The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2022 season.

Class 5A

1. Southeast Polk 

2. Pleasant Valley 

3. West Des Moines Dowling 

4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy

5. Ankeny 

6. Johnston 

7. Urbandale 

8. Sioux City East 

9. Cedar Rapids Prairie 

10. Iowa City High 

Others receiving votes: Cedar Falls 14. Marion Linn-Mar 5. West Des Moines Valley 4. Iowa City West 2. Davenport West 2.

Class 4A

1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier 

3. Eldridge North Scott 

4. Waverly-Shell Rock 

5. Indianola 

6. Bondurant Farrar 

7. Carlisle

8. Newton 

9. Iowa City Liberty

10. Norwalk 

Others receiving votes: Fort Madison 15. Clear Creek-Amana 11. Cedar Rapids Washington 9. Le Mars 2.

Class 3A

1. Adel ADM 

1. Humboldt 

3. Harlan 

4. Mount Vernon 

5. Algona

6. Alleman North Polk 

7. MOC-Floyd Valley 

8. DeWitt Central 

9. Hampton-Dumont 

10. Independence

Others receiving votes: Creston 16. Nevada 12. Van Horne Benton 4. Solon 3. Davenport Assumption 1.

Class 2A

1. Williamsburg 

2. Central Lyon-GLR 

3. O-A BCIG 

4. State Center West Marshall 

5. Spirit Lake 

6. West Union North Fayette 

7. New Hampton 

8. Inwood West Lyon 

9. Dubuque Wahlert 

10. Clarion-Goldfield1Dows 

(tie) Pocahontas Area 

(tie) Red Oak 

Others receiving votes: Osage 6. Southeast Valley, Gowrie 6. Osceola Clarke 5. Cresco Crestwood 4.

Class 1A

1. Van Meter 

2. Pella Christian

3. Hawarden West Sioux 

4. West Branch 

5. Dyersville Beckman 

6. Underwood 

(tie) Dike-New Hartford 

8. Durant 

9. Aplington-Parkersburg 

10. Carroll Kuemper 

ADVERTISEMENT

Others receiving votes: Mediapolis 20. Hull Western Christian 12. Wilton 8. Sumner-Fredericksburg 4. Iowa City Regina 4.

Class A

Record Pts Prv

1. Britt West Hancock 

2. Grundy Center 

3. Moville Woodbury Central 

4. Lynnville-Sully 

5. Mount Ayr

6. Alburnett 

7. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 

8. Troy Mills North Linn 

(tie) St. Ansgar 

10. Hartley HMS 

Others receiving votes: Columbus Junction 11. Ackley AGWSR 8. Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 6. Winthrop East Buchanan 5. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 2.

Class 8-Man

Record Pts Prv

1. Remsen Saint Mary's 

2. Wayland WACO 

3. Gilbertville-Don Bosco 

4. Newell-Fonda 

5. Easton Valley 

6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 

7. Central City

8. Lenox 

9. West Harrison Mondamin 

10. Baxter 

10. Anita CAM 

Others receiving votes: Maynard West Central 11. Tripoli 11. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 7. Montezuma 6. Fremont Mills, Tabor 6. Elk Horn-Kimballton/Exira 1. Brooklyn BGM 1. West Bend-Mallard 1. Marengo Iowa Valley 1.

Tags

Trending Video