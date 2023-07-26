CLINTON – It was once again a special year for our area athletes as they found success in a variety of different sports.
For the fourth year we had our Clinton Herald Athletic Performers of the Year (CHAPY) Awards where we go through every sport and hand out 34 awards to area athletes, teams and coaches.
This was our second straight year holding the event in person, hosting even more athletes and their families than last year.
Without further adieu, here are our 2022-2023 CHAPY Award Winners.
Volleyball Offensive Player of the Year
Makayla Howard, Clinton, Senior
Volleyball Defensive Player of the Year
Shannon Kenneavy, Prince Of Peace, Senior
Football Offensive Player of the Year
Gavin Kramer, Northeast, Sophomore
Football Defensive Player of the Year
Hayden Felkey, Easton Valley, Senior
Cross Country Boys Runner of the Year
Marcus Blount, Prince Of Peace, Senior
Cross Country Girls Runner of the Year
Cenady Soenksen, Northeast, Senior
Girls Bowler of the Year
Jena Edwards, Central DeWitt, Senior
Boys Bowler of the Year
Hunter Lawrence, Clinton, Junior
Girls Wrestler of the Year
Averyia Binion, Central DeWitt, Junior
Boys Wrestler of the Year
Zane Pannell, Fulton, Senior
Girls Basketball Offensive Player of the Year
Lauren Walker, Central DeWitt, Sophomore
Girls Basketball Defensive Player of the Year
Sarah Moeller, Prince of Peace, Senior
Boys Basketball Offensive Player of the Year
Baylen Damhoff, Fulton, Junior
Boys Basketball Defensive Player of the Year
Zane Witt, Camanche, Senior
Girls Track Runner of the Year
Paige Holst, Northeast, Senior
Boys Track Runner of the Year
Tristan Rheingans, Central DeWitt, Junior and Talib Bird, Northeast, Senior
Girls Track Field Athlete of the Year
Sarah Moeller, Prince of Peace, Senior
Boys Track Field Athlete of the Year
Ajai Russell, Clinton, Senior
Boys/Girls Relay Team of the Year
DeWitt Boys 800 Sprint Medley: Ben Pace, Alexander Brown, Alex Fuller and Will Ginter.
Girls Soccer Player of the Year
Zoey Fuglsang, Central DeWitt, Freshman
Boys Soccer Player of the Year
Marcus Blount, Prince of Peace, Senior
Boys/Girls Swimmer of the Year
Caleb Dornbush, Clinton, Junior
Boys Golfer of the Year
Landon Meyers, Fulton, Senior
Girls Golfer of the Year
Anna Hurning, Central DeWitt, Senior
Boys Tennis Player of the Year
Max Froeschle, Central DeWitt, Freshman
Girls Tennis Player of the Year
Anna Current & Sescie Haan, Clinton, Senior and Sophomore
Baseball and Softball Winners were chosen midway through June in order to give time for awards to be made.
Boys Baseball Field Player of the Year
Reed Owen, Fulton, Senior
Girls Softball Field Player of the Year
Madison Kluever, Northeast, Junior
Boys Baseball Batter of the Year
Michael Cabrera, Central DeWitt, Junior
Girls Softball Batter of the Year
Madison Kluever, Northeast, Junior
Team of the Year
Fulton Boys Basketball Team
Coach of the Year
R.J. Coffey Fulton Boys Basketball
Male Athlete of the Year
Zane Pannell, Fulton, Senior
Female Athlete of the Year
Sarah Moeller, Prince of Peace, Senior
