOWARD, CLINTON, JUNIOR

Mississippi Athletic Conference first team all-conference

Team-high 271 season kills

Finished with 199 digs for the River Queens

LILLY ISENHOUR, PRINCE OF PEACE, SENIOR

Tri-Rivers East first team all-conference

Finished with 246 total kills as a middle hitter

Team leader in digs with 283 and blocks with 47

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEARFINALISTS 

ELAINA SCHROEDER, CENTRAL DEWITT, SENIOR

Finished with a team-high 209 season kills

Had 70 blocks on the year and 152 total digs

Mississippi Athletic Conference honorable mention selection

AVA MORRIS, CENTRAL DEWITT, SENIOR

Had 164 total kills for the Sabers

Led the team with 21 digs from the back row, 57 total blocks

Mississippi Athletic Conference honorable mention selection

TEEGAN GERMANN, FULTON, SENIOR

Libero for the Steamers, running the back row and controlling most serve receives

Led the team with 324 digs, including a new record for single game (26)

Northwest Upstate Illini unanimous first-team pick

BOYS FOOTBALL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

FINALISTS

JAI JENSEN, CLINTON, SENIOR

Three year starter for River Kings

1799 passing yards for 17 touchdowns and 294 rushing

1109 punting yards on 30 punts, district Punter of the Year

Second team All-State selection

CONOR GRUVER, EASTON VALLEY, SENIOR

Led the state runner-up River Hawks’ offense

Competed 3255 passing yards for 56 touchdowns

Most prolific passer in Easton Valley history

MIKE DELZELL, CAMANCHE, SENIOR

1815 passing yards with 63% competition rate for 17 touchdowns

School record in passing touchdowns (37) and passing yards (3911)

First team All-District selection

BOYS FOOTBALL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

ERIC KINKAID, CAMANCHE, SENIOR

Led the playoff-bound Storm with 78 tackles, 10 for a loss

Rushing leader with 861 yards on 160 carries

First team All-District selection

HAYDEN FELKEY, EASTON VALLEY, JUNIOR

131 total tackles on the season, 48 for a loss and 19 sacks

Led a shut-down defense for the state runner-up River Hawks

1035 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns

First team All-State selection

KEEGAN VANKAMPEN, FULTON, SENIOR

Led the Steamer defense to the state quarterfinals with 66 tackles

Finished with 14 tackles for a loss and one interception

1054 yards on 160 carries with 19 touchdowns

IHSFCA first team All-State selection

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY RUNNER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

MARCUS BLOUNT, PRINCE OF PEACE, JUNIOR

Third consecutive state appearances

Finished the Class 1A race in 17:31.20

Finished 28th in the field

CARTER JARGO, NORTHEAST, JUNIOR

Made his first appearance at the state meet

Clocked in at 17:42.23

Finished 45th in the Class 2A race

AIDAN GRUVER, EASTON VALLEY, SENIOR

Made his third appearance at the state meet, while playing playoff football for the River Hawks

Finished his senior race in 17:53

Finished 52nd in the Class 1A race

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY RUNNER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

CAMRYN SATTLER, CLINTON, SOPHOMORE

Made her second straight appearance at the state meet

Finished the race in 19:44.06

Finished 33rd in the Class 4A field

CENADY SOENKSEN, NORTHEAST, JUNIOR

Made her third consecutive appearance at the state meet

Clocked in at 20:48.86

Finished 47th in the Class 2A race

NATALIE KROGMAN, NORTHEAST, JUNIOR

Finished just two places shy of a state berth at districts

Ran a 21:11 at the state meet, 17th in the Class 2A district

Competed with a talented group of Rebel girls who return a majority

BOYS WRESTLER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

ERIC KINKAID, CAMANCHE, SENIOR

Class 2A 154-pound state champion

Made a comeback from injury, starting senior year three weeks before state

Finished with a record of 16-1 through senior year with just one medical forfeit

ROYCE BUTT, CENTRAL DEWITT, SOPHOMORE

Finished as a Class 2A state qualifier

Won his first round at 126-pounds at state before falling

Made a comeback from an ankle injury, finishing with a 12-5 record as a sophomore

