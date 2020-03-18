FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2019, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles warms up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tenn. A person familiar with the trade says the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to send quarterback Nick Foles to the Chicago Bears for a compensatory fourth-round draft pick. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because trades don't become official until the league year begins later Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)