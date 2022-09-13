The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2022 season.
Class 5A
1. Southeast Polk
2. Pleasant Valley
3. West Des Moines Dowling
4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
5. Ankeny
6. Johnston
7. Urbandale
8. Sioux City East
9. Cedar Rapids Prairie
10. Iowa City High
Others receiving votes: Cedar Falls 14. Marion Linn-Mar 5. West Des Moines Valley 4. Iowa City West 2. Davenport West 2.
Class 4A
1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier
3. Eldridge North Scott
4. Waverly-Shell Rock
5. Indianola
6. Bondurant Farrar
7. Carlisle
8. Newton
9. Iowa City Liberty
10. Norwalk
Others receiving votes: Fort Madison 15. Clear Creek-Amana 11. Cedar Rapids Washington 9. Le Mars 2.
Class 3A
1. Adel ADM
1. Humboldt
3. Harlan
4. Mount Vernon
5. Algona
6. Alleman North Polk
7. MOC-Floyd Valley
8. DeWitt Central
9. Hampton-Dumont
10. Independence
Others receiving votes: Creston 16. Nevada 12. Van Horne Benton 4. Solon 3. Davenport Assumption 1.
Class 2A
1. Williamsburg
2. Central Lyon-GLR
3. O-A BCIG
4. State Center West Marshall
5. Spirit Lake
6. West Union North Fayette
7. New Hampton
8. Inwood West Lyon
9. Dubuque Wahlert
10. Clarion-Goldfield1Dows
(tie) Pocahontas Area
(tie) Red Oak
Others receiving votes: Osage 6. Southeast Valley, Gowrie 6. Osceola Clarke 5. Cresco Crestwood 4.
Class 1A
1. Van Meter
2. Pella Christian
3. Hawarden West Sioux
4. West Branch
5. Dyersville Beckman
6. Underwood
(tie) Dike-New Hartford
8. Durant
9. Aplington-Parkersburg
10. Carroll Kuemper
Others receiving votes: Mediapolis 20. Hull Western Christian 12. Wilton 8. Sumner-Fredericksburg 4. Iowa City Regina 4.
Class A
Record Pts Prv
1. Britt West Hancock
2. Grundy Center
3. Moville Woodbury Central
4. Lynnville-Sully
5. Mount Ayr
6. Alburnett
7. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca
8. Troy Mills North Linn
(tie) St. Ansgar
10. Hartley HMS
Others receiving votes: Columbus Junction 11. Ackley AGWSR 8. Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 6. Winthrop East Buchanan 5. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 2.
Class 8-Man
Record Pts Prv
1. Remsen Saint Mary's
2. Wayland WACO
3. Gilbertville-Don Bosco
4. Newell-Fonda
5. Easton Valley
6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
7. Central City
8. Lenox
9. West Harrison Mondamin
10. Baxter
10. Anita CAM
Others receiving votes: Maynard West Central 11. Tripoli 11. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 7. Montezuma 6. Fremont Mills, Tabor 6. Elk Horn-Kimballton/Exira 1. Brooklyn BGM 1. West Bend-Mallard 1. Marengo Iowa Valley 1.