ZANE PANNELL, FULTON, JUNIOR

Finished fifth at 170-pounds in Class 1A

First state appearance and only appearance for the Steamers

Finished with a record of 42-10

BOYS BOWLER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

ELI HAACK, CENTRAL DEWITT, JUNIOR

Advanced to the state meet as an individual, finishing ninth

Averaged 233 a game to lead the Sabers

COOPER KOHL, CLINTON, JUNIOR

Part of the third place Clinton team, MAC bowler of the year

Averaged 218 to lead the River Kings

Advanced to the state meet as an individual, finishing in the top 8 roll-off

CHARLIE PELHAM, CLINTON, FRESHMAN

Part of the third place Clinton team, second team all-conference in the MAC

Averaged 202 a game for the River Kings

Advanced to the state meet as an individual, finishing in the top 8 roll-off

GIRLS BOWLER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

KENNADY BIGWOOD, CAMANCHE, SOPHOMORE

Won the Class 1A individual state title in the new roll off format

Was a big help on the state place-winning Storm team

Averaged 192 for the Storm

MICHELLE STEWART, CAMANCHE, SENIOR

Team leader for the state place-winning Storm team

Averaged 208 a game

Was a top individual qualifier for the Storm, knocking down the most pins this season

ABBY NYLIN, CLINTON, FRESHMAN

Made a big impact on the River Queen team, which returned to the state tournament

Helped the River Queens qualify for the roll-offs as the five seed before falling in the quarterfinals

Averaged 187 a game to lead the River Queens

BOYS BASKETBALL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

CAYDEN DEARDORFF, EASTON VALLEY, SENIOR

Tri-Rivers East Player of the Year recognition, first-team selection

Averaged 16 points per game

Led with 7.5 rebounds a game, 1.5 blocks a game

BROCK MASON, FULTON, SENIOR

Led a record-setting defense and offense for the Steamers

Finished with 4.5 assists a game, 6.2 points

Two stealers a game, three rebounds and often guarded the best player

ZANE WITT, CAMANCHE, JUNIOR

Finished with 15.5 points per game

Guarded the lane for the Storm, making 3 blocks a game and 8 rebounds

River Valley Conference Elite Team and first-team all-district

BOYS BASKETBALL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

BAYLEN DAMHOFF, FULTON, SOPHOMORE

Led the Steamers with 18.7 points per game

Averaged 7 rebounds and a block to lead in both categories

Unanimous first-team all-conference pick

SHAWN GILBERT, CENTRAL DEWITT, SENIOR

Led the Sabers to a state runner-up season

Averaged 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks a game

Finished with 23 points a game, including two games with over 40 points

Class 3A player of the year

JAI JENSEN, CLINTON, SENIOR

Led the River Kings with 15.8 points a game

Averaged 5.5 rebounds and one steal in the MAC

Mississippi Athletic Conference second-team selection

GIRLS BASKETBALL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

KAELYN GOODSMAN, PRINCE OF PEACE, SENIOR

Took on the point guard from almost every opponent

Averaged two steals a game and pulled down over five rebounds

ALYSSA FOWLER, NORTHEAST, JUNIOR

Had 34 blocks on the year, 1.5 per game

Had 7 points a game and 6.3 rebounds to lead the Rebels

Averaged two steals a game

TAYLOR VEACH, CENTRAL DEWITT, SENIOR

Class 4A first-team All-State selection

Had 16 blocks and 45 steals as a senior

Averaged 15 points a game and seven rebounds

GIRLS BASKETBALL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

EMMERSON CRIGGER, CAMANCHE, JUNIOR

Leading scorer for the Storm with 9.1 points per game

49 threes, shooting 30% from three-point range

Two steals and four rebounds a game

ALLIE MEADOWS, CENTRAL DEWITT, SENIOR

Class 4A second-team All-State selection

Leading scorer for state-bound Sabers, scoring 16 points per game

Finished with 129 threes and shot nearly 50 percent from three range

53 steals and just 33 turnovers

LILLY ISENHOUR, PRINCE OF PEACE, SENIOR

Finished with 15.5 points a game

Led Irish with 12.5 rebounds a game, 3 steals and 3 assists

Hit both 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds her senior year

GIRLS TRACK RUNNER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

ELLIE RICKERTSEN, NORTHEAST, SENIOR

Finished with two state titles for the second straight year in the 100 and 400-meter hurdles

Ran on the medaling Sprint Medley and 4x100 teams

Qualified for three events at Drake Relays

KANIJAH ANGEL, CLINTON, SOPHOMORE

Qualified for the Drake Relays with the Clinton 4x100

Qualified for four events at the state meet: 100, 200, 4x100, 4x200

Placed sixth in 4A in the 100-meter dash with a 12.48 and 11th in 200 (26.30)

LAUREN MAHONEY, FULTON, SENIOR

Qualified for the state meet in four events: 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, 100

