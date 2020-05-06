In this Oct. 23, 2019, file photo, the Miami Heat and the Memphis Grizzlies practice before an NBA basketball game in Miami, Fla. If so inclined, NBA teams like Miami, Orlando and Utah could all be back in the gym for voluntary workouts in small groups starting Friday when the league ban on such things expires. None of them will be reopening that day. There’s a clear desire for basketball to resume but, perhaps mindful of how rushing back too quickly hurt other leagues around the world, the NBA seems to be taking very cautious baby steps back to the court.