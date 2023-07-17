CHS logo

The Mississippi Athletic Conference released their softball All Conference Teams on Monday morning with Central DeWitt's Isabelle Pierce and Anna Prosise making the 2nd Team. 

Pierce hit .350 at the top of the order for the Sabers this season while drawing an on base percentage of .420. She also drove in 15 RBI and scored 28 times. Prosise hit .316 for the Sabers while driving in 15 runs. 

Clinton had three honorable mentions, all being seniors, with Ashtyn Dohrn, Avery Dohrn and Rylee Wisor making the list. Central DeWitt's Paige Owens, Ashli Bossom and Katlin Truelsen rounded out the list. 

Here is the entire list:

1st Team All Conference

Maura Chalupa, 11th, Muscatine

Leah Maro, 12th, Assumption

Emily Rigdon, 12th, Bettendorf

Kasey Kane, 10th, Pleasant Valley

Brooklyn Teerlinck, 10th, Bettendorf

Reagan Hassel, 12th, Pleasant Valley

Becca Haag, 12th, Muscatine

Sydney Skarich, 11th, North Scott

Ashley Hansen, 9th, Pleasant Valley

Avery Schroeder, 11th, Muscatine

Breanna Caffery, 12th, Bettendorf

Jessie Wardlow, 12th, Assumption

Adalynn Johnson, 9th, North Scott

Liliana Alvarado, 12th, Davenport North

Katelyn Kiefer, 12th, Pleasant Valley

Abby Odean, 12th, Davenport Assumption

Maddy McDermott, 12th, North Scott

2nd Team All Conference

Chevelle Kingsley, 10th, North Scott

Grace George, 9th, Pleasant Valley

Kaitlyn Merkel, 10th, Pleasant Valley

Ellie Erpelding, 12th, Bettendorf

Helen Sons, 12th, Assumption

Allison Boynton, 11th, Davenport North

Ava Crowley, 11th, Pleasant Valley

Maddy Cavins, 10th, Davenport North

Jessica Clemons, 11th, Pleasant Valley

Mary Paige Withers, 11th, Pleasant Valley

Isabelle Pierce, 11th, Central DeWitt

Lilly Gray, 9th, Muscatine

Brooke Magistrelli, 12th, Bettendorf

Aubrey Gradin, 11th, Davenport West

Emma Woltz, 9th, Bettendorf

Izzy Krogman, 12th, Davenport Assumption

Anna Prosise, 9th, Central DeWitt

Megan Harrison, 12th, Bettendorf

Honorable Mentions

Jazzlynn Poole, 9th, Bettendorf

Kayli Wentink, 10th, Bettendorf

Navy Clark, 12th, Bettendorf                                                                        Callie Miller, 12th, Assumption

Charlotte Nigy, 10th, Assumption

Marrisa Boynton, 8th, Assumption

Addison Ohda, 10th, Pleasant Valley

Jayla Bischoff, 9th, Pleasant Valley

Bella Chamberlin, 9th, Pleasant Valley

Hannah Mitchell, 11, Davenport West

Reagan Ware, 10, Davenport West

Madison Sparks, 9, Davenport West

Kyleia Salyars, 12th, Muscatine

Ysabel Lerma, 11th, Muscatine

Elsie Lewis, 9th, Muscatine

McKinley Toohey, 11th, North Scott

Teagan Kelley, 12th, North Scott

Abby Rouse, 12th, North Scott

Ayla Streit, 10th, Davenport North

Kaylynn Shorter, 10th, Davenport North

Zelly Muhammad, 10th, Davenport North

Bianca Shorter, 11th, Davenport Central

Ceyaira Barron, 11th, Davenport Central

Merin Crowder, 12th, Davenport Central

Ashtyn Dorhn, 12th, Clinton

Avery Dorhn, 12th, Clinton

Rylee Wisor, 12th, Clinton

Paige Owens, 12th, Central DeWitt                                                            Ashli Bossom, 12th, Central DeWitt                                                            Katlin Truelsen, 10th, Central DeWit

Tags

Trending Video