Two sets of bedroom furniture, including cardboard beds, for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Villages are shown in a display room Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Tokyo. Tokyo Olympic athletes beware - particularly larger ones. The single bed frames in the Athletes Village at this year's Olympics will be made of cardboard. The single bed frames will be recycled into paper products after the games. The mattress components - the mattress are not made of cardboard - will be recycled into plastic products.. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)