The fourth annual Clinton Herald Athletic Performers of the Year (CHAPY) Awards are not too far around the corner as the fall sports season wrapped up about a month ago. Now winter sports are here and there is a lot going on between basketball, wrestling, swimming and bowling.
However, this year we are releasing our awards and nominations periodically as we go from season to season. With fall sports over and winter sports beginning, now is as good a time as any to release our nominees.
Finalists were chosen via nominations by coaches from the area, stats, and input from Sports Editor Eric Schweizer and KROS’s Gary Determan.
Our CHAPY winners will not be released until late July at our annual CHAPY event but for now, here is our list of our 2022-2023 fall sports finalists:
FALL SPORTS FINALISTS 2022-2023
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
FINALISTS
MAKAYLA HOWARD, CLINTON, SENIOR
Mississippi Athletic Conference first team All-Conference.
Season stats – 291 kills, 37 blocks, 231 digs, 36 aces.
Led the River Queens in kills and really did it all for Clinton both offensively and defensively.
CLARE MULLHOLAND, NORTHEAST, SOPHOMORE
Season stats – 196 kills, .305 kill efficiency, 12 blocks, 28 aces.
Second Team River Valley North selection.
ANNAKA HACKETT, FULTON, JUNIOR
Season stats – 190 kills, 48 aces, 34 blocks, 123 digs.
Hackett helped lead the Steamers to a fantastic season where they lost just eight games. Her .402 hitting percentage led the team was a big help against tough opponents. She also led the team in both kills and blocks.
REESE GERMANN, FULTON, SOPHOMORE
Season stats – 6 ball handling errors on 168 attempts, 324 digs, 393 serve receptions, 33 aces.
Germann was one of two main ball handlers on the team and was the Steamers defensive specialist as their libero.
ALYSSA FOWLER, NORTHEAST, SENIOR
Season Stats – 105 kills, 58 blocks, 45 digs, 8 aces.
Fowler was a senior leader for the Rebels this season and also led the team in blocks for the third consecutive season. She was an All-Conference selection for the second straight year.
SHANNON KENEAVY, PRINCE OF PEACE, SENIOR
Season Stats – 428 Assists, 268 digs, 84 kills, 29 blocks, 28 aces.
Kenneavy was a key contributor for the Irish, both offensively and defensively. Turning defense into offense was her specialty as she recorded 29 blocks to go with her 268 digs.
BOYS FOOTBALL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
FINALISTS
ADDISON BINNIE, CLINTON, SENIOR
1st Team All-District Quarterback
Season Stats – Passing: 56-128 816 yds, 4 TDs. Rushing: 174 carries, 1144 yds, 17 TDs.
CHARLIE SIMPSON, EASTON VALLEY, SENIOR
8-Man All State First Team Selection
Season Stats – Rushing: 132 carries, 1559 yds, 11.8 YPC, 24 TDs.
GAVIN KRAMER, NORTHEAST, SOPHOMORE
Season Stats – Passing: 114-215 1688 yds, 19 TDs. Rushing: 158 carries, 868 yds, 10 TDs.
Kramer was once again an elite quarterback for the Rebels and he is only a sophomore. He continued to improve this year, leading the offense in all categories other than receiving.
HAYDEN FELKEY, EASTON VALLEY, SENIOR
8-Man All State First Team Selection
Season Stats – 60.6 tackles, 15 sacks, 24.5 TFL.
ZANE PANNELL, FULTON, SENIOR
1st Team NUIC Defensive Lineman.{p dir=”ltr”}Season Stats – 90 Tackles, 47 Assists, 17 TFL, 3 Sacks, 6 FRs.
CLAYTON MEYERMANN, NORTHEAST, JUNIOR
Season Stats – 62 tackles, 2 sacks, 14 TFL.
Meyermann was a force in the backfield for the Rebels, leading the team with 14 tackles for loss and 2 sacks. He is only a junior and will look to add to it in his senior season next year.
CALEB OLSON, CENTRAL DEWITT, SOPHOMORE
First state appearance for the sophomore.
Finished with a time of 17:17.66.
Placed 46th in the Class 3A race.
MARCUS BLOUNT, PRINCE OF PEACE, SENIOR
Made state all four years of high school.
Finished with a time of 16:50.35
Placed 15th in the 1A race, medaling for the first time in his four years.
CENADY SOENSKEN, NORTHEAST, SENIOR
Fourth straight state appearance.
Clocked in with a time of 21:03.49
Placed 57th at the Class 2A race.
GRETCHYN FAIRLIE, CAMANCHE, SOPHOMORE
Made her first state appearance.
Finished with a time of 21:54.28
Placed 97th in the Class 2A race.
