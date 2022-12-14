Tuesday, December 13

Boys Basketball:

Easton Valley 54, North Cedar 32

Prince of Peace 68, Cedar Valley Christian 19

Camanche 79, Anamosa 39

Bellevue 62, Northeast 56

Central DeWitt 52, Bettendorf 48

Girls Basketball

Easton Valley 40, North Cedar 37

Camanche 41, Anamosa 31

Bellevue 51, Northeast 17

Bettendorf 64, Central DeWitt 61

Boys Wrestling 

Fulton Dual Meet with Camanche and Central DeWitt

Fulton 65, Camanche 24

Central DeWitt 57, Fulton 24

Boys Bowling 

Davenport Central 3086, Clinton 2842

Brycen Lawrence with a 436 two game series to lead the River Kings.

Girls Bowling

Davenport Central 2843, Clinton 2398

Maren Schwarz with a 353 two game series to lead the River Queens. 

