CLINTON – It was once again a special year for our area athletes as they found success in a variety of different sports.

For the fourth year we had our Clinton Herald Athletic Performers of the Year (CHAPY) Awards where we go through every sport and hand out 34 awards to area athletes, teams and coaches.

This was our second straight year holding the event in person, hosting even more athletes and their families than last year.

Without further adieu, here are our 2022-2023 CHAPY Award Winners.

Volleyball Offensive Player of the Year

Makayla Howard, Clinton, Senior

Volleyball Defensive Player of the Year

Shannon Kenneavy, Prince Of Peace, Senior

Football Offensive Player of the Year

Gavin Kramer, Northeast, Sophomore

Football Defensive Player of the Year

Hayden Felkey, Easton Valley, Senior

Cross Country Boys Runner of the Year

Marcus Blount, Prince Of Peace, Senior

Cross Country Girls Runner of the Year

Cenady Soenksen, Northeast, Senior

Girls Bowler of the Year

Jena Edwards, Central DeWitt, Senior

Boys Bowler of the Year

Hunter Lawrence, Clinton, Junior

Girls Wrestler of the Year

Averyia Binion, Central DeWitt, Junior

Boys Wrestler of the Year

Zane Pannell, Fulton, Senior

Girls Basketball Offensive Player of the Year

Lauren Walker, Central DeWitt, Sophomore

Girls Basketball Defensive Player of the Year

Sarah Moeller, Prince of Peace, Senior

Boys Basketball Offensive Player of the Year

Baylen Damhoff, Fulton, Junior

Boys Basketball Defensive Player of the Year

Zane Witt, Camanche, Senior

Girls Track Runner of the Year

Paige Holst, Northeast, Senior

Boys Track Runner of the Year

Tristan Rheingans, Central DeWitt, Junior and Talib Bird, Northeast, Senior

Girls Track Field Athlete of the Year

Sarah Moeller, Prince of Peace, Senior

Boys Track Field Athlete of the Year

Ajai Russell, Clinton, Senior

Boys/Girls Relay Team of the Year

DeWitt Boys 800 Sprint Medley: Ben Pace, Alexander Brown, Alex Fuller and Will Ginter.

Girls Soccer Player of the Year

Zoey Fuglsang, Central DeWitt, Freshman

Boys Soccer Player of the Year

Marcus Blount, Prince of Peace, Senior

Boys/Girls Swimmer of the Year

Caleb Dornbush, Clinton, Junior

Boys Golfer of the Year

Landon Meyers, Fulton, Senior

Girls Golfer of the Year

Anna Hurning, Central DeWitt, Senior

Boys Tennis Player of the Year

Max Froeschle, Central DeWitt, Freshman

Girls Tennis Player of the Year

Anna Current & Sescie Haan, Clinton, Senior and Sophomore

Baseball and Softball Winners were chosen midway through June in order to give time for awards to be made.

Boys Baseball Field Player of the Year

Reed Owen, Fulton, Senior

Girls Softball Field Player of the Year

Madison Kluever, Northeast, Junior

Boys Baseball Batter of the Year

Michael Cabrera, Central DeWitt, Junior

Girls Softball Batter of the Year

Madison Kluever, Northeast, Junior

Team of the Year

Fulton Boys Basketball Team

Coach of the Year

R.J. Coffey Fulton Boys Basketball

Male Athlete of the Year

Zane Pannell, Fulton, Senior

Female Athlete of the Year

Sarah Moeller, Prince of Peace, Senior

