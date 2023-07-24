CLINTON – The Clinton Herald Athletic Player of the Year Award ceremony is set for Wednesday, July 26 from 6-8 p.m. at the Clinton Middle School Gym, 1350 14th Avenue NW, Clinton, IA.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with the ceremony beginning at 6 p.m. This event is open to anyone in the public who would like to attend. Nominees and their families can RSVP to Ron Gutierrez at rgutierrez@cnhi.com.
The field of over 100 nominees from coaches to players, to teams is now set to be recognized for their accomplishments this season.
It was once again a special year for our area athletes.
A full list of winners and some photos of the event will be released in Thursday’s edition of the Clinton Herald.
Coach of the Year
Tony Steen Clinton Girls Track
R.J. Coffey Fulton Boys Basketball
Shaun Hartman Clinton Bowling
David Moore Central DeWitt Girls Tennis
Brent Dykstra Fulton Baseball
Mike Davis Prince of Peace Soccer
Josh Davis Camanche Basketball
Brad Weber Camanche Bowling
Team of the Year
Fulton Boys Basketball Team
Camanche Girls Bowling Team
Clinton Girls Track Team
Clinton Boys Bowling Team
Central DeWitt Girls Tennis Team
Easton Valley Girls Golf
Northeast Softball Team
Male Athlete of the Year
Zane Pannell, Fulton
Addison Binnie, Clinton
Marcus Blount, Prince of Peace
Female Athlete of the Year
Sarah Moeller Prince of Peace
Kanijah Angel, Clinton
Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton
Girls Volleyball Offensive Player of the Year
Makayla Howard, Clinton
Clare Mullholand, Northeast
Annaka Hackett, Fulton
Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton
Girls Volleyball Defensive Player of the Year
Resse Germann, Fulton
Alyssa Fowler, Northeast
Shannon Kenneavy, Prince Of Peace
Boys Football Offensive Player of the Year
Addison Binnie, Clinton
Charlie Simpson, Easton Valley
Gavin Kramer, Northeast
Boys Football Defensive Player of the Year
Hayden Felkey, Easton Valley
Zane Pannell, Fulton
Clayton Meyermann, Northeast
Boys/Girls Swimmer of the Year
Caleb Dornbush, Clinton
Jordyn Klinkhammer, Clinton
Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year
Caleb Olson, Central Dewitt
Marcus Blount, Prince Of Peace
Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year
Cenady Soenksen, Northeast
Gretchyn Fairlie, Camanche
Boys Wrestler of the Year
Zane Pannell, Fulton
Sam Gravert, Central DeWitt
Royce Butt, Central DeWitt
Girls Wrestler of the Year
Cambrie McLoyd, Clinton
Arie Russell, Clinton
Averyia Binion, Central DeWitt
Boys Bowler of the Year
Hunter Lawrence, Clinton
Thomas Blomme, Camanche
Rylan Edwards, Central DeWitt
Girls Bowler of the Year
Abbi Nylin, Camanche
Kylee Kooi, Camanche
Jena Edwards, Central DeWitt
Boys Basketball Defensive Player of the Year
Carson Fuegen, Easton Valley
Zane Witt, Camanche
Marcus Blount, Prince of Peace
Boys Basketball Offensive Player of the Year
Hakeal Powell, Prince of Peace
Baylen Damhoff, Fulton
Ethan Price, Fulton
Girls Basketball Defensive Player of the Year
Alyssa Fowler, Northeast
Sarah Moeller, Prince of Peace
Emmah Johnson, Easton Valley
Girls Basketball Offensive Player of the Year
Lauren Walker, Central DeWitt
Sarah Moeller, Prince of Peace
Emma Kjergaard, Northeast
Boys Tennis Player of the Year
Pierson White, Camanche
Max Froeschle, Central DeWitt
Girls Tennis Player of the Year
Anna Current, Clinton
Sescie Haan, Clinton
Elise Davison, Camanche
Boys Golfer of the Year
Landon Meyers, Fulton
Bryce Buckley, Camanche
Girls Golfer of the Year
Anna Hurning, Central DeWitt
Addison Farrell, Easton Valley
Girls Track Runner of the Year
Camryn Sattler Clinton
Kanijah Angel Clinton
Paige Holst Northeast
Grace Sanderson, Camanche
Girls Track Field Athlete of the Year
Sarah Moeller, Prince of Peace
Soren Maricle, Central DeWitt
Alyssa Fowler, Northeast
Boys Track Field Athlete of the Year
Tyson Seeser, Camanche
Ajai Russell, Clinton
Daken Pessman, Fulton
Braiden Damhoff, Fulton
Boys Track Runner of the Year
Tristan Rheingans, Central DeWitt
Talib Bird, Northeast
Alex Fuller Central DeWitt
Ethan Schultz, Camanche
Boys/Girls Relay Team of the Year
Clinton Girls 4x100 Quinn Nielsen, Hannah Malli, Kayla Krogman and Kanijah Angel
Northeast girls 4x100 Jaslyn Jensen, Paige Holst, Alivia Chambers and Alyssa Fowler
Northeast Boys 4x200 Meter Relay Sawyer Schmidt, Talib Bird, Grant Gray and Jimmy Weispfenning
DeWitt Boys 800 Sprint Medley David Harper Jr., Alex Brown, Alex Fuller and Will Ginter
DeWitt Boys 4x200 Meter Relay Alex Fuller, Tristan Rheingans, Alexander Brown and Will Ginter
Baseball and Softball Nominees were chosen midway through June in order to give time for awards to be made.
Girls Softball Field Player of the Year
Madison Kluever, Northeast
Addison Hartman, Fulton
Girls Softball Batter of the Year
Madison Kluever, Northeast
Jeorgia Neumann, Camanche
Resse Germann, Fulton
Cianna Newman, Camanche
Boys Baseball Field Player of the Year
Jacob Maher, Central DeWitt
Ivan Lant, Easton Valley
Reed Owen, Fulton
Boys Baseball Batter of the Year
Ryan Eads, Fulton
Addison Binnie, Clinton
Michael Cabrera, Central DeWitt
Girls Soccer Player of the Year
Zoey Fuglsang Central DeWitt
Cenady Soenksen, Northeast, Senior
Shannon Kenneavy Northeast/Prince of Peace
Boys Soccer Player of the Year
Marcus Blount Prince of Peace
Wyatt Penniston, Central DeWitt
Rylan Edwards Central DeWitt
