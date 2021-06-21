CLINTON — Amber Lee has it figured out.
“I actually just got out of a big slump, so it’s exciting now,” Lee said after a doubleheader against Pleasant Valley Monday at Clinton. “I’m just focusing on watching the ball all the way in and that’s it.”
It was only a matter of time before Lee remedied her troubles at the plate.
The Clinton softball senior leads the team in hits, triples, batting average, runs and stolen bases.
“She’s provided a lot of different things this season,” Clinton coach Kaitlyn Muhlenbruch said. “She’s been a good leader for the younger girls and helping them. She’s one of the girls that doesn’t get rattled too easy. Amber’s a pretty consistent player mentally, and I think that’s why she’s so good in the field. Softball’s a mental game and once you get down on yourself, you’re done, but Amber has a way of just saying, ‘Alright, let’s get the next play.’
“She’s consistent. When she’s up to bat, I know what I’m going to get from her every time. She’s just an all-around good ball player and is really starting to show it in her senior year.”
Lee said she had to work on her hand positioning in the batter’s box and keep her eye on the ball better to get out of the slump.
“I strike out a lot,” Lee said. “It was all strikeouts, but now I’ve got myself out of it, so I’m feeling good.”
Following the team’s losses to PV on Monday, Lee was already thinking of what the River Queens need to do to get back in the win column.
“We need to work on our errors the most, and then also hitting,” Lee said. “It took us a while to get our hits up, but that’s pretty much it. We obviously know they’re a good team, but we can always keep up with anybody if we try our hardest, not make all the errors and play to our best ability.”
The team has already eclipsed Lee’s main goal for her senior year by winning more games than they did last season — the River Queens won four games in 2019, and already have five this year.
“I just want to get more wins than we got last year,” Lee said. “That’d be good. Just start getting more wins up on the board.”
She said the key to that is just enjoying the game, which she said is easy to do with her teammates.
“They’re fun to play with and when we’re all clicking well, it’s really fun to play — that’s normally when we win, too, so that’s good,” Lee said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.