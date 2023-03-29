The 42nd Annual Pam Pray Memorial 4 mile run/walk will take place this Sunday at 9 a.m. with the run starting and finishing at 6th Avenue South & Riverfront Drive here in Clinton.
There is also a kids quarter mile run that starts at 8:45 a.m. Kids will receive a t-shirt, goody bag and a trophy.
Pre-race check-in is at the Clinton Masonic Center, 416 South 1st St. Check-in is from 8-9 a.m.
The event raises money for handicapped children with proceeds going to the Children's Therapy Center and Make-A-Wish.
The memorial run started out as the Easter Seals run/walk but is now the Pam Pray Memorial run/walk. They have raised over half a million dollars in their 42 years of hosting this event.
Along with the race, there will be a silent auction taking place at the Clinton Masonic Center.
The post race party will take place at Legends with plenty of free prizes and beverages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.