Camanche’s Tarah Wehde is good at what she does, making impacts in every sport she participates in.
And what she does for the Indians’ in multiple sports in invaluable. Her performances in softball, basketball and volleyball have made her a finalist for the Clinton Herald Athletic Performers of the Year (CHAPY) female Athlete of the Year.
Wehde has been monumental in the Camanche softball team’s success over the last couple of years, leaving her mark on the program.
Wehde was once again one of the top in the entire state in home runs, hitting 18 this last season with an impressive .457 batting average. She was second for the Indians in RBI with 36 and proved her plate presence with 20 walks and just nine strikeouts all season.
If her plate performance wasn’t impressive enough, Wehde recorded a 1.54 ERA with 137 innings pitched, striking out an impressive 136 batters and walking just 34.
Her efforts as a junior paired with the first part of her career have earned her places on the record board. She holds the school record for most home runs in a single season, most career home runs, most runs in a single season, and most career runs.
Wehde also excels on the volleyball court, taking on a large role as a senior this season. The Indians were coming off of a substate appearance in 2018.
“Tarah was our 2019 captain,” head coach Heather Clark said. “She is a 4-year varsity player and was our most experienced player at the varsity level this year. You could often find her being the leader on the court. We could count on her to go back to the service line and spot serve and score multiple points for us. She was also one of our top back row players and will be missed during the 2020 season.”
She earned first team All-Conference honors this year, leading the Indians in kills with 215. She also did her job in the back row, digging up 150 balls which was second only to the team libero.
Her 48 service aces ranked in the top of the conference and best on her team. She boasted a serving efficiency of over 92 percent.
The girls basketball team is attempting a program turnaround, but Wehde shone some light on a young and growing team. Even though she skipped some high school basketball seasons to focus on her other sports, she came back out as a junior and served as a leader as a senior.
Her 7.1 points per game was the best on the team, earned by shooting 35 percent from three point range and draining 37 this season.
“Tarah played a pivotal role in our success this year,” head coach Andrew Carbajal said. “Basketball is not Tarah’s first sport and she wasn’t going to go out at first, but she did and she led us this year. Most team knew that Tarah was our pivotal player and would take her away.”
She also pulled down over seven rebounds a game and added 1.5 steals and assists. Her performances earned her a first team all-conference spot.
The Clinton Herald will release the third finalist for female Athlete of the Year in Saturday’s paper. The winner will be announced in our virtual event in mid-June as a part of the first CHAPY Awards. You can find the list of the other finalists on our website at clintonherald.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.