ALL AREA VOLLEYBALL 2021
FIRST TEAM
Lilly Isenhour, Prince of Peace, Senior
The Season: Isenhour hit her way to a finalist spot for Offensive Player of the Year. Isenhour led the Irish in multiple categories this year, also earning first-team all-conference honors in the Tri-Rivers Conference. She was an offensive standout with 246 total kills this season, while also leading the team in dogs with 283 and in blocks with 47. Isenhourmissed just 12 serves out of 259 attempts, serving 24 aces in the process.
From Coach: “Lilly is a 4 year starter for the Irish. Lilly works hard every year to improve her game. She is not only an offensive power, but is a great defensive asset as well. She has been a joy to coach and she will be greatly missed next year!” -Head coach Stacie Kenneavy
Kaitlyn Kuhl, Easton Valley, Senior
The Season: For the second straight year, Kuhl earned a finalist spot for Offensive Player of the Year. Kuhl was an impressive arm for the River Hawks, putting away 278 kills with an efficiency of .210. She also finished with five blocks and a team-high 218 digs this year. Kuhl had the second most aces on the team with 29 and was a first-team Tri-Rivers Conference selection.
From Coach: “Kaitlyn is an incredible all round player! Offensively she is quick and powerful...possessing a fantastic ability to read the court/opponents and execute a variety of attacks from any position! Defensively, Kaitlyn has developed an incredible ability to read and react...a strong serve receiver and dream crusher digger! She brings energy to her team and motivates her teammates to always strive to be their best! “ -Head coach Denise Larson
Makayla Howard, Clinton, Junior
The Season:Howard’s junior year earned her a second consecutive finalist spot at the Offensive PLayer of the Year. Howard led the Mississippi Athletic Conference with conference kills, putting away 120 in MAC play and 271 this season. She had 199 digs for the Queens this year and earned a first-team selection in the conference. She recorded 27 kills against Muscatine in three sets this season for her best performance of the year.
From Coach: “Makayla is one of the top athletes I have ever coached. Her all around play and volleyball IQ is exceptional. She was our go-to attacker when we needed points. Her athleticism and ability to attack from the front and back row made her a huge threat for opponents this past season.” -Head coach Micah Cewe
Jamie Greenwalt, Clinton, Senior
The Season: Greenwalt finished the season with 548 assists on the year and 179 digs. She was an integral part of the River Queen offense, 252 of her assists coming in conference play alone. She was named a MAC honorable mention this season.
From Coach: “Jamie was a valuable part of our offense the past two years as our captain and leader of our offense. Her ability to dish the ball out to attackers and run a creative offense gave our team the opportunity to compete at a high level. She was very versatile, ran effective set plays, and could release the ball at different tempos to keep the block thinking.” -Head coach Micah Cewe
Elaina Schroeder, Central DeWitt, Senior
The Season: Schroeder did a little bit of everything for the Sabers, who made the Class 4A substrate final this season. She earned an honorable mention in the Mississippi Athletic Conference. Schroeder led the team with 209 kills and finished with 70 blocks. She was also a back row asset with 152 digs. Her block ability earned her a finalist spot as Defensive Player of the Year.
From Coach: “She had a great year with over 200 kills for the year. She not only led by example but became a vocal leader in her senior year.” -Head coach Lee Swanson
Teegan Germann, Fulton, Senior
The Season: Germann’s work in the back row for Fulton has earned her a first team selection and a spot as a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year. Germann had 324 digs as the team’s libero, leading the team in that category as well as serve receive. She was a unanimous first-team all-conference pick in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference and broke the school record for single game digs with 26 against Northeast.
From Coach: “Teegan has been a great leader on the court who has held our backrow together for the past two years. It has been a comfort knowing she was out there talking, moving and getting a hold of every ball to make our offense happen.” - Head coach Stacy Germann
SECOND TEAM
Dana Carlson, Easton Valley, Senior
The Season: Carlson added impact in every category for the River Hawks. She was the leading setter with 384 assists in the 6-2 rotation, also putting away 81 kills. She had 115 digs in the back row and was by far the team’s leading server with 43 aces and a 94 percent serving efficiency.
From Coach: “Dana is such a great leader on the court! She helps keep her teammates calm, confident and focused! Her game sense is incredible...she makes spot on choices in her setting and attacking! Dana truly is a package player, mentally, physically and emotionally!” -Head coach Denise Larson
Ava Morris, DeWitt, Senior
The Season: Morris was another blocking force from the middle for the Sabers, and earned honorable mention recognition in the MAC. She finished second in blocking with 57 total this year and was second in kills with 164. Morris also led the team in digs with 212. Her digging/blocking combo earned her a finalist spot for Defensive Player of the Year. She’s continuing her volleyball career at Kirkwood College.
From Coach: “Had another outstanding while playing out of position for the second year in a row. She will make an easy transition to right side next year at Kirkwood. She also holds the single season block record.” -Head coach Lee Swanson
Alyssa Fowler, Northeast, Junior
The Season: Fowler was the River Valley Conference leader in blocks this season with 47 solo. She also led the Rebels in the front row with 122 kills and 76 total blocks. She served 19 aces.
From Coach: “Alyssa's level of commitment and dedication to her team help make her a standout athlete, bringing fire to continually push herself and teammates to the next step.” -Head coach Rachel Diedrich
Taylor Veach, Central DeWitt
The Season: Veach was a utility player for the Sabers. She had 84 kills from the right side while also finishing with 206 assists from stepping in as setter at times during the year. She finished with 159 digs and was one of the top servers, serving 19 aces.
