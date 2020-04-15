In this March 16, 2020, photo provided by TEAM TEST, its Football Academy director of football operations Geir Gudmundsen, from left, performance coach Skip Fuller and CEO Kevin Dunn prepare to watch Pace University offensive lineman Matt Snow run the 40-yard dash while performance coach Vance Matthews and NFL Draft Bible creator Ric Serritella look on at the university in Martinsville, N.J. Snow was one of 30 NFL draft hopefuls who participated in TEST’s virtual pro day hours before Hours before New Jersey closed all gyms indefinitely because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (TEAM TEST via AP)