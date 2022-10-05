The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2022 season.
Class 5A
1. Pleasant Valley
2. West Des Moines Dowling
3. Ankeny
4. Southeast Polk
5. Cedar Rapids Prairie
6. Davenport West
7. Ankeny Centennial
8. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
9. Cedar Falls
10. Ames
Others receiving votes: Iowa City High 14. Urbandale 6. West Des Moines Valley 2. Waukee Northwest 1.
Class 4A
1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier
3. Waverly-Shell Rock
4. Iowa City Liberty
5. Indianola
6. Carlisle
7. Newton
8. Bondurant Farrar
9. Fort Madison
10. Eldridge North Scott
Others receiving votes: Spencer 12. Epworth Western Dubuque 8. Norwalk 7. Webster City 5.
Class 3A
1. Humboldt
2. Adel ADM
3. Harlan
4. Mount Vernon
5. Nevada
6. Independence
7. Solon
8. Alleman North Polk
9. Creston
10. Van Horne Benton
Others receiving votes: Carroll 8. Hampton-Dumont 7. Algona 4. Manchester West Delaware 4. MOC-Floyd Valley 4. DeWitt Central 2. Fairfield 1.
Class 2A
1. Williamsburg
2. Central Lyon-GLR
3. Spirit Lake
4. State Center West Marshall
5. O-A BCIG
6. Greene County
7. Clarion-Goldfield-Downs
8. Inwood West Lyon
9. Osage
10. New Hampton
Others receiving votes: Waukon 6. Monticello 5. Cresco Crestwood 5. Dubuque Wahlert 3. Red Oak 2. Goose Lake Northeast 1.
Class 1A
1. West Branch
2. Van Meter
3. Underwood
4. Hawarden West Sioux
5. Carroll Kuemper
6. Dike-New Hartford
7. Aplington-Parkersburg
8. Durant
9. Mediapolis
10. Pella Christian
Others receiving votes: Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 9. Hull Western Christian 8. AC/GC 7. Sigourney-Keota 6. Waterloo Columbus 2.
Class A
1. Britt West Hancock
2. Grundy Center
3. Moville Woodbury Central
4. Lynnville-Sully
5. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca
6. Columbus Junction
7. Troy Mills North Linn
8. Winthrop East Buchanan
9. Le Mars Gehlen Catholic
10. Alburnett
Others receiving votes: Fairbank Wapsie Valley 8. Hartley HMS 7. Mount Ayr 6. St. Ansgar 4. Southwest Valley 4. Mason City Newman 1.
Class 8-Man
1. Remsen Saint Mary’s
2. Wayland WACO
3. Gilbertville-Don Bosco
4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
5. Lenox
6. Easton Valley
7. West Harrison Mondamin
8. Baxter
9. Newell-Fonda
10. Fremont Mills, Tabor
Others receiving votes: Liberty Center SE Warren 13. Harris-Lake Park 5. Winfield-Mount Union 5. Central City 3. Tripoli 3. Anita CAM 3. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 1.
