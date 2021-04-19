In 1920, prohibition had just started. Women earned the right to vote. The League of Nations was founded. Woodrow Wilson was president. American professional football made it’s first appearance and the first Olympic flag debuted. Amelia Earhart took her very first flight. Commercial radio hit the air for the first time.
And the Gateway Classic began right here in Clinton, Iowa – a premier track and field event that is celebrating it’s 100th event Tuesday evening.
Officially named Iowa’s longest running track and field event, the Gateway Classic has been a favorite and a hot spot for talent for the last 10 decades.
It’s looked different throughout the years. Originally, the meet was a two-day ordeal, beginning on Friday and heading into Saturday. Then it moved to just Saturday, then just Friday, and now it’s ran on a Tuesday in April.
Events have been added and taken out, like the elementary school mile relay or the alumni mile race. Teams from Indiana and Illinois have made their appearances at separate times, speaking to the notoriety the meet carries with it.
There’s no doubt about the talent that has performed throughout the years. Many of the winners of events at the Gateway Classic went on to become state champions in their event later that year.
“The quality of the meet is pretty extreme,” former assistant track coach Greg Dennis said. “If you can win Gateway, you’re probably going to be a very good athlete. The times are hot.”
Steve Kuehl, a Clinton hall of famer, holds the high jump record of 6-09 from 1975 still to this day. Clinton’s Chuck Curtis took two 400-meter dash gold medals home from the Class and was later a world-record relay runner.
Bettendorf’s Preston Schmidt was the first to ever to go for 15-feet in the pole vault in 1982. NFL players David Johnson and Roger Craig ran in this event, Johnson taking individual titles in 2008 and 2009. Olympic gold medalist Al Feuerbach first threw shotput for Preston, winning the title in 1966.
The list of athletes and history goes on and on.
Greg Dennis was first introduced to the event when he ran in 1967 for Cedar Rapids Jefferson. Dennis had been in his brother’s wedding party that morning and then drove to Clinton for the nighttime events. A bow at the end of the 4x400-meter relay gave Jefferson the edge over East Moline in the race and in the team standings, giving them the team title that year.
Just six years after that, Dennis found himself back in Clinton as a teacher and a coach and has been involved in the Gateway Classic every single year since.
For the 75th running of the meet, Dennis decided to work on a project. He made a program that listed every single winner of the Gateway Classic through the years. It was a project he took on with the help of his family, and one that he poured countless hours into research to get done.
Another 25 years later, he’s added to that program.
The program features the winners from the past 100 years along with photos gathered from the event in that time. When Dennis went in to get some stuff organized, Clinton Printing decided to add to it.
“I made the cake,” Dennis said. “They put the icing on, and they put it on like crazy.”
The front features a collage of old programs throughout the century of Gateway Classics. Historic winners and athletes litter the pages.
“It’s a tradition that needs to stay alive,” Dennis said. “I think it takes a lot of people. It’s at a point now where it has to keep going and it’s going to take this kind of effort.”
There are pieces written by the Clinton athletic director, head track coach Kellen Schneeberger and KROS’s Gary Determan. It’s more than just a list of names and times – it’s a look back and a historical high school event.
“I remember being a young boy attending the Gateway Classic with my parents to support the Clinton athletes competing in what at the time seemed larger than life,” Schneeberger writes in the program. “One thing that remains consistent is the dedicated athletes that give their best effort for their coaches, schools and communities in the middle of every April.”
Not only is there an impressive record to look back on after Dennis’ work, but this one holds a little extra sentiment. Legendary track and field coach Bill Holesclaw passed away earlier this year, giving his photos and accomplishments in this program a little more meaning.
Holesclaw is a member of the Iowa Track Coaches Hall of Fame, along with the Clinton High Athletic Hall of Fame. He coached nine state championship teams during his decades as a head coach with the River Kings.
“He did so much for his athletes and they loved him so much,” Dennis said. “He’s one of the greatest coaches I’ve been able to work under. I just love the fact that all of them have contributed to the success of Clinton High.”
Dennis lives and breathes track and field, running for Iowa State in college and then coaching for years in Clinton. He can flip through the program that he and others in the community have made and remember the history that he’s been a part of and an event that’s a truly special part of the Clinton community.
“The Gateway – to last 100 years is really hard to believe,” Dennis said. “To me, I did it as a love for the sport. I’m not a real historian, but I got hung on some of the stories that have happened in there.”
There are a certain number programs that have been printed and are for sale, but they can also be ordered online and shipped out. If interested, people can order via Clinton Printing: 563-242-7895 or print@clintonprinting.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.