Ran on the school record and fifth place 4x200 team

Placed 7th in the 100-meter dash

ELLA BLINKINSOP, CAMANCHE, JUNIOR

Qualified for Drake Relays with the Camanche 4x100

Ran three events at state, the 100, 200 and 4x100

Finished just outside placing in both the 100 and 200-meter dashes

BOYS TRACK RUNNER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

AIDAN GRUVER, EASTON VALLEY, SENIOR

Was the sole runner at state for the Easton Valley boys

Qualified in the 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes

Top ranked qualifier before a hamstring injury ended state run

CALEB GRUHN, NORTHEAST, SENIOR

Ran two relays for the Rebels at the state meet

Team leader who anchored both the Sprint and Distance Medleys

Placed fifth with the Rebels in the Distance Medley

TRISTAN RHEINGANS, CENTRAL DEWITT, SOPHOMORE

Qualified in three events for the Sabers, the 100 and 400-meter hurdles and the Shuttle Hurdle Relay

Placed 3rd in 3A in the 400-meter hurdles at the state meet

ADDISON BINNIE, CLINTON, JUNIOR

Drake Relays qualifier with the Clinton 4x100

Qualified for two individual events at state, the 100 and 400-meter dashes

Finished 21st in the 400 (52.71) and 23rd in the 100 (12.04)

GIRLS TRACK FIELD ATHLETE OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

SOREN MARICLE, CENTRAL DEWITT, JUNIOR

Drake Relays qualifier in the high jump for the Sabers

Earned a state title in Class 3A in the high jump

Cleared 5-06 for her first place finish at state

ELIZABETH CHAMBERS, NORTHEAST, SENIOR

Drake Relays qualifier in the high jump for the Rebels

Finished 5th in Class 2A

Cleared 5-04 at state for her place

LILLY ISENHOUR, PRINCE OF PEACE, SENIOR

State qualifier in both the discus and the shot put for Irish

Finished fifth in the discus in Class 1A with a throw of 121-04

Finished 10th in the shot put, just outside of the finals, with throw of 35-07.50

GRACE SANDERSON, CAMANCHE, JUNIOR

Drake Relays qualifier in the long jump for the Storm

Qualifier in four events, long jump, high jump, 100 and 4x100

Finished 10th in the long jump (16-06.50) and 12th in the high jump (5-00)

BOYS TRACK FIELD ATHLETE OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

AJAI RUSSELL, CLINTON JUNIOR

Drake Relays qualifier for the River Kings in the discus

State qualifier in the discus

Finished 16th in 4A discus with a 148-02

DAKEN PESSMAN, FULTON, JUNIOR

State qualifier for the Steamers in the triple jump

Jumped 12.55-meters to qualify for the first time

Finished just outside the top 20 in the state

KEEGAN KRAUSE, CLINTON, SENIOR

State qualifier for the River Kings in both the shot put and discus

Finished 13th in the 4A discus throw with a 153-08

Finished 21st in the 4A shot put with a throw of 45-10

RELAY TEAM OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

NORTHEAST BOYS DISTANCE MEDLEY

Talib Bird, Jimmy Weispfening, Carter Jargo, Caleb Gruhn

Impressive finish at the district meet to qualify for state

Fifth place finish in Class 2A

NORTHEAST GIRLS 4X100

Paige Holst, Madison Tarr, Ellie Rickertsen, Alyssa Fowler

Fourth place finish at state, highest placing girls’ relay at 51.07

Drake Relays qualifying relay

FULTON GIRLS 4X200

Abbigail Thyne, Mikayla Gazo, Lauren Mahoney, Annaka Hackett

Fifth place finish at the state meet

Set new school record at 1:45.96

CLINTON GIRLS 4X100

Drake Relays qualifying relay

State qualifier, finishing 13th in Class 4A

Marked the program’s second fastest time

BOYS/GIRLS SWIMMER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

CALEB DORNBUSH, CLINTON, SOPHOMORE

Led the River King team in 11 of the 15 categories

Swam on Clinton’s three fastest relays and score the most team points this season

Finished just short of the podium at the district meet, the highest Clinton finish

KATHERINE HENSON, MORRISON, SENIOR

Four year varsity swimmer and team co-captain

Broke the school record in the 100-meter breaststroke with 1:10.44

All-conference swimmer in multiple events

BOYS GOLFER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

ZACH ERWIN, CAMANCHE, SNEIOR

Ended senior year in the district meet, qualifying with an 83 at the Monticello sectional

