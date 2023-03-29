The 42nd Annual Pam Pray Memorial 4 mile run/walk will take place this Sunday at 9 a.m. with the run starting and finishing at 6th Avenue South & Riverfront Drive here in Clinton. 

There is also a kids quarter mile run that starts at 8:45 a.m. Kids will receive a t-shirt, goody bag and a trophy. 

Pre-race check-in is at the Clinton Masonic Center, 416 South 1st St. Check-in is from 8-9 a.m.

The event raises money for handicapped children with proceeds going to the Children's Therapy Center and Make-A-Wish. 

The memorial run started out as the Easter Seals run/walk but is now the Pam Pray Memorial run/walk. They have raised over half a million dollars in their 42 years of hosting this event. 

Along with the race, there will be a silent auction taking place at the Clinton Masonic Center.

The post race party will take place at Legends with plenty of free prizes and beverages. 

