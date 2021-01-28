Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson speaks during a news conference following an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Star quarterback Deshaun Watson has requested a trade from the Houston Texans, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, because they weren’t authorized to discuss the request publicly. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File)