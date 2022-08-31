The latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters.
Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Loyola (8) (1-0) 115 2
2. Lincoln-Way East (3) (1-0) 109 1
3. Glenbard West (1-0) 92 3
4. Bolingbrook (1-0) 80 45. Warren (1-0) 60 5
6. Neuqua Valley (1) (1-0) 59 6
7. Maine South (1-0) 43 7
8. O’Fallon (1-0) 37 9
9. Naperville North (1-0) 21 T10
10. Edwardsville (1-0) 15 NR
Others receiving votes: Marist 13, Lockport 6, York 5, Palatine 2, Glenbrook North 2, Glenbrook South 1.
Class 7ASchool W-L Pts Prv
1. Mount Carmel (12) (1-0) 120 1
2. Batavia (1-0) 108 3
3. Prospect (1-0) 92 5
4. Glenbard North (1-0) 64 7
5. St. Rita (0-1) 60 4
6. Jacobs (1-0) 57 8
7. Brother Rice (1-0) 50 9
8. Wheaton North (1-0) 34 10
9. Pekin (1-0) 23 NR
(tie) Moline (1-0) 23 10
Others receiving votes: Hononegah 5, Lake Zurich 5, Geneva 4, Willowbrook 4, Yorkville 4, Normal 3, Hersey 3, Downers Grove North 1.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. East St. Louis (11) (0-1) 120 1
2. Prairie Ridge (1) (1-0) 115 2
3. Cary-Grove (1) (1-0) 105 5
4. Lemont (1-0) 74 6
5. Crete-Monee (0-1) 73 3
6. Notre Dame (1-0) 45 NR
7. Chatham Glenwood (1-0) 40 NR
8. Harlem (1-0) 35 10
(tie) Simeon (1-0) 35 NR
10. Kenwood (0-1) 25 7
Others receiving votes: St. Ignatius 24, Deerfield 13, Lake Forest 5, Kennedy 3, Carmel 2, Wauconda 1.
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Nazareth (12) (1-0) 120 2
2. Kankakee (0-1) 95 1
3. Mahomet-Seymour (1-0) 92 3
4. Morris (1-0) 89 4
5. Sycamore (1-0) 46 8
6. Peoria (1-0) 44 6
7. Rockford Boylan (1-0) 43 7
8. St. Patrick (1-0) 40 NR
9. Sterling (1-0) 32 9
10. Morgan Park (1-0) 25 10
Others receiving votes: Kaneland 12, Fenwick 6, Glenbard South 6, Highland 4, Mascoutah 4, Marian Catholic 1, Decatur MacArthur 1.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Joliet Catholic (6) (1-0) 114 2
(tie) Sacred Heart-Griffin (6) (1-0) 114 1
3. St. Francis (1-0) 92 4
4. Richmond-Burton (1-0) 74 5
5. Rochester (0-1) 62 3
6. Genoa-Kingston (1-0) 58 6
7. Stillman Valley (1-0) 47 NR
8. Wheaton Academy (1-0) 34 10
9. Breese Central (1-0) 20 NR
10. Carterville (1-0) 15 NR
Others receiving votes: Freeburg 6, Cahokia 6, Quincy Notre Dame 5, Phillips 5, Peoria Notre Dame 4, Coal City 3, St. Laurence 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. IC Catholic (10) (1-0) 127 2
2. Reed-Custer (2) (1-0) 108 T3
3. Williamsville (1) (1-0) 101 T3
4. Princeton (1-0) 86 6
5. Byron (0-1) 72 1
6. Mt. Carmel, Ill.(1-0) 63 7
7. Eureka (1-0) 51 8
8. Fairbury Prairie Central (1-0) 49 NR
9. Durand-Pecatonica (1-0) 23 NR
10. Hillsboro (1-0) 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Tolono Unity 7, Peotone 6, St. Joseph-Ogden 6, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5, Greenville 2.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Wilmington (10) (1-0) 118 1
2. St. Teresa (2) (1-0) 107 2
3. Downs Tri-Valley (1-0) 94 3
4. Maroa-Forsyth (1-0) 82 7
5. Nashville (1-0) 66 8
6. Bismarck-Henning (1-0) 51 10
7. Vandalia (1-0) 43 NR
8. Mercer County (1-0) 37 NR
9. Sterling Newman (1-0) 25 NR
10. Knoxville (1-0) 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Erie-Prophetstown 8, North-Mac6, Breese Mater Dei 4, Pana 3, Farmington 2, Rockridge 1, Tremont 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lena-Winslow (12) (1-0) 121 1
2. Athens (1) (1-0) 113 2
3. Moweaqua Central A&M (1-0) 93 4
4. Colfax Ridgeview (1-0) 90 3
5. Forreston (1-0) 72 6
6. Camp Point Central (1-0) 69 10
7. Fulton (1-0) 42 8
8. Tuscola (1-0) 27 NR
9. Iroquois West (1-0) 26 7
10. Hope Academy (1-0) 12 NR
(tie) Routt (1-0) 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Carrollton 10, Greenfield-Northwestern 7,Annawan-Wethersfield 6, Ottawa Marquette 5, St. Bede 5, Brown County 2, Salt Fork 2, Shelbyville 1.
