Clinton splits with Normal
The LumberKings fell 9-5 in the first game of a doubleheader, but then rebounded for a 9-2 win in the second game at Normal Tuesday.
In game one, Jay BeShears led Clinton at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a home run.
In game two, Duante DeCello and Cam Kennedy both had one RBI. Dylan Emmons got the win on the mound.
Maquoketa Valley 3, Easton Valley 0
The River Hawks fell on the road at Maquoketa Valley Tuesday night, ending their season.
Wahlert Catholic 14,
Clinton 4
The Golden Eagles (27-10) defeated the River Kings (14-19) Tuesday at Dubuque.
Easton Valley finishes 18-11.
Dubuque Senior sweeps Central DeWitt
The Rams (15-22) defeated the Sabers (20-15) 2-0 and 5-1 in a doubleheader Tuesday at DeWitt.