First Camanche golfer to move on in the postseason in five years

River Valley Conference honorable mention with an 88 at the conference meet

IAN WIEBENGA, FULTON, SENIOR

Ended his senior season at Sectionals

NUIC 1st Team All-Conference, Conference Champion

Averaged 78.5 on 18-holes and was the meet medalist 10 times as a senior

JAIDEN BUSSE, CLINTON, SENIOR

Lowest scorer for the River Kings

Averaged 101 on 18-holes with a low of 94

Team leader according to coach Jason McEwen

GIRLS GOLFER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

KAITLYN KUHL, EASTON VALLEY, SENIOR

Moved on in the postseason as an individual for the River Hawks

Shot a 105 and finished 19th at the Wapello Regional

Shot a 101 for her low 18-hole and a 49 for her low 9-hole as a senior

PAYTON PASAKARIS, CLINTON, SENIOR

Lowest scorer for the River Queens

ANNA HURNING, CENTRAL DEWITT, JUNIOR

Local state qualifier

Finished seconds at the Class 3A regional at Clear Creek Amana

Shot an 86 for her 18-hole low, and a 43 for her 9-hole low on the season

BOYS TENNIS PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

LUCAS GOBLE, CAMANCHE, SENIOR

No. 1 player for the Storm

State qualifier with the No. 1 doubles team (with Chase Sbertoli)

9-2 singles record and 15-2 doubles record

BRODY MANEMANN, CLINTON, SENIOR

No. 1 player for the River Kings

Was on the 16-3 No. 1 double team (with teammate Blake Haskell)

Team captain and leader of a young River King squad

CHASE SBERTOLI, CAMANCHE, SENIOR

No. 2 player for the Storm

State qualifier with the No. 1 double team (with Lucas Goble)

802 singles record and 15-2 doubles record

GIRLS TENNIS PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

ABBY STRUBLE, CLINTON, SENIOR

No. 1 singles player for the River Queens

Qualified for the state doubles tournament with partner Abby Struble and finished

ANNA CURRENT, CLINTON, JUNIOR

No. 2 singles player for the River Queens

Qualified for the state doubles tournament with partner Abby Struble and finished 4th

ELISE DAVISON, CAMANCHE, JUNIOR

No. 1 singles player for the Storm

Qualified for the state singles tournament, finishing ninth

Finished with a singles record of 14-4

BOYS BASEBALL FIELD PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

DREW DYKSTRA, FULTON, SENIOR

93 Strikeouts in 43 innings pitched

Allowed only four earned runs all season while walking just 7 batters

Won six of his eight starts while collecting a .651 ERA

ZACH ERWIN, CAMANCHE, SENIOR

3.32 ERA in nine games played this season

33 strikeouts in 31.2 innings pitched 

NOAH THEIN, CENTRAL DEWITT, SENIOR

2.12 ERA in 36.1 innings pitched this season

Has appeared in eight games this season allowing 11 earned runs

Held opponents to a .199 batting average

GIRLS SOFTBALL FIELD PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

MADISON KLUEVER, NORTHEAST, SOPHOMORE

123 strikeouts in 110.2 innings pitched

Has a 1.08 ERA through 19 games played this year

A 14-4 record while holding opponents to a .165 batting average

TEEGAN GERMANN, FULTON, SENIOR

4.60 ERA in 15 appearances on the season

Allowed 30 earned runs in 45.2 innings pitched while striking out 35 batters

GIRLS SOCCER PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

AVERY DOHRN, CLINTON, JUNIOR

Had the most assists for the River Queens this season with five

Scored twice her junior year

Helped the Queens in the midfield 

VERONICA RAMIREZ, CLINTON, JUNIOR

Led the River Queens with seven goals and three assists

Finished with a 50% shot on goal percentage

Team leader for the River Queens 

EMMAGRACE HARTMAN, CENTRAL DEWITT, JUNIOR

Score seven times for the Sabers, with one assists

Had a 100% shot on goal percentage

Led the team with 30 total shots

BOYS SOCCER PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS 

MARCUS BLOUNT, PRINCE OF PEACE, JUNIOR

Led the Irish to their first 1A substate appearance

Finished with 32 goals on the year and 19 assists

Led with a 45.7% shot on goal percentage, finishing with an 83 point season

JUAN ANGUIANO, CLINTON, SENIOR

Leading goal scorer for the River Kings with 14 this season

Finished with four assists

Had a 42.4% shot on goal percentage and 25.9% shot percentage

BRODY PROCTOR, CENTRAL DEWITT, JUNIOR

Made 230 saves this season for the Sabers

Finished with a 74.7 save percentage

Played 1177 minutes his junior year, allowing 78 goals 

BOYS BASEBALL BATTER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

MIKE DELZELL

Leads the team with .387 batting average and a .645 slugging percentage

He has driven in 13 runs and has nine extra base hits on the season

DREW DYKSTRA

Dykstra led the Steamers with a .500 batting average and .590 on base percentage

He had 34 hits in his 68 at bats with 14 of them being for extra bases

He also had 17 RBIs with a 1.429 OPS

JAI JENSEN

In his 24 games this season Jensen has a .427 batting average, paired with a .659 slugging percentage

