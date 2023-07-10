CLINTON - The Clinton Herald Athletic Player of the Year Award ceremony is set for Wednesday, July 26 from 6-8 p.m. at the Clinton Middle School Auditorium, 1350 14th Avenue NW, Clinton, Ia. 

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with the ceremony beginning at 6 p.m. The field of over 100 nominees from coaches to players, to teams is now set to be recognized for their accomplishments this season. 

It was once again a special year for our area athletes.

Coach of the Year 

  • Tony Steen Clinton Girls Track 
  • R.J. Coffey Fulton Boys Basketball
  • Shaun Hartman Clinton Bowling
  • David Moore Central DeWitt Girls Tennis
  • Brent Dykstra Fulton Baseball
  • Mike Davis Prince of Peace Soccer,
  • Josh Davis Camanche Basketball 

Team of the Year 

  • Fulton Boys Basketball Team 
  • Camanche Girls Bowling Team
  • Clinton Girls Track Team
  • Clinton Boys Bowling Team
  • Central DeWitt Girls Tennis Team
  • Easton Valley Girls Golf

Male Athlete of the Year 

  • Zane Pannell, Fulton 
  • Addison Binnie, Clinton 
  • Marcus Blount, Prince of Peace

Female Athlete of the Year 

  • Sarah Moeller Prince of Peace
  • Kanijah Angel, Clinton 
  • Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton 

Girls Volleyball Offensive Player of the Year

  • Makayla Howard, Clinton
  • Clare Mullholand, Northeast
  • Annaka Hackett, Fulton
  • Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton

Girls Volleyball Defensive Player of the Year 

  • Reese Germann, Fulton
  • Alyssa Fowler, Northeast
  • Shannon Kenneavy, Prince Of Peace

Boys Football Offensive Player of the Year 

  • Addison Binnie, Clinton
  • Charlie Simpson, Easton Valley
  • Gavin Kramer, Northeast

Boys Football Defensive Player of the Year 

  • Hayden Felkey, Easton Valley
  • Zane Pannell, Fulton
  • Clayton Meyermann, Northeast

Boys/Girls Swimmer of the Year 

  • Caleb Dornbush, Clinton 
  • Jordyn Klinkhammer, Clinton 

Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year 

  • Caleb Olson, Central Dewitt
  • Marcus Blount, Prince Of Peace

Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year 

  • Cenady Soenksen, Northeast
  • Gretchyn Fairlie, Camanche

Boys Wrestler of the Year 

  • Zane Pannell, Fulton
  • Sam Gravert, Central DeWitt
  • Royce Butt, Central DeWitt

Girls Wrestler of the Year 

  • Cambrie McLoyd, Clinton
  • Arie Russell, Clinton
  • Averyia Binion, Central DeWitt

Boys Bowler of the Year 

  • Hunter Lawrence, Clinton
  • Thomas Blomme, Camanche
  • Rylan Edwards, Central DeWitt

Girls Bowler of the Year

  • Abbi Nylin, Camanche
  • Kylee Kooi, Camanche
  • Jena Edwards, Central DeWitt

Boys Basketball Defensive Player of the Year 

  • Carson Fuegen, Easton Valley
  • Zane Witt, Camanche
  • Marcus Blount, Prince of Peace

Boys Basketball Offensive Player of the Year 

  • Hakeal Powell, Prince of Peace
  • Baylen Damhoff, Fulton
  • Ethan Price, Fulton

Girls Basketball Defensive Player of the Year

  • Alyssa Fowler, Northeast
  • Sarah Moeller, Prince of Peace
  • Emmah Johnson, Easton Valley

Girls Basketball Offensive Player of the Year

  • Lauren Walker, Central DeWitt
  • Sarah Moeller, Prince of Peace
  • Emma Kjergaard, Northeast

Boys Tennis Player of the Year 

  • Pierson White, Camanche
  • Max Froeschle, Central DeWitt

Girls Tennis Player of the Year 

  • Anna Current, Clinton 
  • Sescie Haan, Clinton 
  • Elise Davison, Camanche

Boys Golfer of the Year

  • Landon Meyers, Fulton
  • Bryce Buckley, Camanche

Girls Golfer of the Year 

  • Anna Hurning, Central DeWitt
  • Addison Farrell, Easton Valley

Girls Track Runner of the Year 

  • Camryn Sattler Clinton
  • Kanijah Angel Clinton
  • Paige Holst Northeast
  • Grace Sanderson, Camanche

Girls Track Field Athlete of the Year

  • Sarah Moeller, Prince of Peace
  • Soren Maricle, Central DeWitt 
  • Alyssa Fowler, Northeast 

Boys Track Field Athlete of the Year 

  • Tyson Seeser, Camanche
  • Ajai Russell, Clinton
  • Daken Pessman, Fulton
  • Braiden Damhoff, Fulton

Boys Track Runner of the Year  

  • Tristan Rheingans, Central DeWitt
  • Talib Bird, Northeast
  • Alex Fuller Central DeWitt
  • Ethan Schultz, Camanche

Boys/Girls Relay Team of the Year

  • Clinton Girls 4x100  Quinn Nielsen, Hannah Malli, Kayla Krogman and Kanijah Angel 
  • Northeast girls 4x100 Jaslyn Jensen, Paige Holst, Alivia Chambers and Alyssa Fowler
  • Northeast Boys 4x200 Meter Relay Sawyer Schmidt, Talib Bird, Grant Gray and Jimmy Weispfenning
  • DeWitt Boys 800 Sprint Medley David Harper Jr., Alex Brown, Alex Fuller and Will Ginter
  • DeWitt Boys 4x200 Meter Relay Alex Fuller, Tristan Rheingans, Alexander Brown and Will Ginter

Girls Softball Field Player of the Year  

  • Madison Kluever, Northeast
  • Addison Hartman, Fulton

Girls Softball Batter of the Year 

  • Madison Kluever, Northeast
  • Jeorgia Neumann, Camanche
  • Resse Germann, Fulton 

Boys Baseball Field Player of the Year 

  • Jacob Maher, Central DeWitt
  • Ivan Lant, Easton Valley
  • Reed Owen, Fulton 

 

Boys Baseball Batter of the Year 

  • Ryan Eads, Fulton
  • Addison Binnie, Clinton
  • Michael Cabrera, Central DeWitt

 

Girls Soccer Player of the Year 

  • Zoey Fuglsang Central DeWitt 
  • Cenady Soenksen, Northeast, Senior 
  • Shannon Kenneavy Northeast/Prince of Peace 

 

Boys Soccer Player of the Year  

  • Marcus Blount Prince of Peace
  • Wyatt Penniston, Central DeWitt
  • Rylan Edwards Central DeWitt

