As volleyball season wrap up and the state-qualifiers get ready for the tournament in Cedar Rapids next week, postseason awards are starting to be announced.
The Mississippi Athletic Conference released their all-conference list on Wednesday morning. Headlining the list for the River Queens was junior Makayla Howard, making the first team list.
Howard led the team with 271 kills, more than double any other river queen. Howard also ended with 25 blocks and a team-high 199 digs on the year.
Seniors Jamie Greenwalt and Payton Luett made honorable mention for the River Queens.
Greenwalt was the setter for the Queens, finishing with 548 assists on the year. She also had 179 digs.
Luett had 115 digs this year and led the team with 36 season aces. She also had 14 blocks and 141 digs defensively.
For the Central DeWitt Sabers, who fell in the regional final on Monday night, two senior athletes received honorable mention accolades.
Senior Elaina Schroeder finished with 209 kills on the year. She also led the team with blocks with 70 and dug up 151 balls in the back row. Schroeder served 20 aces for the Sabers as well.
Senior Ava Morris had 164 kills this season. She had 57 blocks and a team-high 212 digs.
In the Tri-Rivers East, a number of local athletes brought home honors.
Earning unanimous first-team votes was Prince of Peace senior Lilly Isenhour. Isenhour had a team-high 246 kills for the Irish this season, also leading the team with 283 digs and 47 blocks.
The Irish's Shannon Kenneavy was also named to the first-team selections. Kenneavy served a team-high 49 aces in her junior season and accounted for the majority of the assists for the team, finishing with 417. She added 20 blocks and 188 digs.
Sarah Moeller earned second team honors. Moeller was second ont he team in kills with 184 and also added 43 blocks to the front row play.
Easton Valley had a senior duo on the TRC-East first-team list as well. Kaitlyn Kuhl and Dana Carlson were named first-team selections for the River Hawks.
Kuhl had a team leading 267 kills this year as a senior (before the final game Tuesday night) and had a team-best 212 digs in the back row. She added 29 aces to the mix.
Carlson led the team with 41 aces and also had 370 assists for the River Hawks. Carlson finished with 81 kills and 111 digs as well.
Hadley Farrell and Mikayla Mitchell were placed on the second-team. Farrell, a freshman, had 132 kills this season and 186 sigs. Mikayla Mitchell was second on the team in kills with 136 and had 25 blocks from the middle for Easton Valley.
Earning honorable mention was Prince of Peace's Madison Zachert and Easton Valley's Renee Hartung.
