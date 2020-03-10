One of the first things out of Camanche senior Cameron Soenksen’s mouth after the Indians punched their ticket to the Class 2A State Tournament was telling: It’s been a long road.
“We just worked so hard, every single one of us,” Soenksen said that Saturday in Muscatine. “We’ve all had injuries to battle through and I don’t know if there’s another team in the state that’s worked as hard as we do all off season.”
Soenksen knows first hand. He’s had a slew of injuries that have kept him off the court, including a back surgery that had him on the pines for the first half of his senior campaign.
He joins fellow seniors who have also gone through a lot, though. Caleb Delzell was barely on the radar before a growth spurt shot him up, and has dealt with issues of his own.
LJ Henderson transferred from Clinton and has had to deal with the mental backlash of his decision every step of the way this year.
All five seniors – Soenksen, Delzell, Henderson, Ethan Buckley, and Nolan Baker – have had their own obstacles on the way to their state-qualifying berth this year.
The rest of their team hasn’t been immune either, like a torn ACL for Jordan Lawrence his sophomore year or Zach Erwin’s knees.
But that’s also what sets them apart.
“A lot of stuff below the surface that people don’t really know about,” head coach Josh Davis said. “It makes this team so tight, so together.”
The Indians have been rolling through the last part of their season, including a big performance in Tuesday’s state quarterfinal.
Leading up to that was plenty of adversity. The team qualified for state in 2017, a squad that had Delzell and Soenksen suited up as freshman. After losing their final two games of the year but returning a lot of their roster, it looked like another state run was coming .
But they fell in the district final the next year. Then their junior season ended in the sub-state game. All of these were notched as disappointments for the perfection-seeking athletes.
“Cam [Soenksen] and Caleb [Delzell] kind of lead the way in that,” Davis said. “They were out here before and we didn’t get the job done, and that left a bitter mark.
“They thought we were going to be a team that got out to state every year. last two years, we didn’t get it done. They’re super motivated from all summer, and that’s a culmination of four years for them.”
Four years of playing together have paid off for the seniors. Add in multiple years wth the underclassmen, and this roster had no lack of experience.
It creates a rhythm that Coach Davis is really proud of. The Indians are used to playing in loud environments with a rowdy home crowd, and their communication on the floor is barely audible. Instead, the Indians are so in-tune that they get the job done by knowing where to be and when.
“We don’t have to burn a timeout to make adjustments,” Davis said. “They got it. They can do it on the fly, I don’t have to worry as much and it’s so fun to watch as a coach.”
The Indians ran through the first half of their season undefeated before facing the No. 1 ranked Illinois team Indian Creek, who flipped an early lead to hand Camanche their first loss.
They then ended a long week of games with a top ranked Dubuque Senior team on the road, notching their second.
Their third and final loss came on the road to Monticello in a conference match up. Since then, they’ve won every game by double-digits, including a redeeming win over Monticello to open up state.
“That was one that really stung,” Davis said. “You go through the schedule we had ... doing that it all makes it worth it now.”
It’s been a long journey, but the seniors are proving that they want it. Henderson, Delzell and Soenksen led in every category on Tuesday, and Ethan Buckley pitched in his own three.
They have two more games to prove how far they’ve come as a class.
“The brotherhood that they’ve come to have, it’s because they’ve been tireless workers,” Davis said. “Whenever this all ends, it’s going to be tough to quantify what they’ve been through and what they’ve meant to this program.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.