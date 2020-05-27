Fulton’s Connor Barnett has been taking on big roles since he was an underclassman. He’s quickly becoming a multi-sport standout for the Steamers as he progresses through his prep career. That’s earned Barnett a spot as a finalist for the Clinton Herald Athletic Performers of the Year (CHAPY) Male Athlete of the Year.
Barnett took on starting positions and larger roles as a sophomore, but really grew on his opportunities his junior season. His most prolific sport is basketball, where he led the Steamers to their first regional title in nearly two decades.
It earned him 1st Team All-Conference, All-State mentions and an honorable mention for the Clinton Herald Basketball Player of the Year.
“Connor added so many more tools to his game this year,” head coach RJ Coffey said. “He became an all-around scorer for us and really got better on the defensive end. Not only did his game get better but Connor has grown so much as a leader, making his team and program better.”
As a junior, Barnett led the Steamers to their home regional title, taking down ranked opponents along the way. He scored 15 points a game and pulled down 4.4 rebounds. He also doled out 2.6 assists a contest from his position at the top of the key and averaged a steal per game.
Although he shines on the basketball court, it’s certainly not his only sport. Barnett took over the starting quarterback role for the Steamers this year, earning 3rd Team All-Area for the Clinton Herald.
In his first season as the starting quarterback for the Steamers, Barnett finished over 50 percent of his passes for 1,077 yards, lighting up near the end of the season during the playoff push. He threw eight touchdowns .
“Connor really came on down the stretch for us with three plus 100 yard passing games, including 241 yards in our playoff game,” head coach Patrick Lower said of the junior. “Connor is a great kid and works very hard to be the player he is.”
Finally, Barnett is a part of the Fulton baseball team. With a new head coach and a roster overhaul, the Steamers are in the middle of a program rebuild. The roster is full of underclassmen, and Barnett definitely adds his talents.
He brings speed to the bases and a consistent bat. Most importantly, he often serves the Steamers from the mound in a place where they are still looking for consistency.
The final winners for all the CHAPY categories will be announced in mid-June via video format.
