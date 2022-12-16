Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%..
Updated: December 16, 2022 @ 10:32 pm
Davenport North 67 | Clinton 61
Prince of Peace 68 | Calamus-Wheatland 65
Davenport North 83 | Clinton 13
Calamus-Wheatland 67 | Prince of Peace 31
