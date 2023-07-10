CLINTON - The Clinton Herald Athletic Player of the Year Award ceremony is set for Wednesday, July 26 from 6-8 p.m. at the Clinton Middle School Auditorium, 1350 14th Avenue NW, Clinton, Ia.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with the ceremony beginning at 6 p.m. The field of over 100 nominees from coaches to players, to teams is now set to be recognized for their accomplishments this season.
It was once again a special year for our area athletes.
Coach of the Year
- Tony Steen Clinton Girls Track
- R.J. Coffey Fulton Boys Basketball
- Shaun Hartman Clinton Bowling
- David Moore Central DeWitt Girls Tennis
- Brent Dykstra Fulton Baseball
- Mike Davis Prince of Peace Soccer,
- Josh Davis Camanche Basketball
Team of the Year
- Fulton Boys Basketball Team
- Camanche Girls Bowling Team
- Clinton Girls Track Team
- Clinton Boys Bowling Team
- Central DeWitt Girls Tennis Team
- Easton Valley Girls Golf
Male Athlete of the Year
- Zane Pannell, Fulton
- Addison Binnie, Clinton
- Marcus Blount, Prince of Peace
Female Athlete of the Year
- Sarah Moeller Prince of Peace
- Kanijah Angel, Clinton
- Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton
Girls Volleyball Offensive Player of the Year
- Makayla Howard, Clinton
- Clare Mullholand, Northeast
- Annaka Hackett, Fulton
- Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton
Girls Volleyball Defensive Player of the Year
- Reese Germann, Fulton
- Alyssa Fowler, Northeast
- Shannon Kenneavy, Prince Of Peace
Boys Football Offensive Player of the Year
- Addison Binnie, Clinton
- Charlie Simpson, Easton Valley
- Gavin Kramer, Northeast
Boys Football Defensive Player of the Year
- Hayden Felkey, Easton Valley
- Zane Pannell, Fulton
- Clayton Meyermann, Northeast
Boys/Girls Swimmer of the Year
- Caleb Dornbush, Clinton
- Jordyn Klinkhammer, Clinton
Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year
- Caleb Olson, Central Dewitt
- Marcus Blount, Prince Of Peace
Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year
- Cenady Soenksen, Northeast
- Gretchyn Fairlie, Camanche
Boys Wrestler of the Year
- Zane Pannell, Fulton
- Sam Gravert, Central DeWitt
- Royce Butt, Central DeWitt
Girls Wrestler of the Year
- Cambrie McLoyd, Clinton
- Arie Russell, Clinton
- Averyia Binion, Central DeWitt
Boys Bowler of the Year
- Hunter Lawrence, Clinton
- Thomas Blomme, Camanche
- Rylan Edwards, Central DeWitt
Girls Bowler of the Year
- Abbi Nylin, Camanche
- Kylee Kooi, Camanche
- Jena Edwards, Central DeWitt
Boys Basketball Defensive Player of the Year
- Carson Fuegen, Easton Valley
- Zane Witt, Camanche
- Marcus Blount, Prince of Peace
Boys Basketball Offensive Player of the Year
- Hakeal Powell, Prince of Peace
- Baylen Damhoff, Fulton
- Ethan Price, Fulton
Girls Basketball Defensive Player of the Year
- Alyssa Fowler, Northeast
- Sarah Moeller, Prince of Peace
- Emmah Johnson, Easton Valley
Girls Basketball Offensive Player of the Year
- Lauren Walker, Central DeWitt
- Sarah Moeller, Prince of Peace
- Emma Kjergaard, Northeast
Boys Tennis Player of the Year
- Pierson White, Camanche
- Max Froeschle, Central DeWitt
Girls Tennis Player of the Year
- Anna Current, Clinton
- Sescie Haan, Clinton
- Elise Davison, Camanche
Boys Golfer of the Year
- Landon Meyers, Fulton
- Bryce Buckley, Camanche
Girls Golfer of the Year
- Anna Hurning, Central DeWitt
- Addison Farrell, Easton Valley
Girls Track Runner of the Year
- Camryn Sattler Clinton
- Kanijah Angel Clinton
- Paige Holst Northeast
- Grace Sanderson, Camanche
Girls Track Field Athlete of the Year
- Sarah Moeller, Prince of Peace
- Soren Maricle, Central DeWitt
- Alyssa Fowler, Northeast
Boys Track Field Athlete of the Year
- Tyson Seeser, Camanche
- Ajai Russell, Clinton
- Daken Pessman, Fulton
- Braiden Damhoff, Fulton
Boys Track Runner of the Year
- Tristan Rheingans, Central DeWitt
- Talib Bird, Northeast
- Alex Fuller Central DeWitt
- Ethan Schultz, Camanche
Boys/Girls Relay Team of the Year
- Clinton Girls 4x100 Quinn Nielsen, Hannah Malli, Kayla Krogman and Kanijah Angel
- Northeast girls 4x100 Jaslyn Jensen, Paige Holst, Alivia Chambers and Alyssa Fowler
- Northeast Boys 4x200 Meter Relay Sawyer Schmidt, Talib Bird, Grant Gray and Jimmy Weispfenning
- DeWitt Boys 800 Sprint Medley David Harper Jr., Alex Brown, Alex Fuller and Will Ginter
- DeWitt Boys 4x200 Meter Relay Alex Fuller, Tristan Rheingans, Alexander Brown and Will Ginter
Girls Softball Field Player of the Year
- Madison Kluever, Northeast
- Addison Hartman, Fulton
Girls Softball Batter of the Year
- Madison Kluever, Northeast
- Jeorgia Neumann, Camanche
- Resse Germann, Fulton
Boys Baseball Field Player of the Year
- Jacob Maher, Central DeWitt
- Ivan Lant, Easton Valley
- Reed Owen, Fulton
Boys Baseball Batter of the Year
- Ryan Eads, Fulton
- Addison Binnie, Clinton
- Michael Cabrera, Central DeWitt
Girls Soccer Player of the Year
- Zoey Fuglsang Central DeWitt
- Cenady Soenksen, Northeast, Senior
- Shannon Kenneavy Northeast/Prince of Peace
Boys Soccer Player of the Year
- Marcus Blount Prince of Peace
- Wyatt Penniston, Central DeWitt
- Rylan Edwards Central DeWitt
