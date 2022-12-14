Tuesday, December 13
Boys Basketball:
Easton Valley 54, North Cedar 32
Prince of Peace 68, Cedar Valley Christian 19
Camanche 79, Anamosa 39
Bellevue 62, Northeast 56
Central DeWitt 52, Bettendorf 48
Girls Basketball
Easton Valley 40, North Cedar 37
Camanche 41, Anamosa 31
Bellevue 51, Northeast 17
Bettendorf 64, Central DeWitt 61
Boys Wrestling
Fulton Dual Meet with Camanche and Central DeWitt
Fulton 65, Camanche 24
Central DeWitt 57, Fulton 24
Boys Bowling
Davenport Central 3086, Clinton 2842
Brycen Lawrence with a 436 two game series to lead the River Kings.
Girls Bowling
Davenport Central 2843, Clinton 2398
Maren Schwarz with a 353 two game series to lead the River Queens.
