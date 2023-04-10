DAVENPORT - The Clinton River Queens placed third at the Assumption Co-Ed Invitational on Saturday afternoon to highlight local teams in the area.
Along side Clinton locally were boys and girls teams from Prince of Peace, Easton Valley and Camanche. The River Queens finished in third place with 68 total points.
Leading the way for Clinton was junior Camryn Sattler who took first place in the 800 meter run and the 1500 meter run with times of 2:30.98 and 5:05.85 respectively. She also placed second in the 3000 meter run with a time of 11:11.08. Sattler was awarded the most valuable female of the meet.
Her teammate, Kanijah Angel also had a great day, placing first in the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.66.
The River Queens also took second in the 4 x 100 meter relay with a time of 50.79 by Quinn Nielsen, Hannah Malli, Makayla Howard and Kanijah Angel.
Prince of Peace senior Sarah Moeller had herself a day in the field events, placing first in shot put with a throw of 37 feet and 2.5 inches. She also placed second in discus with a throw of 109 feet and two inches.
Camanche had a few nice finishes on the girls side. Highlighting the day was Gretchyn Fairlie in the 3000 meter run as she placed fourth with a time of 12:12.12.
On the boys side of things, Carson Fuegen of Easton Valley had a strong day, placing fifth in the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 1:00.35. He was a millisecond behind the fourth place finisher.
Charlie Simpson had a nice day in the field for Easton Valley, placing second in the long jump with a distance of 20 feet, .5 inches. He also placed fifth in shotput with a throw of 42 feet, 9.5 inches.
Camanche placed fourth in the 4 x 100 meter relay with a time of 45.07 by Josh Wiersema, Tyson Seeser, Ethan Schultz and Luke Darsidan. That same squad also placed fourth in the 4 x 200 meter relay with a time of 1:34.54. However, their best finish was in the 800 sprint medley with a second place time of 1:40.42.
Seeser also came in second in the high jump with a height of six feet, two inches. Finally for Camanche, Garrett Schultz came in fifth for the Storm with a distance of 19 feet, 8.25 inches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.