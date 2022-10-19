The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2014 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 5A
Record Pts Prv
1. West Des Moines Dowling (4) 7-1 84 2
2. Pleasant Valley (5) 8-0 82 1
3. Southeast Polk 7-1 70 3
3. Ankeny 7-1 70 4
5. Cedar Falls 6-2 47 6
6. Cedar Rapids Prairie 6-2 42 8
7. Johnston 5-3 28 NR
8. Sioux City East 6-2 20 NR
9. Ames 6-2 14 NR
10. Marion Linn-Mar 5-3 10 NR
(tie) Iowa City High 5-3 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Cedar Rapids Kennedy 7. Davenport West 4. Ankeny Centennial 4. Urbandale 2. West Des Moines Valley 1.
Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (6) 8-0 87 1
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (2) 8-0 77 2
3. Waverly-Shell Rock (1) 8-0 76 3
4. Iowa CIty Liberty 7-1 59 4
5. Carlisle 7-1 50 5
6. Bondurant Farrar 7-1 47 6
7. Eldridge North Scott 6-2 39 7
8. Cedar Rapids Washington 5-3 11 NR
9. Indianola 5-3 10 8
10. Le Mars 5-3 9 NR
(tie) Norwalk 5-3 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Webster City 8. Newton 4. Spencer 3. Epworth Western Dubuque 3. Burlington 2. Fort Madison 1.
Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Harlan (8) 7-1 89 1
2. Mount Vernon (1) 8-0 80 3
3. Nevada 7-1 62 6
4. Adel ADM 7-1 52 5
5. Independence 8-1 51 4
6. Humboldt 7-1 48 2
7. Solon 6-2 43 7
8. Alleman North Polk 6-2 28 9
9. Van Horne Benton 6-2 20 T10
10. MOC-Floyd Valley 6-2 16 T10
Others receiving votes: Creston 5. Manchester West Delaware 1.
Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Williamsburg (4) 8-0 85 1
2. Central Lyon-GLR (5) 8-0 84 2
3. State Center West Marshall 8-0 65 4
4. Spirit Lake 8-0 62 3
5. O-A BCIG 7-1 56 5
6. Greene County 7-1 35 6
7. Osage 6-2 33 7
8. Inwood West Lyon 6-2 25 T8
9. Dubuque Wahlert 6-2 18 10
10. Waukon 5-3 15 NR
Others receiving votes: Monticello 9. West Union North Fayette 4. Centerville 2. New Hampton 1. Orange City Unity Christian 1.
Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. West Branch (6) 8-0 86 1
2. Van Meter (3) 7-1 80 2
3. Underwood 8-0 69 3
4. Hawarden West Sioux 7-1 66 5
5. Carroll Kuemper 7-1 35 4
6. Aplington-Parkersburg 7-1 34 6
7. Pella Christian 7-1 32 8
8. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 7-1 23 10
9. Dike-New Hartford 6-2 20 9
10. Mediapolis 7-1 18 7
Others receiving votes: Hull Western Christian 12. Jewell South Hamilton 8. Sigourney-Keota 8. Denver 4.
Class A
Record Pts Prv
1. Britt West Hancock (6) 8-0 83 1
2. Grundy Center (1) 8-0 76 2
3. Moville Woodbury Central (1) 8-0 72 3
4. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca (1) 8-0 62 4
5. Lynnville-Sully 8-0 57 5
6. Troy Mills North Linn 7-1 37 7
7. Winthrop East Buchanan 7-1 30 8
8. Alburnett 7-1 23 9
9. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 6-2 15 10
10. Columbus Junction 7-1 12 6
Others receiving votes: Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 10. Mount Ayr 8. Hartley HMS 7. Mason City Newman 3.
Class 8-Man
Record Pts Prv
1. Remsen Saint Mary's (6) 8-0 83 1
2. Wayland WACO (3) 9-0 77 2
3. Gilbertville-Don Bosco 7-0 75 3
4. Lenox 8-0 55 4
5. Easton Valley 6-1 49 6
6. West HarrisonMondamin 8-0 44 5
7. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 7-1 30 7
8. Newell-Fonda 7-1 24 9
9. Liberty Center SE Warren 8-1 21 10
10. Baxter 7-1 7 NR
(tie) Montezuma 6-1 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Central City 6. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 5. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 5. Anita CAM 4. West Bend-Mallard 2. Fremont Mills, Tabor 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.