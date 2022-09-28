The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2022 season.
Class 5A
1. Pleasant Valley
2. West Des Moines Dowling
3. Ankeny
4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
5. Southeast Polk
6. Urbandale
7. Cedar Rapids Prairie
8. Davenport West
9. Ames
(tie) West Des Moines Valley
Others receiving votes: Ankeny Centennial 14. Sioux City East 10. Iowa City High 9. Marion Linn-Mar 2. Des Moines North 1. Cedar Falls 1.
Class 4A
1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier
3. Waverly-Shell Rock
4. Iowa City Liberty
(tie) Indianola
6. Carlisle
7. Newton
8. Bondurant Farrar
9. Norwalk
10. Fort Madison
Others receiving votes: Eldridge North Scott 21. Spencer 8. Webster City 3. Epworth Western Dubuque 3. Le Mars 2.
Class 3A
1. Humboldt
2. Adel ADM
(tie) Harlan
4. Mount Vernon
5. Alleman North Polk
6. Creston
7. Nevada
8. Independence
9. Solon
10. Hampton-Dumont
Others receiving votes: Carroll 10. Davenport Assumption 4. DeWitt Central 2. Algona 1. Boyden-Hull-RV 1.
Class 2A
1. Williamsburg
2. Central Lyon-GLR
3. Spirit Lake
4. State Center West Marshall
5. O-A BCIG
6. New Hampton
7. Dubuque Wahlert
8. Inwood West Lyon
9. Clarion-Goldfield-Downs
(tie) Wellman Mid-Prairie
Others receiving votes: Greene County 15. Red Oak 12. Cresco Crestwood 3. Osage 2. Osceola Clarke 2. Monticello 1. Waukon 1.
Class 1A
1. West Branch
2. Van Meter
3. Underwood
(tie) Durant
5. Hawarden West Sioux
6. Aplington-Parkersburg
7. Carroll Kuemper
8. Dike-New Hartford
9. Dyersville Beckman
10. Pella Christian
Others receiving votes: Mediapolis 15. Sigourney-Keota 9. Hull Western Christian 7. AC/GC 4. Iowa City Regina 2. Jewell South Hamilton 1.
Class A
1. Grundy Center
2. Britt West Hancock
3. Moville Woodbury Central
4. Lynnville-Sully
5. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca
6. Troy Mills North Linn
7. Columbus Junction
8. Hartley HMS
9. Winthrop East Buchanan
10. Le Mars Gehlen Catholic
Others receiving votes: Fairbank Wapsie Valley 9. Alburnett 9. Mount Ayr 6. Southwest Valley 4. Mason City Newman 3. Nashua-Plainfield 1.
Class 8-Man
1. Remsen Saint Mary's
2. Wayland WACO
3. Gilbertville-Don Bosco
4. Newell-Fonda
5. Easton Valley
6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
7. Lenox
8. West Harrison Mondamin
9. Baxter
10. Graettinger-Terril1Ruthven-Ayrshire
Others receiving votes: Fremont Mills, Tabor 13. Tripoli 5. Anita CAM 2. Moravia 2. Liberty Center SE Warren 1. Marengo Iowa Valley 1. Central City 1.
