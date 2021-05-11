FILE - Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) gets ready to block during an NFL football game between the between the Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers in Inglewood, Calif., in this Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, file photo. Two people with direct knowledge have confirmed to The Associated Press the Indianapolis Colts have signed Eric Fisher to play left tackle. Kansas City selected Fisher with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2013 draft but the Chiefs released their longtime starter in March. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit, File)