Jensen has 30 RBIs to lead the team

He has struck out only seven times in 82 at bats

GIRLS SOFTBALL BATTER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

MADYSON LUSKEY, FULTON, SOPHOMORE

In her sophomore season Luskey led the Steamers with a .484 batting average

She had two homeruns on the season and had an OPS of 1.174

DREW ANDERSON, CENTRAL DEWITT, SENIOR

Anderson has proved to be a leader for this Saber squad, leading the team with a batting average of .375

She leads the team with 23 RBIs, nine doubles and a home run

BRYNNLIN KROYMANN, NORTHEAST, SENIOR

In 102 at bats, Kroymann has 51 hits for an even .500 batting average

She has 19 RBIS including two homeruns and 15 doubles

Kroymann has shown the power with a .706 slugging percentage

TEAM OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Fulton boys’ basketball

Central DeWitt boys’ basketball

Easton Valley football

Clinton girls’ tennis

Northeast girls’ track and field

Fulton baseball

Camanche girls’ bowling

COACH OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Tony Johnson, Easton Valley football

RJ Coffey, Fulton boys basketball

Marty Marshall, Central DeWitt boys basketball

Shaun Hartman, Clinton bowling

David Moore, Central DeWitt girls’ tennis

Brent Dykstra, Fulton baseball

Tony Steen, Clinton girls track and field

Michael Davis, Prince of Peace boys’ soccer

MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

MICHAEL DELZELL, CAMANCHE, SENIOR

Four-sport athlete for Camanche

Quarterback, throwing 17 touchdowns and setting two new career records

Guard for conference co-champion basketball team, averaging 8.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3 assists

Drake Relays qualifier on 4x100 Relay

Baseball player, currently with a 1.91 ERA

AIDAN GRUVER, EASTON VALLEY, SENIOR

Five-sport athlete for Easton Valley

State cross country qualifier

Wide Receiver for state runner-up football team with 30 receptions this season

Guard on the conference champion basketball team, averaging 6 points, 1.5 steals and 2 assists

State track qualifier in three individual events with top qualifying times

Baseball player

JAI JENSEN, CLINTON, SENIOR

Four-sport athlete for Clinton

Quarterback, accumulating 1799 passing yards and 400 rushing, along with District Punter of the Year

Leading scorer on the basketball team, averaging 15.8 points a game and 5.5 rebounds

Drake Relays qualifier with 4x100 Relay

One of the top batters for the River Kings on the diamond 

CADE HUGHES, NORTHEAST, SENIOR

Four-sport athlete for Northeast

Top receiver in football with 42 catches and 655 yards, plus leading the team with 60 tackles

Averaged 12 points a contest and 33% from three-point range for the substate bound Rebels’ basketball team

State track qualifier and Drake Relays qualifier

Baseball player, currently leading the Rebels in hits and RBIs

FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

ELLIE RICKERTSEN, NORTHEAST, SENIOR

Two sport athlete for Northeast

Drake and state track qualifier

State track champion in two individual events, along with a fourth place relay

Became the sixth ever girl to win the two hurdle events at state two consecutive years

Also played volleyball for the Rebels 

LILLY ISENHOUR, PRINCE OF PEACE, SENIOR

Three-sport athlete for Prince of Peace

Finished with 246 kills, 286 digs and 47 blocks for the Irish on the volleyball court

Averaged 15.5 points and 12.5 rebounds a game in basketball, breaking 1,000 career points and rebounds her senior year

State qualifier in both the shotput and discus, finishing fifth in the latter event

ALLIE MEADOWS, CENTRAL DEWITT, SENIOR

Three-sport athlete for Central DeWitt

Basketball standout, leading the Sabers to state again with 16 points a game, 53 assists and just 33 turnovers

All-State selection

Leading the team with 353 assists while adding 128 digs on a substate bound volleyball team

State track qualifier in the open 400-meter run