From Coach: “Taylor did a great job in transitioning to a setter her senior year. She did a great job leading when setting and hit extremely well this year. Played through some nagging issues but never complained.” -Head coach Lee Swanson
Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton, Sophomore
The Season: Brennan was in her second year starting for the Steamers and worked her way up to co-MVP for the team. She was first in serving percentage and aces on the team with 61, and then second in digs and assists. She also put away 112 kills, third on the team, with a .245% hitting percentage. Brennan earned a second-team all-conference selection this year as a sophomore.
From Coach: “Brooklyn is a complete package for Steamer Volleyball. She gets kills, blocks, digs, aces and assists. She is an all around player that makes everything look easy and natural. Being a sophomore, I look forward to the success she will bring for the Steamers. “ -Head coach Stacy German
Sarah Moeller, Prince of Peace, Junior
The Season: Moeller was right behind teammate Lilly Isenhour in most front row categories. Moeller finished second on the team in kills with 184 and finished with 43 total blocks this season, 32 of those solo. She also served 22 aces this year and added 58 digs to her stats.
From Coach: “Sarah puts a lot of time in during the off season. She was able to make big contributions to the team this year not only in hitting and blocking, but in serving as well.” -head coach Stacie Kenneavy
THIRD TEAM
Allison Tegeler, Unity Christian, Junior
The Season: Tegeler was the front row leader for the Knights all season. She was a first-team all-conference selection and the team’s MVP. She led the team with 21 solo blocks and 107 kills, hier hitting percentage sitting at .219. She also was the leader on serve receive in the back, receiving 244 serves for Unity.
From Coach: “Allison was voted our team's most outstanding player this year! She is a tough player and has really improved this year. She played with confidence this year and was tough at the net. She sees the court well and can place the ball and also read the ball well and cover a lot of court.” -Head coach Jana Behr
Ellie Rickertsen, Northeast, Senior
The Season: Rickertsen played setter and hit right side for the Rebels, finishing first in assists with 297. Rickertsen also dug up 112 balls in the back row. She was third in the River Valley Conference in assists and serves at 92.3 percent.
From Coach: “Positivity and hard work attribute to Ellie's leadership both on and off the court, along with a constant encouragement and support for those around her.” -Head coach Rachel Diedrich
Shannon Kenneavy, Prince of Peace, Junior
The Season: Kenneavy switched to the setter position for the Irish and ended with a team-high 417 assists this season. She also had 127 kills and was third on the team in the back row with 188 digs. Kenneavy shined from the serving line, attempting the most serves on the team and finished with 49 aces on the year.
From Coach: “Shannon had to step up and set for her team this year even though she hadn't set in a game since junior high. She accepted her role and took off with it. Her serving was a real weapon for us this year.” -Head coach Stacie Kenneavy
Miley Duritza, Camanche, Freshman
The Season: Duritza impressed from the outside as a freshman for the Storm. She led the team with 83 kills on the year and finished with 13 blocks.
From Coach: “Miley was very adaptable this year as we moved her across the net at all three positions until she found her niche on the outside. Miley showed up every day and worked hard. This hard work showed on the court as she continued to develop as a player from August to October. When it comes to working hard it doesn't just stop on the volleyball court, you will find Miley excelling in the classroom.” -Head coach Heather Clark
Kara Stoecker, Fulton, Senior
The Season: Stoecker was impressive in the middle for the Steamers, landing her on the all-area team and getting her a first-team all-conference selection this year. She led the team in kills with 115 anf was the top blocker with 65 blocks. She also had 179 block touches from her spot at the net.
From Coach: “Kara has been a hitting and blocking force for the Steamers. She has always been ready to mix things up and has given her setters the best options for an assist.” - Head coach Stacy Germann
Payton Luett, Clinton, Senior
The Season: Luett also joined her teammates on the honorable mention list in the MAC. She finished with 115 total kills this year and served 36 aces. She was ranked fifth in the MAC for her ace serving in conference games. She also had 141 digs for the Queens in the back row.
From Coach: “Payton grew leaps and bounds in the offseason as she was committed to improve and see more court time. She was a solid six-rotation right side for us that could terminate and play some gutsy and dirty volleyball in the back row. Her serve improved tremendously and she was respected by her teammates as a captain this past year. She may be quiet, but her play would tell others differently as she was determined and played gritty volleyball.” -Head coach Micah Cewe
Hadley Farrell, Easton Valley, Freshman
The season: Farrell finished with 136 kills this season as a freshman. She also had 15 blocks and was second on the team with 196 digs in the back row. Her work also earned her second team all-conference honors as a freshman
From Coach: “Hadley as a freshman made leaps and bounds in all aspects of the game this season! She proved herself to be a force to reckon with offensively and defensively! She is quick and decisive...her mental toughness is incredible!” -Head coach Denise Larson
HONORABLE MENTION
Mikayla Mitchell, Senior, Easton Valley
Renee Hartung, Senior, Easton Valley
Kailyn Graves, Senior, Clinton
Ali House, Senior, Clinton
Mia Tubbs, Junior, Clinton
Jersey Boyson, Senior, Fulton
Allie Meadows, Senior, DeWitt
Hannah Palzkill, Senior, DeWitt
Michelle Striley, Junior, Unity Christian
Carrie Willoughby, Junior, Unity Christian
Danika Dodson, Senior, Camanche
Jamie Robertson, Senior, Camanche
Gracie Sanderson, Junior, Camanche
Clare Mulholland, Freshman, Northeast
Leah Mangelsen, Freshman Northeast
Nyah Thomas, Junior, Prince of Peace
Defensive Player of the Year Finalists: Elaina Schroeder, Teegan Germann, Ava Morris
Offensive Player of the Year Finalists: Lilly Isenhour, Kaitlyn Kuhl, Makayla Howard
Coach of the Year Finalist: Denise Larson, Easton Valley
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.