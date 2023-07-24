CLINTON – The Clinton Herald Athletic Player of the Year Award ceremony is set for Wednesday, July 26 from 6-8 p.m. at the Clinton Middle School Gym, 1350 14th Avenue NW, Clinton, IA.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with the ceremony beginning at 6 p.m. This event is open to anyone in the public who would like to attend. Nominees and their families can RSVP to Ron Gutierrez at rgutierrez@cnhi.com

The field of over 100 nominees from coaches to players, to teams is now set to be recognized for their accomplishments this season.

It was once again a special year for our area athletes.

*A full list of winners and some photos of the event will be released in Thursday's edition of the Clinton Herald.

Coach of the Year

Tony Steen Clinton Girls Track

R.J. Coffey Fulton Boys Basketball

Shaun Hartman Clinton Bowling

David Moore Central DeWitt Girls Tennis

Brent Dykstra Fulton Baseball

Mike Davis Prince of Peace Soccer

Josh Davis Camanche Basketball

Brad Weber Camanche Bowling

Team of the Year

Fulton Boys Basketball Team

Camanche Girls Bowling Team

Clinton Girls Track Team

Clinton Boys Bowling Team

Central DeWitt Girls Tennis Team

Easton Valley Girls Golf

Northeast Softball Team

Male Athlete of the Year

Zane Pannell, Fulton

Addison Binnie, Clinton

Marcus Blount, Prince of Peace

Female Athlete of the Year

Sarah Moeller Prince of Peace

Kanijah Angel, Clinton

Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton

Girls Volleyball Offensive Player of the Year

Makayla Howard, Clinton

Clare Mullholand, Northeast

Annaka Hackett, Fulton

Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton

Girls Volleyball Defensive Player of the Year

Resse Germann, Fulton

Alyssa Fowler, Northeast

Shannon Kenneavy, Prince Of Peace

Boys Football Offensive Player of the Year

Addison Binnie, Clinton

Charlie Simpson, Easton Valley

Gavin Kramer, Northeast

Boys Football Defensive Player of the Year

Hayden Felkey, Easton Valley

Zane Pannell, Fulton

Clayton Meyermann, Northeast

Boys/Girls Swimmer of the Year

Caleb Dornbush, Clinton

Jordyn Klinkhammer, Clinton

Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year

Caleb Olson, Central Dewitt

Marcus Blount, Prince Of Peace

Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year

Cenady Soenksen, Northeast

Gretchyn Fairlie, Camanche

Boys Wrestler of the Year

Zane Pannell, Fulton

Sam Gravert, Central DeWitt

Royce Butt, Central DeWitt

Girls Wrestler of the Year

Cambrie McLoyd, Clinton

Arie Russell, Clinton

Averyia Binion, Central DeWitt

Boys Bowler of the Year

Hunter Lawrence, Clinton

Thomas Blomme, Camanche

Rylan Edwards, Central DeWitt

Girls Bowler of the Year

Abbi Nylin, Camanche

Kylee Kooi, Camanche

Jena Edwards, Central DeWitt

Boys Basketball Defensive Player of the Year

Carson Fuegen, Easton Valley

Zane Witt, Camanche

Marcus Blount, Prince of Peace

Boys Basketball Offensive Player of the Year

Hakeal Powell, Prince of Peace

Baylen Damhoff, Fulton

Ethan Price, Fulton

Girls Basketball Defensive Player of the Year

Alyssa Fowler, Northeast

Sarah Moeller, Prince of Peace

Emmah Johnson, Easton Valley

Girls Basketball Offensive Player of the Year

Lauren Walker, Central DeWitt

Sarah Moeller, Prince of Peace

Emma Kjergaard, Northeast

Boys Tennis Player of the Year

Pierson White, Camanche

Max Froeschle, Central DeWitt

Girls Tennis Player of the Year

Anna Current, Clinton

Sescie Haan, Clinton

Elise Davison, Camanche

Boys Golfer of the Year

Landon Meyers, Fulton

Bryce Buckley, Camanche

Girls Golfer of the Year

Anna Hurning, Central DeWitt

Addison Farrell, Easton Valley

Girls Track Runner of the Year

Camryn Sattler Clinton

Kanijah Angel Clinton

Paige Holst Northeast

Grace Sanderson, Camanche

Girls Track Field Athlete of the Year

Sarah Moeller, Prince of Peace

Soren Maricle, Central DeWitt

Alyssa Fowler, Northeast

Boys Track Field Athlete of the Year

Tyson Seeser, Camanche

Ajai Russell, Clinton

Daken Pessman, Fulton

Braiden Damhoff, Fulton

Boys Track Runner of the Year

Tristan Rheingans, Central DeWitt

Talib Bird, Northeast

Alex Fuller Central DeWitt

Ethan Schultz, Camanche

Boys/Girls Relay Team of the Year

Clinton Girls 4x100 Quinn Nielsen, Hannah Malli, Kayla Krogman and Kanijah Angel

Northeast girls 4x100 Jaslyn Jensen, Paige Holst, Alivia Chambers and Alyssa Fowler

Northeast Boys 4x200 Meter Relay Sawyer Schmidt, Talib Bird, Grant Gray and Jimmy Weispfenning

DeWitt Boys 800 Sprint Medley David Harper Jr., Alex Brown, Alex Fuller and Will Ginter

DeWitt Boys 4x200 Meter Relay Alex Fuller, Tristan Rheingans, Alexander Brown and Will Ginter

Baseball and Softball Nominees were chosen midway through June in order to give time for awards to be made.

Girls Softball Field Player of the Year

Madison Kluever, Northeast

Addison Hartman, Fulton

Girls Softball Batter of the Year

Madison Kluever, Northeast

Jeorgia Neumann, Camanche

Resse Germann, Fulton

Cianna Newman, Camanche

Boys Baseball Field Player of the Year

Jacob Maher, Central DeWitt

Ivan Lant, Easton Valley

Reed Owen, Fulton

Boys Baseball Batter of the Year

Ryan Eads, Fulton

Addison Binnie, Clinton

Michael Cabrera, Central DeWitt

Girls Soccer Player of the Year

Zoey Fuglsang Central DeWitt

Cenady Soenksen, Northeast, Senior

Shannon Kenneavy Northeast/Prince of Peace

Boys Soccer Player of the Year

Marcus Blount Prince of Peace

Wyatt Penniston, Central DeWitt

Rylan Edwards Central DeWitt

