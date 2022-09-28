Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Loyola (10) (5-0) 109 1
2. Lincoln-Way East (1) (5-0) 99 2
3. Glenbard West (5-0) 89 4
4. York (5-0) 75 8
5. Gurnee Warren (4-1) 38 3
6. O'Fallon (4-1) 32 5
(tie) Maine South (3-2) 32 7
8. Glenbrook South (5-0) 25 9
9. Chicago (Marist) (3-2) 21 NR
10. Naperville Neuqua Valley (4-1) 20 NR
Others receiving votes: Edwardsville 19, Bolingbrook 17, Plainfield North 14, Naperville North 9, South Elgin 5, Homewood-Flossmoor 1.
Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (11) (5-0) 110 1
2. Hersey (5-0) 91 9
3. Prospect (4-1) 69 2
4. Chicago (St. Rita) (3-2) 68 4
5. Pekin (5-0) 60 5
6. Wheaton North (4-1) 53 7
7. St. Charles North (4-1) 41 NR
8. Hononegah (5-0) 31 10
9. Jacobs (4-1) 30 3
10. Batavia (3-2) 27 8
Others receiving votes: Downers North 11, Geneva 9, Lake Zurich 5.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. East St. Louis (12) (3-2) 120 1
2. Chicago (Simeon) (5-0) 103 2
3. Lemont (5-0) 85 3
4. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (4-1) 77 4
5. Crete-Monee (3-2) 73 6
6. Niles Notre Dame (4-1) 57 7
7. Chatham Glenwood (4-1) 46 5
8. Wauconda (5-0) 36 T10
9. Belvidere North (5-0) 27 NR
10. Normal West (4-1) 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Carmel 7, Kenwood 7, Chicago (St. Ignatius) 6, Cary-Grove 2, Antioch 1, Champaign Centennial 1.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Morris (6) (5-0) 113 1
2. Kankakee (4) (4-1) 94 2
3. Sycamore (1) (5-0) 88 4
4. Mahomet-Seymour (1) (5-0) 84 3
5. Peoria (5-0) 73 5
6. Chicago (Morgan Park) (5-0) 68 6
7. Glenbard South (5-0) 44 7
8. Highland (4-1) 29 9
(tie) LaGrange Park (Nazareth) (2-3) 29 8
10. Sterling (4-1) 18 10
Others receiving votes: Chicago (St. Patrick) 6, Mascoutah 5, Rockford Boylan 4, Mount Vernon 3, Kaneland 2.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (12) (5-0) 120 2
2. Richmond-Burton (5-0) 98 3
3. Joliet Catholic (4-1) 91 1
4. St. Francis (5-0) 88 4
5. Rochester (4-1) 67 5
6. Stillman Valley (5-0) 62 6
7. Wheaton Academy (5-0) 54 7
8. Carterville (5-0) 35 8
9. Genoa-Kingston (4-1) 20 9
10. Macomb (5-0) 15 10
Others receiving votes: St. Laurence 4, Breese Central 4, Columbia 2.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. IC Catholic (11) (4-1) 128 1
2. Williamsville (1) (5-0) 108 2
3. Reed-Custer (1) (5-0) 97 3
4. Princeton (5-0) 96 4
5. Byron (4-1) 69 5
6. Mt. Carmel (5-0) 65 6
7. Fairbury Prairie Central (5-0) 53 7
8. Eureka (5-0) 48 8
9. Seneca (5-0) 21 T10
10. Paxton-Buckley-Loda (5-0) 17 9
Others receiving votes: Tolono Unity 10, Durand-Pecatonica 3.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Wilmington (11) (5-0) 128 1
2. Decatur St. Teresa (2) (5-0) 118 2
3. Maroa-Forsyth (5-0) 101 3
4. Bismarck-Henning (5-0) 86 4
5. North-Mac (5-0) 85 5
6. Rockridge (4-1) 59 7
7. Downs Tri-Valley (4-1) 41 8
8. Knoxville (4-1) 23 6
9. Carmi White County (5-0) 22 10
10. Johnston City (5-0) 21 9
Others receiving votes: Nashville 15, Pana 8, Vandalia 6, Mercer County 2.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lena-Winslow (13) (5-0) 130 1
2. Colfax Ridgeview (5-0) 111 3
3. Camp Point Central (5-0) 98 4
(tie) Hope Academy (5-0) 98 5
5. Athens (4-1) 60 2
6. Shelbyville (5-0) 57 8
7. St. Bede (5-0) 56 7
8. Greenfield-Northwestern (5-0) 33 NR
(tie) Fulton (3-2) 33 6
10. Ottawa Marquette (4-1) 17 10
Others receiving votes: Tuscola 12, Gilman Iroquois West 5, Forreston 2, Kewanee-Annawan-Wethersfield 2, Aurora Christian 1.
