A local athlete and a local coach earned the top postseason honors from their respective conferences as All-Conference lists were doled out with the end of the 2020 regular season.
Clinton’s Max Holy was named the Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year, while Easton Valley coach Derek Erwin won the coach honor in the Tri-Rivers Conference.
MAC
Max Holy earned the top honor int he WaMac. Holy, who is continuing his baseball career at the collegiate level, had the top batting average in all of Class 4A, going .561 in his senior campaign at the plate. Holy didn’t record a single strikeout in his 57 at-bats, walking 17 times and finishing with 32 hits. He played shortstop for the River Kings.
Also making first team for the River Kings for the second year was Joe Simpson. Simpson led the entire state in stolen bases for the second straight year, also recording the fifth most hits in all classes with 38 in a shortened season.
Sophomore Jai Jensen picked up first team honors in his debut for Clinton. Jensen had the third best average on the team, behind Simpson and Holy, and was fourth in Class 4A. He did a little bit of everything on the field for the Kings, also leading the team with 21 strikeouts while allowing 15 hits in his 20 innings.
Pitcher Jace Howard was named to the second team.
Earning honorable mention recognition for the River Kings were Logan Mulholland, Addison Binnie and Jasper Luckritz.
For the River Queen softball team, senior Casy Mandrell was the only athlete to receive second team placements. Mandrell batted .349 for the River Queens, one of the highest averages, and anchored the team at the catcher position. Mandrell didn’t make a single fielding error this year.
Madison Meggenberg, Amber Lee and Lauren Brennan were all honorable mentions for the softball All-Conference teams.
TRC
Easton Valley sent plenty to the Tri-Rivers Conference honors list, including the highest honor for head coach Derek Erwin.
After an undefeated regular season and a trip to the District final, Erwin was named at the TRC coach of the year for the 2020 season.
Gracing the first team was four different River Hawks. Senior Nate Trenkamp earned honors as a pitcher. Trenkamp handled about half of the pitching duties for the River Hawks, finishing with a 1.79 ERA. HE struck out 68 batters in 39 innings pitched. He also batted .341 for the orange and grey.
Conor Gruever was named to the first team as a first baseman. Gruver led the team in RBI with 22, batting .436 in his sophomore season. He also walked a team-high 17 times.
Also earning first team was Carson Fuegen. Fuegen, a freshman, batted .400 with 18 hits throughout the year.
Rounding out the first team honors was Austin Franzen. Franzen had the highest on base percentage on the team (.585) and batted .526 as a junior. He also boasted a .59 ERA from the mound, pitching over 37 innings and allowing just three earned runs in that time .
Catcher Brig Bormann and sophomore infielder Aidan Gruver were named to the TRC second team.
Senior Jessen Weber was named an honorable mention. Prince of Peace’s only player to make the postseason honors was J.R. Wauford, who was also named an honorable mention.
WaMaC
On the softball side, underclassmen dominated the honors for the Central Dewitt sofbtall team.
Ava Morris, a sophomore, earned first team honors as an outfielder. Morris led the Sabers with a .500 batting average, boasting a team-high 42 hits. She had two homers, only striking out six times this season.
Also making the WaMaC first team was freshman Paige Owens. Owens did a fair amount of the pitching for the Sabers, finishing with a 3.29 ERA and 23 strikeouts. She also batted .409 with 30 hits on the year.
Both Talbot Kinney and Morgan Machovec, juniors, earned second team honors.
Sophomore Hannah Palzkill and senior Alyssa Eden were chosen as honorable mentions.
