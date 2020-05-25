The Clinton Herald Athletic Performers of the Year (CHAPY) Awards loom closer, and the male Athlete of the Year finalists kick off this week with four-sport athlete Tucker Kinney.
A senior a Central DeWitt High School, Kinney impressed in multiple sports for the Sabers throughout his high school career. Senior year was no exception.
He particularly shined with the basketball success the Sabers saw this season. The Sabers hovered around the borders of the state rankings, making their way to the Class 3A sub-state game before falling just short of a state berth.
Kinney was the court leader for the Sabers in that run. Kinney averaged 16 points per contest, often breaking away for more, while pulling down nine rebounds a game.
Kinney earned unanimous 1st Team All-Conference honors while also garnering a 3rd Team All-State slot.
“Tucker has been a special player for us this season,” Central DeWitt head coach Grady Gallagher said. “His hard work in multiple sports has paid off and he’s still getting better He is looked at by many in the school and community as a role model and has exceeded many of his own high expectations and goals.”
Kinney scored over 20 in his final games as a Saber.
“He just took the lead from last year to this year being a senior,” Gallagher said. “If we are in a rut, he’s the guy we’re going to look for. He did an excellent job of being an offensive force, and it’s nothing tonight that we haven’t seen before.”
The Saber football team benefited from his size and speed on the defensive end. Kinney ended with 36.5 tackles this season, including 8.5 for a loss, earning him a spot in the school record books for his career defense.
He also was named 1st Team All-District. He’s continuing his football career at the collegiate level at Wartburg College.
Kinney has one more go around in the purple and gold with the impending baseball season, where the Sabers are sure to build off the 2019 appearance. As a junior, Kinney made his presence known on a state-runner up Saber squad.
Kinney finished .355 from the plate, hitting three homers 19 RBI in the process. He also stayed clean fielding, finishing with over 90 percent fielding percentage.
To cap everything off, he held one of the best averages on the varsity golf team.
Kinney will join two other Athlete of the Year finalists, announced on Thursday and Saturday, in the running for the final aware. The CHAPY Awards will be virtual this year, and the winner will be announced in video format. That announcement will come in early June.
