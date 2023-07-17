The Mississippi Athletic Conference released their softball All Conference Teams on Monday morning with Central DeWitt's Isabelle Pierce and Anna Prosise making the 2nd Team.
Pierce hit .350 at the top of the order for the Sabers this season while drawing an on base percentage of .420. She also drove in 15 RBI and scored 28 times. Prosise hit .316 for the Sabers while driving in 15 runs.
Clinton had three honorable mentions, all being seniors, with Ashtyn Dohrn, Avery Dohrn and Rylee Wisor making the list. Central DeWitt's Paige Owens, Ashli Bossom and Katlin Truelsen rounded out the list.
Here is the entire list:
1st Team All Conference
Maura Chalupa, 11th, Muscatine
Leah Maro, 12th, Assumption
Emily Rigdon, 12th, Bettendorf
Kasey Kane, 10th, Pleasant Valley
Brooklyn Teerlinck, 10th, Bettendorf
Reagan Hassel, 12th, Pleasant Valley
Becca Haag, 12th, Muscatine
Sydney Skarich, 11th, North Scott
Ashley Hansen, 9th, Pleasant Valley
Avery Schroeder, 11th, Muscatine
Breanna Caffery, 12th, Bettendorf
Jessie Wardlow, 12th, Assumption
Adalynn Johnson, 9th, North Scott
Liliana Alvarado, 12th, Davenport North
Katelyn Kiefer, 12th, Pleasant Valley
Abby Odean, 12th, Davenport Assumption
Maddy McDermott, 12th, North Scott
2nd Team All Conference
Chevelle Kingsley, 10th, North Scott
Grace George, 9th, Pleasant Valley
Kaitlyn Merkel, 10th, Pleasant Valley
Ellie Erpelding, 12th, Bettendorf
Helen Sons, 12th, Assumption
Allison Boynton, 11th, Davenport North
Ava Crowley, 11th, Pleasant Valley
Maddy Cavins, 10th, Davenport North
Jessica Clemons, 11th, Pleasant Valley
Mary Paige Withers, 11th, Pleasant Valley
Isabelle Pierce, 11th, Central DeWitt
Lilly Gray, 9th, Muscatine
Brooke Magistrelli, 12th, Bettendorf
Aubrey Gradin, 11th, Davenport West
Emma Woltz, 9th, Bettendorf
Izzy Krogman, 12th, Davenport Assumption
Anna Prosise, 9th, Central DeWitt
Megan Harrison, 12th, Bettendorf
Honorable Mentions
Jazzlynn Poole, 9th, Bettendorf
Kayli Wentink, 10th, Bettendorf
Navy Clark, 12th, Bettendorf Callie Miller, 12th, Assumption
Charlotte Nigy, 10th, Assumption
Marrisa Boynton, 8th, Assumption
Addison Ohda, 10th, Pleasant Valley
Jayla Bischoff, 9th, Pleasant Valley
Bella Chamberlin, 9th, Pleasant Valley
Hannah Mitchell, 11, Davenport West
Reagan Ware, 10, Davenport West
Madison Sparks, 9, Davenport West
Kyleia Salyars, 12th, Muscatine
Ysabel Lerma, 11th, Muscatine
Elsie Lewis, 9th, Muscatine
McKinley Toohey, 11th, North Scott
Teagan Kelley, 12th, North Scott
Abby Rouse, 12th, North Scott
Ayla Streit, 10th, Davenport North
Kaylynn Shorter, 10th, Davenport North
Zelly Muhammad, 10th, Davenport North
Bianca Shorter, 11th, Davenport Central
Ceyaira Barron, 11th, Davenport Central
Merin Crowder, 12th, Davenport Central
Ashtyn Dorhn, 12th, Clinton
Avery Dorhn, 12th, Clinton
Rylee Wisor, 12th, Clinton
Paige Owens, 12th, Central DeWitt Ashli Bossom, 12th, Central DeWitt Katlin Truelsen, 10th, Central DeWit
