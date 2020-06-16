The River Cities Tennis Association (RCTA) is back in action after taking pauses due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), hosting a number of tournaments and lessons the last week.
Over the weekend, RCTA hosted the adult men’s sanctioned tennis tournament at Max Lynn Courts in Clinton. This tournament is for United States Tennis Association (USTA) sanctioned members. Matt Mandival placed second and Lucas Huffman placed first in a 16-man draw. Huffman defeated Mandeville 6-2, 6-0 for the crown.
On Monday, the organization sponsored the Junior Tennis Open.
“This tournament helps tennis athletes from around the state gain points towards their state rankings,” organizer and Clinton tennis coach Cindy Rasche said. “You must be a ISTA member to play in this tournament.”
Madison Jepsen from Long Grove picked up a pair of victories over North Liberty’s Addison Boller and Waterloo’s Janet Toe int he 12u catefory.
Toe also defeated Boller, finishing second.
Bettendorf’s Lauren Masengarb took the overall win in the 16u category. She defeated competition including Clinton’s Abby Struble and Olivia Bailey and Iowa Citie’s Sarah Dockery-Jasckson.
Iowa City’s Ella Gilbert took second and Sarah Dockery-Jackson took third.
“It is great to see kids playing tennis again,” Rasche said. “They are all good about social distancing. We are a very safe sport since you are 7-8 feet apart almost all of the time.”
COMING UP
The RCTA hosts a number of events in the near future, many including pickleball.
The organization is hosting a pickleball tournament on July 4 for men and women doubles and singles. Players sign up as individuals and are randomly assigned partners for the day.
There is also a learn to play clinic coming up for those interested in pickleball. That clinic will be on July 18 from 9-10 a.m. indoors at the RCTA complex in downtown Clinton. There is no cost for the program.
More pickleball coming up includes the “Thrill of the Drill” events. These drills for members and non-members will be help at the pickleball complex as well on June 20, July 18 and July 25 from 8-9 a.m.
You can find more information about upcoming pickleball and tennis events on the River Cities Tennis and Pickleball Facebook page.
