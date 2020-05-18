With the Clinton Herald Athletic Performer of the Year (CHAPY) Awards coming in the coming weeks in video format, the first of the Athlete of the Year finalists are making their appearance.
Kicking off the three female finalists is the four-sport standout from Fulton High School, Emily Schipper.
Schipper was part of the group of athletes who had two of her four sports cut from her senior campaign thanks to the coronavirus. Before that, she excelled in both basketball and vollyeball, earning separate finalists awards in each sport.
Schipper, who is continuing her volleyball career at Augustana College, led the Steamers to a regional title on the volleyball court this year from her dominant position at outside hitter. She earned unanimous first team all-conference.
“Emily is an all-around stand out,” head coach Stacy Germann said. “She is an amazing player who is fun for anyone to watch play. Her work ethic is outstanding and her talents lead the way.”
She led the 30-9 Steamers in multiple categories. She finished with a team-high 397 kills this year, with an impressive kill percentage of over 46 percent.
She also led in service aces with 52, and added 32 blocks to the mix.
Proving herself a versatile player, she also was in the top three in digs with her all around position. She finished with 231 this year, which was just under three a set.
The girls basketball team at Fulton High School struggled to find their identity, but still made it to the regional championship game with big thanks to Emily Schipper.
The unanimous all-conference first team selection led Fulton in scoring and rebounds, scoring 12 points per game and seven rebounds. She also had 1.5 blocks and two assists a game. She finished with 961 career points for the Steamers.
“Emily is the player that could stretch the defense out, hitting multiple long range three pointers while being able to dominate the interior,” head coach Mike Menchaca said. “She never tired, played relentless and was a huge catalyst in helping us reach the regional championship game for the second straight season.”
Last spring, Schipper earned herself all-state honors in softball with a powerful Fulton team, playing first base and batting over .400 for the Steamers.
If Schipper had been able to compete in track and field as a senior, there was a chance she could have come back with some extra hardware to cap off the school year. Schipper, a motivated middle distance runner, qualified two consecutive years for the Illinois High School State Track and Field Championships, finishing ninth as a junior and just outside of medal contention.
The other two CHAPY female athlete of the year finalists will be announced this week, with the male finalists coming next. You can find all the finalists that have been announced from the individual sports at our website at clintonherald.com.
Winners will be announced via video format in mid-June.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.