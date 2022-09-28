The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2022 season.

Class 5A

1. Pleasant Valley 

2. West Des Moines Dowling 

3. Ankeny

4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 

5. Southeast Polk

6. Urbandale

7. Cedar Rapids Prairie

8. Davenport West

9. Ames

(tie) West Des Moines Valley

Others receiving votes: Ankeny Centennial 14. Sioux City East 10. Iowa City High 9. Marion Linn-Mar 2. Des Moines North 1. Cedar Falls 1.

Class 4A

1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier 

3. Waverly-Shell Rock 

4. Iowa City Liberty

(tie) Indianola

6. Carlisle

7. Newton

8. Bondurant Farrar

9. Norwalk

10. Fort Madison

Others receiving votes: Eldridge North Scott 21. Spencer 8. Webster City 3. Epworth Western Dubuque 3. Le Mars 2.

Class 3A

1. Humboldt 

2. Adel ADM 

(tie) Harlan 

4. Mount Vernon 

5. Alleman North Polk

6. Creston

7. Nevada

8. Independence

9. Solon

10. Hampton-Dumont

Others receiving votes: Carroll 10. Davenport Assumption 4. DeWitt Central 2. Algona 1. Boyden-Hull-RV 1.

Class 2A

1. Williamsburg 

2. Central Lyon-GLR 

3. Spirit Lake

4. State Center West Marshall

5. O-A BCIG

6. New Hampton

7. Dubuque Wahlert

8. Inwood West Lyon

9. Clarion-Goldfield-Downs

(tie) Wellman Mid-Prairie

Others receiving votes: Greene County 15. Red Oak 12. Cresco Crestwood 3. Osage 2. Osceola Clarke 2. Monticello 1. Waukon 1.

Class 1A

1. West Branch 

2. Van Meter 

3. Underwood 

(tie) Durant 

5. Hawarden West Sioux

6. Aplington-Parkersburg

7. Carroll Kuemper

8. Dike-New Hartford

9. Dyersville Beckman

10. Pella Christian

Others receiving votes: Mediapolis 15. Sigourney-Keota 9. Hull Western Christian 7. AC/GC 4. Iowa City Regina 2. Jewell South Hamilton 1.

Class A

1. Grundy Center 

2. Britt West Hancock 

3. Moville Woodbury Central 

4. Lynnville-Sully

5. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca

6. Troy Mills North Linn

7. Columbus Junction

8. Hartley HMS

9. Winthrop East Buchanan

10. Le Mars Gehlen Catholic

Others receiving votes: Fairbank Wapsie Valley 9. Alburnett 9. Mount Ayr 6. Southwest Valley 4. Mason City Newman 3. Nashua-Plainfield 1.

Class 8-Man

1. Remsen Saint Mary's 

2. Wayland WACO 

3. Gilbertville-Don Bosco 

4. Newell-Fonda

5. Easton Valley

6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck

7. Lenox

8. West Harrison Mondamin

9. Baxter

10. Graettinger-Terril1Ruthven-Ayrshire

Others receiving votes: Fremont Mills, Tabor 13. Tripoli 5. Anita CAM 2. Moravia 2. Liberty Center SE Warren 1. Marengo Iowa Valley 1. Central City 1.

Tags

Trending Video