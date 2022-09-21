Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Loyola (14) (4-0) 140 1

2. Lincoln-Way East (4-0) 125 2

3. Gurnee Warren (4-0) 110 3

4. Glenbard West (4-0) 94 4

5. O'Fallon (4-0) 73 6

6. Bolingbrook (3-1) 37 NR

7. Maine South (2-2) 35 7

8. York (4-0) 34 NR

9. Glenbrook South (4-0) 26 NR

10. Edwardsville (3-1) 24 9

Others receiving votes: Naperville Neuqua Valley 22, Lyons 17, Naperville North 11, South Elgin 11, Plainfield North 6, Chicago (Marist) 5.

Class 7A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (14) (4-0) 140 1

2. Prospect (4-0) 126 2

3. Jacobs (4-0) 110 4

4. Chicago (St. Rita) (2-2) 83 5

5. Pekin (4-0) 64 6

6. Geneva (4-0) 56 8

7. Wheaton North (3-1) 55 3

8. Batavia (2-2) 47 7

9. Hersey (4-0) 35 9

10. Hononegah (4-0) 32 10

Others receiving votes: St. Charles North 10, Yorkville 10, DeKalb 1, Downers North 1.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. East St. Louis (14) (2-2) 144 1

2. Chicago (Simeon) (1) (4-0) 133 3

3. Lemont (4-0) 120 4

4. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (3-1) 84 2

5. Chatham Glenwood (4-0) 75 6

6. Crete-Monee (2-2) 68 5

7. Niles Notre Dame (3-1) 59 7

8. Kenwood (3-1) 47 8

9. Carmel (4-0) 36 NR

10. Wauconda (4-0) 17 NR

(tie) Cary-Grove (3-1) 17 10

Others receiving votes: Chicago (St. Ignatius) 11, Crystal Lake South 9, Normal West 2, Grayslake North 2, Belvidere North 1.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Morris (7) (4-0) 141 1

2. Kankakee (7) (3-1) 123 2

3. Mahomet-Seymour (1) (4-0) 113 3

4. Sycamore (4-0) 106 4

5. Peoria (4-0) 85 6

6. Chicago (Morgan Park) (4-0) 72 7

7. Glenbard South (4-0) 55 8

8. LaGrange Park (Nazareth) (1-3) 41 5

9. Highland (3-1) 32 10

10. Sterling (3-1) 24 NR

Others receiving votes: Chicago (St. Patrick) 20, Rockford Boylan 5, St. Viator 4, Mascoutah 3, Decatur MacArthur 1.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Joliet Catholic (9) (4-0) 144 T1

2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (6) (4-0) 139 T1

3. Richmond-Burton (4-0) 112 4

4. St. Francis (4-0) 109 3

5. Rochester (3-1) 85 5

6. Stillman Valley (4-0) 73 6

7. Wheaton Academy (4-0) 64 8

8. Carterville (4-0) 38 9

9. Genoa-Kingston (3-1) 21 7

10. Macomb (4-0) 14 NR

Others receiving votes: St. Laurence 11, Breese Central 7, East Alton-Wood River 3, Columbia 2, Coal City 1, Murphysboro 1, Freeburg 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. IC Catholic (13) (3-1) 148 1

2. Williamsville (1) (4-0) 122 2

3. Reed-Custer (1) (4-0) 120 3

4. Princeton (4-0) 107 4

5. Byron (3-1) 86 5

6. Mt. Carmel (4-0) 73 6

7. Fairbury Prairie Central (4-0) 63 7

8. Eureka (4-0) 54 8

9. Paxton-Buckley-Loda (4-0) 19 NR

10. Seneca (4-0) 12 NR

(tie) Tolono Unity (3-1) 12 10

Others receiving votes: Peotone 5, Durand-Pecatonica 4.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Wilmington (12) (4-0) 138 1

2. Decatur St. Teresa (2) (4-0) 128 2

3. Maroa-Forsyth (4-0) 106 3

4. Bismarck-Henning (4-0) 97 4

5. North-Mac (4-0) 88 5

6. Knoxville (4-0) 63 6

7. Rockridge (3-1) 47 7

8. Downs Tri-Valley (3-1) 39 8

9. Johnston City (4-0) 20 10

10. Carmi White County (4-0) 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Nashville 9, Pana 9, El Paso-Gridley 5, Vandalia 5, Mercer County 4, Farmington 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lena-Winslow (15) (4-0) 150 1

2. Athens (4-0) 123 2

3. Colfax Ridgeview (4-0) 121 3

4. Camp Point Central (4-0) 99 5

5. Hope Academy (4-0) 87 6

6. Fulton (3-1) 70 4

7. St. Bede (5-0) 42 NR

8. Shelbyville (4-0) 35 NR

9. Gilman Iroquois West (4-0) 34 T8

10. Ottawa Marquette (4-0) 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Greenfield-Northwestern 18, Moweaqua Central A&M 11, Tuscola 8, Forreston 6, Dakota 1.

