I'd like to introduce myself. I am Eric Schweizer, and I was born in a very small rural farm town in central Illinois. There I went on to go to Illinois State University where I graduated with a journalism degree this past spring.
I found out about this opening and immediately jumped on it. It was what I was looking for. A smaller town, but bigger than the one I grew up in, and the people have a great passion for sports. I applied not knowing if I would get the job, but I could not miss out on it. Luckily for me I was given a shot.
It is very rare that an opportunity like this one comes up. A newspaper taking a chance on a young guy, fresh out of college. But that is what is happening, and I could not be more thankful. To be taken in and to get to be a part of this widespread community.
There is something exciting about coming to a new place by yourself. Getting to know new people, learning a new area and truly finding out the things you may not have known about yourself. That helps make this an even cooler experience.
I've only been here a few weeks, but I can share a few things that I have liked so far. It's the people. The people are what make a place so special and this community has been very kind and welcoming to me already. Whether they are helping me when I am confused and don't know where to go at a sporting event, or it is just a conversation at a local restaurant. The people have showed me kindness and that is so welcoming.
I love the river, there is something so calming about it. Although Clinton is just across the border from Illinois, it is so much different than where I come from in central Illinois. I did not expect there to be as many hills, but I think it adds a certain kind of beauty.
And of course, I can't forget about sports. From what I have seen so far there are special things that happen here. Whether it is in Clinton, or one of the surrounding high schools, there are a lot of good things happening and that is something that is awesome to be a part of.
Now to tell you a little more about myself. I am a simple guy. I love sports and although it may be controversial, I am a Cardinals fan. I also enjoy fishing, hiking and hanging out with close friends and family.
I grew up in a small town and being able to get out of the house and get outside was a big part of my childhood. Late night drives with my friends are some of the highlights of my life. It's the simple things that bring me the most joy.
I look forward to meeting more coaches, athletes and of course members of this community as I spend more time here and learn more about the area and community.
Thank you.
