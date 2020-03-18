CHICAGO BEARS (8-8)
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB Chase Daniel, WR Taylor Gabriel, OT Cornelius Lucas, DE Brent Urban, DT Nick Williams, LB Nick Kwiatkoski, LB Aaron Lynch, CB Prince Amukamara, S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, LS Patrick Scales.
RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: TE JP Holtz, G Rashaad Coward, DE Roy Robertson-Harris.
NEEDS: Bears made one important move when they re-signed ILB Danny Trevathan to three-year contract extension through 2022 season. But they have plenty of work to do coming off disappointing season that began with Super Bowl hopes. There are plenty of holes on offense that ranked 29th, with lack of playmakers besides Allen Robinson and line that took beating. Bears figure to add backup quarterback who could possibly push Mitchell Trubisky, though general manager Ryan Pace insists they remain committed to him as starter. Chicago also has hole at cornerback after waiving Amukamara along with Gabriel to free up more than $13 million in cap space.
AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $4.5 million.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS (11-7)
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DE Everson Griffen, CB Xavier Rhodes, DT Linval Joseph, CB Trae Waynes, CB Mackensie Alexander, K Dan Bailey, S Andrew Sendejo, S Jayron Kearse, T Rashod Hill, QB Sean Mannion, G Dakota Dozier, RB/KR Ameer Abdullah, WR Laquon Treadwell, LB Kentrell Brothers, CB/PR Marcus Sherels, C Brett Jones.
RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LB Eric Wilson.
NEEDS: With Waynes and Alexander hitting market and seven-year starter Rhodes joining them after being cut for cap savings, cornerback is suddenly thin position. Coach Mike Zimmer says he expects Griffen to re-sign, but Vikings are cap-strapped for second straight spring. Contract extension for quarterback Kirk Cousins has provided some relief, enough to retain safety Anthony Harris on franchise tag to keep him from hitting market. Upgrade at left guard would be useful, unless Riley Reiff moves inside. Then new left tackle would become need. After striking deal to send Stefon Diggs to Bills, wide receiver position is mostly bare behind Adam Thielen. Proven backup for Cousins is on list, too.
AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE: approximately $12 million.
GREEN BAY PACKERS (14-4)
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR Geronimo Allison, OT Bryan Bulaga, S Ibraheim Campbell, RB Tyler Ervin, OLB Kyler Fackrell, LB B.J. Goodson, WR Ryan Grant, TE Marcedes Lewis, LB Blake Martinez, S Will Redmond, OT Jason Spriggs, OT Jared Veldheer, FB Dan Vitale, CB Tramon Williams.
RESTRICTED FREE AGENT: FB Malcolm Johnson.
NEEDS: Packers’ inability to slow down San Francisco rushing attack in NFC championship game revealed team’s shortcomings on defensive line and at inside linebacker. Concerns at ILB were pressing even before the Giants announced they had agreed to terms with Martinez, who has led Packers in tackles each of last three seasons. Packers began addressing that issue by agreeing to terms with former Browns LB Christian Kirksey. Aaron Rodgers could use more targets to complement three-time Pro Bowl selection Davante Adams, lone Packer with as many as 500 yards receiving last season.
AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $15 million.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (15-4)
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DEs Terrell Suggs, Mike Pennel and Emmanuel Ogbah; TE Blake Bell; WRs Demarcus Robinson and Marcus Kemp; QBs Matt Moore and Chad Henne; LBs Darron Lee and Reggie Ragland; CBs Morris Claiborne, Bashaud Breeland, Keith Reaser and Kendall Fuller; OL Stefan Wisniewski; FB Anthony Sherman; RBs LeSean McCoy and Spencer Ware; TE David Wells and FS Jordan Lucas.
RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: OL Andrew Wylie; TEs Deon Yelder.
NEEDS: Chiefs hope to sign DT Chris Jones to long-term deal after giving him franchise tag, though trading him is not out of question. Regardless, they must rebuild defensive line. They also need to find two starting cornerbacks and some depth in defensive backfield with starters Bashaud Breeland and Kendall Fuller hitting free agency. Stefan Wisniewski was solid as starter during Super Bowl run and offensive line depth is also priority. All moves will be predicated on whether Chiefs use some salary cap space to sign QB Patrick Mahomes to long-term contract this offseason.
AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $500,000.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (12-5)
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR Phillip Dorsett, FS/ST Nate Ebner, DT Danny Shelton, RT Marshall Newhouse, C Ted Karras, LB Elandon Roberts, K Nick Folk, LB Shilique Calhoun, C James Ferentz.
RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: G Jermaine Eluemunor, DT Adam Butler.
NEEDS: Brady's decision to leave New England means Patriots could be in quarterback market for first time in two decades. Jarrett Stidham is only other QB on 53-man roster. New England's offense struggled last season without consistency in receiving group and at tight end following Rob Gronkowski’s retirement. Both positions need to be addressed. Depth at linebacker is another focal point. Van Noy is leaving for Miami and Roberts is also likely to garner attention on open market. It’s same situation on offensive line. Joe Thuney, one of top guards, was franchised. Ted Karras probably isn’t long-term solution at center if David Andrews can’t return after sitting out 2019.
AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $9 million.
