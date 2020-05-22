Northeast senior Claire Abbott brings a sense of energy to her sports, every last one of them.
That makes her a big presence in Rebel basketball, volleyball, softball and track and field and has earned her a sports as a Clinton Herald Athletic Performers of the Year (CHAPY) finalist for the female overall Athlete of the Year.
Abbott found her game this year in basketball, really shining near the end of her senior season.
Her end-of-season stats were respectable, leading in multiple categories. She averaged just over 13 points a game, while leading with nearly eight rebounds.
She also led with 25 blocks and 53 steals on the defensive end. From her place in the paint, she dished out 32 assists this year, averaging 1.5 a game.
She played with some fire to end the season. In her last six games, Abbott averaged over 20 points a game with three double-doubles, including a 32-point performance against Durant in late February.
Of her points, 106 came from her 75 percent shooting from the free throw line.
“She struggled a bit from the line at the start of the year but her hard work and desire to improve from the line paid off,” head coach Johnny Driscoll said.
Abbott earned her way onto the River Valley Conference North Divisional team, along with receiving All-Region 5 honors this postseason.
“She led by example to push herself and teammates every day in practice or a game,” Driscoll said. “Claire is an amazing role model for not only the girls on our team but also students in the entire school.”
She also impressed on the volleyball court. Her position at middle allowed her to lead the Rebels in blocks this year, finishing with 37 total. She was also third in kills with 74 and added 19 aces to the mix.
One of her most impressive sports was unfortunately nixed from her senior year. Abbott aided the Rebels in an impressive girls track and field team, adding her strength to the throwing side of things. She qualified for her second trip to Drake Stadium last year in the shot put, launching a throw that was the 16th best in all of Class 2A. She looked poised to build on that this season.
Finally, her athleticism is rounded out with softball. The Rebels have been building a successful program and are bound to come out of the athletic break with a powerful team.
As a junior, Abbott batted .340 with 24 RBI on the season. She also held the infield steady at first base, keeping her fielding percentage high.
Abbott joins Emily Schipper of Fulton and Tarah Wehde of Camanche as the other female Athlete of the Year finalists. She is also a finalists for the basketball Player of the Year. The winners of each category will be announced in early June as a part of the virtual CHAPY Awards
