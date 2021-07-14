Lumberkings

Clinton Lumberkings Daunte DeCello tags out Alton River Dragons Brandon Hampton.

 Roy Dabner

Clinton splits with Normal

The LumberKings fell 9-5 in the first game of a doubleheader, but then rebounded for a 9-2 win in the second game at Normal Tuesday.

In game one, Jay BeShears led Clinton at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a home run.

In game two, Duante DeCello and Cam Kennedy both had one RBI. Dylan Emmons got the win on the mound.

Maquoketa Valley 3, Easton Valley 0

The River Hawks fell on the road at Maquoketa Valley Tuesday night, ending their season.

Wahlert Catholic 14,

Clinton 4

The Golden Eagles (27-10) defeated the River Kings (14-19) Tuesday at Dubuque.

Easton Valley finishes 18-11.

Dubuque Senior sweeps Central DeWitt

The Rams (15-22) defeated the Sabers (20-15) 2-0 and 5-1 in a doubleheader Tuesday at DeWitt.

