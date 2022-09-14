Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
Class 8A
1. Loyola
2. Lincoln-Way East
3. Gurnee Warren
4. Glenbard West
5. Naperville North
6. O'Fallon
7. Maine South
8. Chicago (Marist)
9. Edwardsville
10. Lockport
Others receiving votes: York 13, Bolingbrook 10, Glenbard East 7, Palatine 7, Glenbrook South 4, Lyons 3, South Elgin 1, Naperville Neuqua Valley 1.
Class 7A
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel
2. Prospect
3. Wheaton North
4. Jacobs
5. Chicago (St. Rita)
6. Pekin
7. Batavia
8. Geneva
9. Hersey
10. Hononegah
Others receiving votes: Yorkville 16, Brother Rice 14, Downers North 10, Glenbard North 4, Wheaton Warrenville South 1.
Class 6A
1. East St. Louis
2. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge
3. Chicago (Simeon)
4. Lemont
5. Crete-Monee
6. Chatham Glenwood
7. Niles Notre Dame
8. Kenwood
9. Normal West
10. Cary-Grove
Others receiving votes: Carmel 20, Wauconda 7, Crystal Lake South 5, Machesney Park Harlem 5, Chicago (St. Ignatius) 3.
Class 5A
1. Morris
2. Kankakee
3. Mahomet-Seymour
4. Sycamore
5. LaGrange Park (Nazareth)
6. Peoria
7. Chicago (Morgan Park)
8. Glenbard South
9. Mascoutah
10. Highland
Others receiving votes: Chicago (St. Patrick) 10, St. Viator 8, Sterling 6, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 5, Rockford Boylan 3, Centralia 2.
Class 4A
1. Joliet Catholic
(tie) Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)
3. St. Francis
4. Richmond-Burton
5. Rochester
6. Stillman Valley
7. Genoa-Kingston
8. Wheaton Academy
9. Carterville
10. Freeburg
Others receiving votes: Macomb 2, St. Laurence 1.
Class 3A
1. IC Catholic
2. Williamsville
3. Reed-Custer
4. Princeton
5. Byron
6. Mt. Carmel
7. Fairbury Prairie Central
8. Eureka
9. Peotone
10. Tolono Unity
Others receiving votes: Montini 10, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7, Seneca 2, Elmwood-Brimfield 1, Durand-Pecatonica 1.
Class 2A
1. Wilmington
2. Decatur St. Teresa
3. Maroa-Forsyth
4. Bismarck-Henning
5. North-Mac
6. Knoxville
7. Rockridge
8. Downs Tri-Valley
9. Pana
10. Johnston City
Others receiving votes: Vandalia 11, Nashville 9, Carmi White County 7, Mercer County 5, El Paso-Gridley 4, Flora 1.
Class 1A
1. Lena-Winslow
2. Athens
3. Colfax Ridgeview
4. Fulton
5. Camp Point Central
6. Hope Academy
7. Tuscola
8. Forreston
8. Gilman Iroquois West
10. Moweaqua Central A&M
Others receiving votes: Jacksonville Routt 15, St. Bede 15, Greenfield-Northwestern 15, Ottawa Marquette 8, Annawan-Wethersfield 7, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 6, Shelbyville 1.
